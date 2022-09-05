Read full article on original website
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Fat and Dependable Monthly Dividends
These seven stocks look like outstanding ideas for passive-income-oriented investors looking for some upside appreciation as well, as they have paid dependable monthly dividends for years, are way off the highs printed earlier this year and are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms.
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
Amgen's stock has held up much better than the S&P 500 index.
3 High Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy This Fall That Pay More Than 4%
With interest rates going up to stop inflation, what do you think will happen this fall to the stock markets? We could see stock prices decline, offering investors the opportunity to add some high-yielding stocks to their portfolios. It's one thing to focus on high yield. It's another to make...
Is Masco Corporation (MAS) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028
Investors can receive big returns from dividend-paying stocks by reinvesting their payouts. Shares of AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital Management currently offer high yields because investors are worried about the effects of rising interest rates on the companies' cash flows. Rising rates are a headache in the short term, but...
Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component
Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.68%. The next highest-yielding Dow component is Dow Inc.'s stock, which had an implied dividend yield of 5.68% as of Friday's close. Verizon shares have tumbled 19.4% over the past three months through Friday while the Dow has declined 4.9%.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $1.51 during Thursday's regular session. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 80.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.
OPEC Cuts Production: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks to Grab With Big Dividends
OPEC has cut oil production, and what makes sense for investors now is to grab shares of the big-divided energy giants that are on sale. These seven stocks offer dependable income, a degree of safety and some of the best entry points in months.
18% Higher From Here? This Analyst Sees More Upside For Beauty Stock That Has Outperformed The Market In 2022
Ulta Beatuy Inc ULTA gave shareholders a reason to cheer this quarter. The cosmetics company issued earnings that exceeded expectations and provided a positive outlook, continuing a recent pattern among businesses involved in the beauty industry. In fiscal year 2022, it booked over $985 million in profits and over $8.6 billion in sales.
Stocks haven't bottomed yet and investors should still wait for more bullish signals, BofA says
Stocks still have room to fall as several bullish indicators have not been triggered yet, Bank of America said Friday. On a macro scale, BofA analysts said the economy still shows the "early innings" of a downturn. Of its 10 bull-market signals, only four have been triggered, while past market...
Crime On The Rise Means 3 High Yielding Dividend Stocks Could Be Beneficiaries
Since the start of January 2022, companies in the insurance industry are up 2.17% compared to the S&P 500 which is down 13.23% as of September 2, 2022. As the economy reopened, many Americans decided to travel and buy new goods with the money that they have saved up since March 2020.
Goldman Sachs: Bear Stock Market isn't Over
Many investors grew optimistic about stocks as the S&P 500 climbed 17% from June 16 through Aug. 16. But since then, the index has slid 9%, as Federal Reserve officials have made it clear they won’t pivot away from interest-rate hikes any time soon. That decline has left the S&P 500 down 18% year to date.
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Calamos Strategic Total Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos Strategic Total CSQ. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.25 cents per share. On Monday, Calamos Strategic Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Calamos Global Total: Dividend Insights
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos Global Total CGO. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Monday, Calamos Global Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
OPEC's Recent Move Could Give Warren Buffett's Oil Stock Bets a Big Boost
OPEC is cutting its production in a bid to boost crude prices. That bodes well for Warren Buffett's big bet on Chevron and Occidental Petroleum. Higher crude prices could send those oil stocks even higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Dolly Khanna Portfolio Stock Trades Ex-Dividend, Shares Surge: Dividend Details
Investing.com -- Shares of the leading cotton and blended yarns manufacturer Nitin Spinners (NS: NISP ) surged 4.2% on the NSE and were trading 2.9% higher at Rs 232.15 apiece at the time of writing. The shares are on the rise despite weakness in the broader equity market, as benchmark...
MFS Government Markets: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MFS Government Markets MGF. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 2.26 cents per share. On Tuesday, MFS Government Markets will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2.26 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Tri-Continental Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Tri-Continental TY. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 26.95 cents per share. On Friday, Tri-Continental will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 26.95 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
This High-Yielding Dividend REIT Is Downgraded, As 2 Year Treasury Yield Outpaces Average Corporate Dividend Yield
As the U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield has remained inversely related to the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield for some time now, this has signaled concerns for many investors and economists, as historically this points to a recession ahead. What Happened: The U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield is currently at 3.437%, which is...
GD, NOC, OLN: These Stocks Could Skyrocket as U.S. Ammunition Supplies Dwindle
Even though the global economy has suffered a setback because of the Ukraine-Russia war, defense product suppliers, like GD, NOC, and OLN, are set to benefit from it in the long term. Now, let’s learn how the extension of military trade by the United States to Ukraine is expected to benefit these companies.
