Stocks

Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
The Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

Investors can receive big returns from dividend-paying stocks by reinvesting their payouts. Shares of AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital Management currently offer high yields because investors are worried about the effects of rising interest rates on the companies' cash flows. Rising rates are a headache in the short term, but...
tipranks.com

XPeng Stock (NYSE:XPEV): August Delivery Growth Doesn’t Signal a Buy

XPeng delivered in August, literally and figuratively. However, the EV maker’s unambitious forward guidance is a cause for concern. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) investors might feel like they’re driving in the fast lane after the company released its August delivery data. It’s fine to celebrate the small victories, but there are bigger-picture concerns that don’t bode well for XPeng stock. All in all, I am neutral on XPeng stock.
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $1.51 during Thursday's regular session. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 80.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.
ETF Focus

Best Performing Dividend ETFs For August 2022

As stocks declined broadly in August, dividend payers helped to ease the pain. Dividend ETFs, in general, outperformed the S&P 500 by about 2% as investors gave up on the idea of a Fed pivot for the time being. With Jerome Powell firmly laying out the Fed's plans to continue aggressively raising interest rates until inflation is back under control, stocks lost the one positive narrative that could have inspired another rally.
Benzinga

Calamos Global Total: Dividend Insights

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos Global Total CGO. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Monday, Calamos Global Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
