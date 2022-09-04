Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Tosses Mask After Tag Loss On Raw, Bayley Cuts Promo Bianca Belair
– Nikki A.S.H. is getting increasingly frustrated, and tossed her superhero mask after a loss on tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title match on tonight’s show. Later in the show, A.S.H. could be seen throwing her mask at Doudrop in the background of a segment:
wrestlinginc.com
What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Debuts New Look On WWE Raw
WWE is clearly not taking half-measures with the Dominik Mysterio heel turn. On the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," Dominik stepped out donning an all-black attire with his hair slicked back, as he was officially introduced as the newest member of The Judgment Day. The show began with WWE Hall...
Yardbarker
At least 7 people suspended by AEW, including Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Christopher Daniels, third-party investigation underway
AEW has suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler following the backstage fight involving several top stars at AEW All Out this past Sunday night. Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN confirmed Justin Barrasso’s report on SI.com this morning regarding the names mentioned above...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired
The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possible WWE Pairing With Paul Heyman
Multiple-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey may approach her wrestling career in fits and starts, but her status as an avid gamer has been a constant. The rowdy one's penchant for Pokémon and passion for role-playing franchises has been well-documented over the years, right alongside her journey from UFC Bantamweight champ to WWE Superstar. Unsurprisingly, her Facebook Gaming channel – whose signature broadcast is dubbed, naturally, "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" – has developed a massive following, in part because Rousey indulges real-time Q&As with members. And more often than not, those inquiring minds have wrestling-related matters on the brain.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Stopped Kurt Angle From Starring In A Major Hollywood Movie
Kurt Angle is just one of quite a few professional wrestlers who have attempted to dip their toes into the Hollywood scene, whether that be TV shows or movies. Wrestlers such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista have all found great success in Hollywood following their full-time wrestling careers, while Angle first appeared in a movie in 2009, about 10 years following his WWE debut. However, this was not the first time Hollywood was interested in the Olympic Gold Medalist.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me
Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz Again After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)
– As previously reported, Dexter Lumis appeared again tonight on WWE Raw and cost The Miz his match against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for the US Title. Also, after the match, Lumis choked out The Miz. WWE released a new video, showing what happened with Miz and Lumis after Raw went off the air.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
411mania.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Costs The Miz US Title Match On Raw, Kevin Owens Beats Austin Theory
– Dexter Lumis’ obsession with The Miz cost the latter a US Championship match in the main event of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Lumis appear from under the ring as Miz was about to escape the steel cage and pick up the win. Freaked out, Miz went back into the ring and got defeated. Lumis then choked out Miz after the match.
Yardbarker
Claudio Castagnoli names the female AEW star that would be a good fit in Blackpool Combat Club
On the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Claudio Castagnoli details the story that led to his surprise debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He talks about what the original plans were, Blackpool Combat Club, thoughts on the ROH World Championship, and other topics. Castagnoli talking about being a member of the...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Ricky Starks Quick Loss To Powerhouse Hobbs At AEW All Out
Fans were taken aback after the grudge match between Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks at All Out this past Sunday was essentially a squash after a month of build-up. According to Fightful Select, the match between the pair wasn't supposed to be as short as it was. The two originally had more time slotted for the match despite the "working plan" for the company to give Hobbs a push. The report addressed rumors of Starks suffering an injury in the match, stating that this wasn't the case, and Starks assured fans "he's healthy and good to go". Fightful also said that sources within AEW indicated to them that rumors saying he had asked out of his contract or signed a new contract were not true, following the talent meeting from earlier Wednesday to address the altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite.
PWMania
WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover
Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
wrestlinginc.com
Report: Young Bucks 'Kicked The Door Down' To Enter CM Punk's Locker Room
The fallout from the AEW All Out backstage fight between CM Punk and Ace Steel and Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks continues. Fightful Select reported Tuesday evening on Punk and Steel's side of the story. Keep in mind that the new account of what happened was told to those close to Steel and Punk.
