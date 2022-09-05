Read full article on original website
Green Bay Attorney in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Assaulting a Sheriff’s Deputy
A defense attorney out of Green Bay is now on the other side of the lawyer/client relationship after he allegedly assaulted a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to the criminal complaint, Mark Howe was attending the Rob Schneider performance at the Epic Event Center on June 16th and was acting unruly.
Chilton Police Call on the “FB Force” to Help Identify a Shoplifting Suspect
The Chilton Police Department is calling on what they are calling the “FB Force” to help them identify a suspect in a retail theft complaint. In a post on the Department Facebook page, they posted three pictures of the white female, who was wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt with white lettering on the chest and left sleeve, and a grey or light brown hat.
Escaped Brown County Convict Caught and Returned to Jail
The Brown County Sheriff’s Department has apprehended an escaped convict. According to the Sheriff’s Department, they were assisted by the Green Bay Police Department as they located and apprehended Justin J. Dietrich at around 11:45 last night (September 6th). He was reportedly uncooperative, so a K9 officer was...
Bail Hearing For Manitowoc Man who Attempts Setting His Former Residence On Fire
Editors Note – We received a call from the former owner of Candy Division who explained that she actually sold the business in May, and it is now used as a residential unit. The initial police report indicated that the officers has spoken with the owners of the store, but in fact, they are residents of the building. Candy Division ceased operation during he height of the pandemic.
Wisconsin authorities searching for escaped inmate
Wisconsin sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who escaped from the Brown County Jail on Labor Day, according to a release.
$500K Bond Set For Homeless Fond Du Lac Man Charged With Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide
(Fond du Lac) Cash bond was set $500,000 for a homeless Fond du Lac man suspected of shooting another person in the parking lot of a Family Dollar. Christopher Bell is facing numerous felony charges including Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide, First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and multiple counts of Bail Jumping.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Michael J. Kralovetz, 30, Manitowoc, possess Amphetamine with intent to deliver on9/7/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court comments and sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision concurrent with any other sentence he is currently serving. The Court orders conditions of extended supervision. Conditions are: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full time employment, schooling of combination; 6) Pay costs of the action; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. The Court finds the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and the Challenge Incarceration Program.
Manitowoc Man Destroys Soda Machine, Attempts to Set His Former Residence on Fire
A Manitowoc man is back in police custody after a series of incidents on Monday (September 5th). Officers were called to the 1400 block of Division Street on a report of a man destroying a soda machine outside of a business. The owners of Candy Division told officers that the...
Another Car Stolen in Sheboygan, May be Part of a Nationwide Trend
The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a car theft in the city, but it may actually be a part of a nationwide trend. This is a situation that is reportedly stemming from a YouTuber who is posting videos about how to steal different types of cars. This is a problem...
Election sign vandalism and theft already a problem
You have over two months before the fall general election in November, but local law enforcement is already seeing the impact of the season’s tension. Signs representing both political viewpoints have been vandalized in Door and Kewaunee counties just weeks after the partisan primary decided the fall election’s final candidates. In Kewaunee County, Sheriff’s deputies have had to investigate several reports of stolen election signs in addition to vandalism of a pro-life billboard. Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski says it is a reflection of what is being seen in a society where everything now is “I’m right, and you’re wrong.”
Two Men Discovered Dead in Appleton
The bodies of two men were discovered in a home in Appleton on Monday. The Appleton Police Department says the men were found in a residence in the 900 block of North Richmond Street. As is the case in all death investigations, details are very scarce at this point, but...
Arrests lead to seizure of fentanyl, meth and cash during Pulaski drug bust
PULASKI — Authorities arrested three people and seized thousands of dollars in drugs and cash last week during a major drug bust in the village of Pulaski. The arrests and seizure, led by the Brown County Drug Task Force, took place the evening of Sept. 1 following an investigation that led them to the village, according to a news release.
Green Bay inmate escapes from jail
GREEN BAY, WI— Police are searching for an escapee from the Brown County Jail. Authorities in Green Bay say 35-year-old Justin Dietrich, 35, was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants and a white undershirt. He exited the loading dock area of the jail and headed east through farm fields.
De Pere resident charged with stalking, tells police he wanted to ‘make sure she was happy’
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from De Pere told police that he wanted to make sure a woman ‘was happy’ after allegedly driving past her house and is now facing a stalking charge. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 54-year-old Gerald Cornelius Jr....
Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Drugs Seized In Pulaski Bust
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Brown County Drug Task Force seized over $23,000 worth of drugs in Pulaski on September 1. According to a Facebook post by the Village of Pulaski Police Department, the task force seized 71.85 grams of fentanyl (approximately $13,000 street value) and 334.35 grams of meth (approximately $10,000 street value), as well as $13,000 cash and a handgun.
Vehicles Entered in Plymouth Overnight
Police in Plymouth are asking residents to check their vehicles. Reports of several vehicle entries started arriving at the desk at 4:20 this morning. Whoever entered went through the vehicles but it’s not yet known if, or how many, items were taken. Lieutenant Kari Beckford, who is leading the...
Menasha Police forming security video registry
MENASHA, Wis–The Menasha Police Department is asking residents to register their security camera systems with them. The department wants to compile a confidential list of people with camera systems that could be accessed to help in future investigations. Currently, officers have to go door to door following an incident...
Manitowoc Woman Charged After Stealing from Meijer Multiple Times
Charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly stole from the Manitowoc Meijer store three separate times over the last two weeks. The first incident occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The asset protection team reported that the 33-year-old woman had taken six video game-related items into the bathroom without...
Northeast Wisconsin officers warn of vehicle entries, report one stolen
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Two police departments in northeast Wisconsin are warning residents to watch out for vehicle break-ins as several happen within a short period of time. According to the Plymouth Police Department in Sheboygan County, officers are investigating ‘vehicle entries’ that started at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
