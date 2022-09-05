Read full article on original website
Stanford's David Shaw dishes on Lincoln Riley's transfer-heavy approach at USC
USC and Stanford might be rivals, but the two programs could not be more different right now. New USC coach Lincoln Riley completely overhauled his new roster with 33 transfers. USC became one of the go-to destinations for some of the top players in the transfer portal when Riley took over. But David Shaw and Stanford have just one transfer on the entire roster, opting instead to build a roster with good recruiting classes and strong developmental programs.
dailybruin.com
Winning streak for men’s soccer ends with defeat to Grand Canyon
Down to 10 men, the Bruins’ perfect record was dashed. No. 4 UCLA men’s soccer (3-1-0) fell to the Grand Canyon (2-2-0) 3-2 at home Monday night. The Bruins missed a penalty kick, had a goal disallowed and received a red card all in the first half before scoring two goals in the second half and ultimately coming up short.
dailybruin.com
Former walk-on Josiah Norwood scores first touchdown for UCLA football
Early last week, Josiah Norwood earned a scholarship after four years as a Bruin. On Saturday, the redshirt senior wide receiver followed it up by scoring the first touchdown of his collegiate career. With under five minutes to go in UCLA football’s game against Bowling Green, Norwood caught an outside...
Wiltfong Whiparound: USC dazzling recruits in Week 1
In this segment of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong breaks down USC's recruiting after a 66-14 smashing of Rice.
nypressnews.com
Karen Bass got a USC degree for free. It’s now pulling her into a federal corruption case
During the last decade, two influential Los Angeles politicians were awarded full-tuition scholarships valued at nearly $100,000 each from USC’s social work program. One of those scholarships led to the indictment of former L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and the former dean of USC’s social work program, Marilyn Flynn, on bribery and fraud charges.
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
dailytitan.com
Some Fullerton streets chosen for 2023 makeover
Several major and residential streets in Fullerton will undergo repavement to improve road conditions, the Fullerton city council voted at their last meeting. Roadwork is expected to take place from spring through fall of 2023. David Grantham, principal civil engineer of the Infrastructure and Natural Resources Advisory Committee of Fullerton,...
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games
Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.
Things to do this week: Sept. 9-15
We’ve been in the midst of a scorcher lately, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun, though. Dive into crustaceous treats at the Lobster Festival, or find a sweet spot outside to watch ‘Encanto’ for the hundredth time.
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Scenes From Southern California's Late-Summer Heat Wave
Southern Californians sought relief during days of excessive heat warnings and triple-digit temperatures that shattered early September records. The extreme heat led to calls for power conservation, packed beaches and heightened concerns about the rapid spread of wildfires. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for part of the region through most of Wednesday.
welikela.com
Things to do in L.A. This Week [9-6-2022 to 9-9-2022]
Short week, but still got a few fun things on the to-do plate. Now if we can just get this weather to cool down…. This September 6-9 in Los Angeles, enjoy free second Tuesdays at LACMA and The Autry, the beginning of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal, Listening by the Moonrise at LA Historic State Park, a kickoff experience for 2022 NFL season, Summer of Salsa at LA Plaza, a free movie night on the Redondo Beach Pier, and more.
Orange County Business Journal
Hoag Hospital Receives Record $106M Donation
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history, a $106 million donation from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials tell the Business Journal that the gift—one of the largest philanthropic gifts in the history of Orange County—will be used to significantly expand the Newport Beach-based hospital’s healthcare research and treatment services, and also boost its footprint locally, specifically in underserved South Orange County communities.
foxla.com
These 18 LA restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide
LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added 18 local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "By revealing some of the new additions...
Introducing Cheap Fast Eats: LAist's Guide To Chowing Down For $10 Or Less. This Time We're In Pasadena
In our new monthly series, we visit neighborhoods across the city to find quick and tasty dishes that are easy on the wallet.
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
scvnews.com
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
calmatters.network
Here are the 10 finished murals after this year’s Long Beach Walls
The weeklong art event featured a roster of only female artists—a first for the city’s festival—with local talent and creators from across the country participating. “Stand Up” was the theme of this year for Long Beach’s participation in the international mural festival, which celebrated the diversity, spirit and vision of women in art. Artists were given complete creative control over what they wanted to paint and the result produced some of the most striking works the festival has seen yet.
15-day outdoor watering ban for 4 million LA County residents now in effect. Here's what to know
A 15-day ban on outdoor watering for 4 million Los Angeles County residents began Tuesday as the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
