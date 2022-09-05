Read full article on original website
ESPN
MLS Cup playoffs: Who can clinch, who has work and what's at stake in Week 30
The 2022 MLS season is in the home stretch. While some teams are closing in on a coveted postseason berth, others are on the outside looking in and hoping for a strong finish to reach the playoffs. Here's a look at what's a stake from a playoff perspective in this...
MLS・
USWNT & U.S. Soccer officially sign Equal Pay CBA
Equal pay for the United States women’s national team is finally official.
FOX Sports
Orlando City beats Sac Republic 3-0 for U.S. Open Cup title
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres broke through with a goal in the 75th minute, then converted on a penalty to give Orlando City its first-ever trophy with a 3-0 victory over Sacramento Republic in the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday night. Torres' penalty kick in the 80th...
Oscar Pareja hails Orlando City ahead of US Open Cup final vs. Sacramento Republic
Orlando City SC hosts USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC in the US Open Cup Final on Wednesday.
Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League
Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
Yardbarker
Soccer team owned by Wilfs accused of spying on opponents before title game
Orlando City were purchased by the Wilf family last July, with Mark and Zygi Wilf – owners of the Minnesota Vikings – joining cousin Lenny as managing partners of the club. The Wilfs have owned the Minnesota Vikings since 2005, and also sold a minority stake in Nashville SC prior to buying Orlando City.
CBS Sports
USWNT vs Nigeria score: Rose Lavelle scores winning goal; Americans concede for first time in 880 minutes
The United States women's national team beat Nigeria 2-1 on Tuesday in a friendly at Audi Field in Washington D.C. The match was the second of a two-game series against Nigeria during the September window. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski made few changes from the previous starting lineup that featured against Nigeria on Saturday, with the Americans winning 4-0. Three positional changes at goalkeeper, center back, and defensive midfielder meant starts for Casey Murphy, Naomi Girma and Sam Coffey, respectively.
FOX Sports
Columbus Crew take shutout streak into matchup with CF Montreal
Columbus Crew (9-6-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (16-9-4, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -116, Columbus +297, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew come into a matchup with CF Montreal after notching two straight shutout wins. Montreal is...
Sue Bird breaks down in tears as she brings curtain down on her illustrious career - with the four-time WNBA champion leaving the court for the last time to Seattle Storm chants of 'thank you' following defeat by Las Vegas Aces
The greatest athlete in the history of Seattle sports - and one of the greatest women's basketball players of all time - gracefully passed the torch to the next generation at the end of her decorated career. Sue Bird, a 21-year veteran of the WNBA, played her final professional game...
BBC
Sue Bird: Seattle Storm legend bows out after 20 years in the WNBA
Sue Bird's stellar 20-year playing career is over after Seattle Storm failed to reach the Women's National Basketball Association finals. Team USA legend Bird, 41, spent her entire career with the Storm, where she won four WNBA titles. But having announced in June this season would be her last, there...
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights to be Featured in 12 Nationally Televised Games
Golden Knights will play eight times on networks of ESPN, four times on TNT. The National Hockey League announced today, September 7, their 2022-23 United States national television schedule for ESPN and Turner Sports. 12 Golden Knights games will be broadcast nationally between the two networks during the regular season. AT&T SportsNet will broadcast the team's other 70 regular-season games locally within the Golden Knights authorized distribution territory.
NHL・
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The League Wants To Announce Expansion Teams In Seattle And Las Vegas During The Clippers' Two Preseason Games At Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena
With the sheer amount of talent in the NBA at the moment, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the league has had plans for expansion for a while now. We last saw it happen in 2004 when the Charlotte Bobcats came into the league and there had been some talk about two more teams being added.
