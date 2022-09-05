ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Masco Corporation (MAS) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

Investors can receive big returns from dividend-paying stocks by reinvesting their payouts. Shares of AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital Management currently offer high yields because investors are worried about the effects of rising interest rates on the companies' cash flows. Rising rates are a headache in the short term, but...
msn.com

Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.68%. The next highest-yielding Dow component is Dow Inc.'s stock, which had an implied dividend yield of 5.68% as of Friday's close. Verizon shares have tumbled 19.4% over the past three months through Friday while the Dow has declined 4.9%.
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $1.51 during Thursday's regular session. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 80.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs: Bear Stock Market isn't Over

Many investors grew optimistic about stocks as the S&P 500 climbed 17% from June 16 through Aug. 16. But since then, the index has slid 9%, as Federal Reserve officials have made it clear they won’t pivot away from interest-rate hikes any time soon. That decline has left the S&P 500 down 18% year to date.
Benzinga

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Calamos Strategic Total Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos Strategic Total CSQ. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.25 cents per share. On Monday, Calamos Strategic Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Calamos Global Total: Dividend Insights

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos Global Total CGO. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Monday, Calamos Global Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

MFS Government Markets: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MFS Government Markets MGF. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 2.26 cents per share. On Tuesday, MFS Government Markets will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2.26 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Tri-Continental Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Tri-Continental TY. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 26.95 cents per share. On Friday, Tri-Continental will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 26.95 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
tipranks.com

GD, NOC, OLN: These Stocks Could Skyrocket as U.S. Ammunition Supplies Dwindle

Even though the global economy has suffered a setback because of the Ukraine-Russia war, defense product suppliers, like GD, NOC, and OLN, are set to benefit from it in the long term. Now, let’s learn how the extension of military trade by the United States to Ukraine is expected to benefit these companies.
