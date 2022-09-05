ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Fayette, MS
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WLBT

Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native’s unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Can you have too many corporals? Mississippi police chief and small town elected leaders at odds over police promotions

A Mississippi police chief tangled with the leaders of one small Mississippi city over police promotions and salaries in his department. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins presented three patrolmen for promotions to corporal, with the standard accompanying pay increase. Alderman-at-large Don Underwood asked Chief Kenneth Collins to explain the organizational...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole, this Saturday

[Update, Sep.7: The send-off event has reached guest capacity.]. A send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole will take place this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vicksburg Country Club. McKenzie Cole, a sophomore at the Vicksburg Catholic Schools, was crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi Teen...
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Evers
Person
James Charles
Vicksburg Post

Two Vicksburg businesses seek resort status

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved resolutions to submit resort status applications for two local businesses to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Resort status, which is granted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, allows a business to sell alcohol without having a kitchen and is given to the property, not the business.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Flaggs: Vicksburg Fire Chief selection narrowed to two deputy chiefs

One of the Vicksburg Fire Department’s deputy chiefs — Trey Martin or Derrick Stamps — will be the next fire chief, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday. “I narrowed my selection down to two people and that’s one of the deputy chiefs. I have every intention to recommend one of the deputy chiefs as chief,” Flaggs said.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
JACKSON, MS
capitalbnews.org

Jackson’s Running Water Is ‘High-Pressure Poison,’ Residents Say

JACKSON, Miss. — Tim Finch first heard about the “messed up” water in Jackson three decades ago as a teenager. The lifelong resident has always believed the city’s on-again, off-again, “brown” tap water was unsafe to drink. But as a child in the 1990s, he didn’t completely understand why.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Black People#Festival#Assassination#The Home Of Late#African American#Wmpr 90 1 Fm
WLOX

Children of Victor Mavar Sr. discuss his impact on South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar Sr. left a powerful legacy. A businessman, philanthropist, and family man. Those words stand out about the life of Victor Mavar Sr. Two days after his passing, Josh Jackson sat down with his six children at the family home to discuss his impact on South Mississippi.
BILOXI, MS
Madison County Journal

Madison men set alligator record

Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
Essence

The Jackson Water Crisis Shows America Isn't A Democracy

State powers that have control over Jackson, Mississippi's infrastructure don't truly represent the interests of the people. So we're doing the work ourselves. For decades, and arguably centuries, America has ironically become the self-proclaimed model of democracy, freedom, and safety. This sentiment has been embraced, popularized, and often quoted, even though the country has a long history of disregarding the needs of those who don’t look like the people in power. But for those of us in Mississippi, especially the almost 150,000 people in Jackson, our so-called democracy has not afforded us something that is supposed to be a basic human right: clean drinking water. People in Jackson, Mississippi are far from strangers of low water pressure, boil water notices, and most infuriating– being ignored by state government leaders.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.

If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Water dropped off for senior Jackson residents in need

JACKSON, Miss. — Several volunteer groups are stepping up to provide bottled water to senior Jackson residents. "I have to take 32 pills a day, every day, and I brush my teeth with the bottled water I have," said Windsong Apartment resident Wilma Rockingham. "I just had open-heart surgery. I'm not supposed to be walking those stairs."
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy