Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September
This retailer is seeing explosive growth in its dividend.
The stock market is in for another bottom by year-end as investors are too focused on the Fed and too optimistic about earnings, Morgan Stanley's investment chief says
The market is in for another bottom before the end of the year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. Wilson thinks markets are too focused on the Fed and are not adequately pricing in earnings risk. He sees the S&P 500 falling as much as 25% in there's a recession, or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 9% to 13.8%, are ripe for the picking.
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
These are proven wealth compounders that will let you sleep well at night.
2 Beaten-Down Buffett Stocks to Buy in September
Act now and you could get in at better prices than Berkshire Hathaway paid.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Incredibly, Warren Buffett Has 75% of Berkshire Hathaway in These 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks
These five top dividend-paying companies make up the bulk of Berkshire Hathaway's total holdings. Given Warren Buffet's proclivity for only owning the stock of companies that he understands well, they make sense now for nervous growth and income investors.
2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.
3 High Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy This Fall That Pay More Than 4%
With interest rates going up to stop inflation, what do you think will happen this fall to the stock markets? We could see stock prices decline, offering investors the opportunity to add some high-yielding stocks to their portfolios. It's one thing to focus on high yield. It's another to make...
tipranks.com
Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?
Israeli company Global-E Online appears to be well-positioned to benefit from an increase in online e-commerce activities across the globe. The company, which got listed on the stock exchange in 2021, is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors. Since its inception in 2013, Global-E...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028
Investors can receive big returns from dividend-paying stocks by reinvesting their payouts. Shares of AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital Management currently offer high yields because investors are worried about the effects of rising interest rates on the companies' cash flows. Rising rates are a headache in the short term, but...
Dollar Tree cuts profit forecast on planned price cuts at Family Dollar
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) trimmed its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, blaming price cuts at its Family Dollar stores in an effort to spur demand among lower-income shoppers and compete with other retailers that have been ramping up discounts.
tipranks.com
XPeng Stock (NYSE:XPEV): August Delivery Growth Doesn’t Signal a Buy
XPeng delivered in August, literally and figuratively. However, the EV maker’s unambitious forward guidance is a cause for concern. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) investors might feel like they’re driving in the fast lane after the company released its August delivery data. It’s fine to celebrate the small victories, but there are bigger-picture concerns that don’t bode well for XPeng stock. All in all, I am neutral on XPeng stock.
Best Performing Dividend ETFs For August 2022
As stocks declined broadly in August, dividend payers helped to ease the pain. Dividend ETFs, in general, outperformed the S&P 500 by about 2% as investors gave up on the idea of a Fed pivot for the time being. With Jerome Powell firmly laying out the Fed's plans to continue aggressively raising interest rates until inflation is back under control, stocks lost the one positive narrative that could have inspired another rally.
msn.com
Is Masco Corporation (MAS) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
tipranks.com
The Story Behind Smith & Wesson Stock’s (NASDAQ:SWBI) Post-Earnings Plunge
Smith & Wesson’s earnings report proves half miss, half hit. That wasn’t good enough to keep the company from careening downward in after-hours trading, though. Recently, gun maker Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) revealed its Q1-2023 earnings results. While this is vital to shareholders, it’s also useful information for everyone else because one of the greatest political barometers in the U.S. is gun sales. However, SWBI’s earnings didn’t please investors, causing the stock to fall in after-hours trading. The company posted Q1 earnings per share of $0.11, not as much as the $0.20 per share consensus. Additionally, it was a far cry from the $1.57 per share posted this time last year.
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
3 REITs with the Highest Total Returns Over the Past 5 Years
When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS).
Comments / 0