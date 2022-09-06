Rising seniors from Mamaroneck HS educate community on wage theft

A group of Mamaroneck High School students spent their last day before senior year begins educating their community about wage theft.

It’s part of a multiyear project in their Original Civic Research & Action class.

The students put together a Public Service Announcement, and started an ethical business campaign – putting a sticker on local businesses they’ve recruited.

It’s all a way to teach employees and employers about paying people everything they’ve been promised.

MORE RESOURCES:

The Westchester District Attorney’s Office Labor Crimes Hotline: 914-994-8477



OCRA Instagram

OCRA Facebook

Community Resource Center