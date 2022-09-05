Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September
This retailer is seeing explosive growth in its dividend.
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two beaten-down stocks ought to deliver market-crushing returns over the next five to 10 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Fat and Dependable Monthly Dividends
These seven stocks look like outstanding ideas for passive-income-oriented investors looking for some upside appreciation as well, as they have paid dependable monthly dividends for years, are way off the highs printed earlier this year and are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms.
2 Beaten-Down Buffett Stocks to Buy in September
Act now and you could get in at better prices than Berkshire Hathaway paid.
Incredibly, Warren Buffett Has 75% of Berkshire Hathaway in These 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks
These five top dividend-paying companies make up the bulk of Berkshire Hathaway's total holdings. Given Warren Buffet's proclivity for only owning the stock of companies that he understands well, they make sense now for nervous growth and income investors.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
The growth-stock-packed Nasdaq 100 has three amazing deals hiding in plain sight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Top 2 Industrial Stocks to Buy With $100
You don't need a lot of money to make money in the stock market.
3 High Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy This Fall That Pay More Than 4%
With interest rates going up to stop inflation, what do you think will happen this fall to the stock markets? We could see stock prices decline, offering investors the opportunity to add some high-yielding stocks to their portfolios. It's one thing to focus on high yield. It's another to make...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now
Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Fear & Greed Index Drops Further As US Stocks Record Losses For Fourth Straight Session
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved slightly lower, but still remained in the "neutral" zone after U.S. stocks recorded losses for the fourth session in a row. All the three major indices notched their weakest August performance since 2015 following Jerome Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole. For...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
FOXBusiness
Stock Market News: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq struggle, Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank, holiday hiring begins
Holiday Hiring kicks off as Michaels seeks 15K workers. House Speaker Pelosi eyes next job post Nov. elections. Coverage for this event has ended. Pelosi seeks ambassadorship to Italy if GOP takes House majority. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning her next move after an an expected Republican victory in...
3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in September
AT&T, Cisco, and HP are safe-haven plays in a stormy market.
Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good For Income Portfolios
The price action in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shed 7% in the wake of the Q4 earnings report but income investors should be cheering the news. Campbell Soup Company is a high-yielding value among consumer staples (NYSEARCA: XLP) stocks, a buy-and-hold name for income investors, and it just went on sale. Yes, the Q4 results were only as-expected and the guidance was tepid, but neither is worth a high-single-digit decline in share prices, especially with risk-off names back in favor. The decline is driven more by the CEO commentary than anything else and even it is not as bad as it may sound. The company says inflationary pressures are still a risk but growth is still expected on the top and bottom lines and there is an opening for outperformance as well.
tipranks.com
XPeng Stock (NYSE:XPEV): August Delivery Growth Doesn’t Signal a Buy
XPeng delivered in August, literally and figuratively. However, the EV maker’s unambitious forward guidance is a cause for concern. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) investors might feel like they’re driving in the fast lane after the company released its August delivery data. It’s fine to celebrate the small victories, but there are bigger-picture concerns that don’t bode well for XPeng stock. All in all, I am neutral on XPeng stock.
tipranks.com
Exxon (XOM), AbbVie (ABBV): Befriend These 2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks
In comparison to high-yield dividend funds, dividend aristocrats can provide capital appreciation opportunities for the portfolio. At the same time, they can provide a stable income source amid market turmoil. With their glorious records of raising annual dividends, Exxon and AbbVie are popular dividend aristocrats. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and AbbVie...
msn.com
Is Masco Corporation (MAS) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Comments / 0