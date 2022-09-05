Michael J. Kralovetz, 30, Manitowoc, possess Amphetamine with intent to deliver on9/7/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court comments and sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision concurrent with any other sentence he is currently serving. The Court orders conditions of extended supervision. Conditions are: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full time employment, schooling of combination; 6) Pay costs of the action; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. The Court finds the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and the Challenge Incarceration Program.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO