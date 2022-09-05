Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
WLBT
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t come out of the state’s bank account.
TikTok star with 9 million followers returns to his Mississippi roots
A social media star with more than 9 million followers returned to his Mississippi roots to see family and be recognized by his hometown for his achievements. LaRon Hines, a Brookhaven native who shot to fame with TikTok videos during the 2020 pandemic, returned home Wednesday to visit family. In...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Growing Upon a Legacy’: Stamps Super Burgers Only Mississippi Restaurant to Receive Preservation Grant
JACKSON, Miss.—Algernon Stamps Sr. was driving his family home from Utica, Miss., where he had just stood at the pulpit ministering to the Browns Chapel C.M.E. Church congregation on a Sunday morning in the early 1970s. The father of six owned and operated Stamps Grocery, a small mom-and-pop grocery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native’s unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.
Can you have too many corporals? Mississippi police chief and small town elected leaders at odds over police promotions
A Mississippi police chief tangled with the leaders of one small Mississippi city over police promotions and salaries in his department. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins presented three patrolmen for promotions to corporal, with the standard accompanying pay increase. Alderman-at-large Don Underwood asked Chief Kenneth Collins to explain the organizational...
vicksburgnews.com
A scholarship endowment has been named after Caroline McCollum Simrall Hood at Ole Miss
A scholarship endowment has been named after the late Caroline Simrall Hood. The Caroline McCollum Simrall Hood Memorial Scholarship Endowment will provide scholarships in perpetuity to initiated and active members of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority on the University of Mississippi campus. Kappa Kappa Gamma made an initial $35,000 commitment to...
vicksburgnews.com
Send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole, this Saturday
[Update, Sep.7: The send-off event has reached guest capacity.]. A send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole will take place this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vicksburg Country Club. McKenzie Cole, a sophomore at the Vicksburg Catholic Schools, was crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi Teen...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vicksburg Post
Two Vicksburg businesses seek resort status
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved resolutions to submit resort status applications for two local businesses to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Resort status, which is granted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, allows a business to sell alcohol without having a kitchen and is given to the property, not the business.
Vicksburg Post
Flaggs: Vicksburg Fire Chief selection narrowed to two deputy chiefs
One of the Vicksburg Fire Department’s deputy chiefs — Trey Martin or Derrick Stamps — will be the next fire chief, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday. “I narrowed my selection down to two people and that’s one of the deputy chiefs. I have every intention to recommend one of the deputy chiefs as chief,” Flaggs said.
How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
capitalbnews.org
Jackson’s Running Water Is ‘High-Pressure Poison,’ Residents Say
JACKSON, Miss. — Tim Finch first heard about the “messed up” water in Jackson three decades ago as a teenager. The lifelong resident has always believed the city’s on-again, off-again, “brown” tap water was unsafe to drink. But as a child in the 1990s, he didn’t completely understand why.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Children of Victor Mavar Sr. discuss his impact on South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar Sr. left a powerful legacy. A businessman, philanthropist, and family man. Those words stand out about the life of Victor Mavar Sr. Two days after his passing, Josh Jackson sat down with his six children at the family home to discuss his impact on South Mississippi.
Madison County Journal
Madison men set alligator record
Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
Judge denies state auditor’s motion to dismiss defamation case by Ole Miss professor
A Hinds County Circuit Court judge has denied State Auditor Shad White’s motion to dismiss a defamation lawsuit brought by University of Mississippi Professor James Thomas. In his January 2021 motion, White alleged he could not be sued for defamation for allegations he made that Thomas, by participating in a two-day event called a “Scholar […]
Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Essence
The Jackson Water Crisis Shows America Isn't A Democracy
State powers that have control over Jackson, Mississippi's infrastructure don't truly represent the interests of the people. So we're doing the work ourselves. For decades, and arguably centuries, America has ironically become the self-proclaimed model of democracy, freedom, and safety. This sentiment has been embraced, popularized, and often quoted, even though the country has a long history of disregarding the needs of those who don’t look like the people in power. But for those of us in Mississippi, especially the almost 150,000 people in Jackson, our so-called democracy has not afforded us something that is supposed to be a basic human right: clean drinking water. People in Jackson, Mississippi are far from strangers of low water pressure, boil water notices, and most infuriating– being ignored by state government leaders.
vicksburgnews.com
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.
If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
WAPT
Water dropped off for senior Jackson residents in need
JACKSON, Miss. — Several volunteer groups are stepping up to provide bottled water to senior Jackson residents. "I have to take 32 pills a day, every day, and I brush my teeth with the bottled water I have," said Windsong Apartment resident Wilma Rockingham. "I just had open-heart surgery. I'm not supposed to be walking those stairs."
Sweetie Pie’s co-owner stands trial in murder-for-hire plot
The son of a famed local restauranteur is on trial for allegedly orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his own nephew in order to cash in on a six-figure insurance policy.
Comments / 0