I was recently hanging at Rick "Speed" Lefever's shop in Pomona, California. Rick, who has no shingle, just a door in a nondescript wall, is the most amazing fabricator, and there appears to be no task he can't turn his hands to. One day he's building race cars, the next he's mending airplanes, so there is always something interesting to see. However, this was a new one to me—something I had never seen before.

POMONA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO