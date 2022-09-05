USC and Stanford might be rivals, but the two programs could not be more different right now. New USC coach Lincoln Riley completely overhauled his new roster with 33 transfers. USC became one of the go-to destinations for some of the top players in the transfer portal when Riley took over. But David Shaw and Stanford have just one transfer on the entire roster, opting instead to build a roster with good recruiting classes and strong developmental programs.

STANFORD, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO