Read full article on original website
Related
These Anglers Break Records (Almost) No One Cares About
THE SWELTERING HUMIDITY of Thailand seeps into Rich Hart’s every pore as he contemplates what he has just accomplished. The jet lag, flesh-eating bacteria, and dehydration that Hart suffered to get here don’t matter in this moment. What matters is that he’s standing knee-deep in a river, holding a fat snakehead in full spawning colors. Purple and green shine through its dappled, striped flanks.
Maine Man Catches 'Unicorn' Fish He's Been Hunting for 20 Years
The huge striped bass measured more than 50 inches in length after it was hauled from the water by an avid angler.
2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas
This is what fishing is really all about. Those unexpected, yet incredibly amazing moments when things happen out of nowhere. Great stories to tell and memories made with good friends. It’s something so simple on the surface, but also, fishing is an artform and a science in itself. Easy to do, but difficult to do really, really well. This video captures a very wholesome, yet unique moment in fishing. Obviously, many fish prey on other fish, and it’s fairly common […] The post 2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Angler Catches Giant 10-Foot, 4-Inch Idaho State Record White Sturgeon
A southern Idaho reservoir is home to some true freshwater monsters, and an angler from Utah just caught one of them. In early August, Greg Poulsen landed a white sturgeon measuring 10 feet, 4 inches—big enough to officially set Idaho’s new catch-and-release state record for the species. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fisherman Encounters Hundreds of Chinese Jellyfish in Minnesota Lake
A Minnesota angler recently captured something state biologists say is seldom seen in the Land of 10,000 lakes—a cloud of freshwater jellyfish propelling themselves through the water. James Hoffman runs JimmyOgraphy, a video production company in St. Cloud. He was fishing at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota when he spotted something odd in the water. After submerging a camera, he realized that the translucent, pulsing creatures he saw in great numbers were jellyfish.
msn.com
The Best Ice Fishing Reels for 2022
For anglers looking to upgrade their reels for the upcoming hard water fishing season, there are some amazing new ones that will help. Some folks go ice fishing for something fun to do once and a while during the winter months. Then there are the hardcore anglers that live to get out on the ice and do so nearly every day. Regardless of where you fit in the spectrum of frozen water fishermen there is some new equipment you need to check out, especially if you’re looking for the best ice fishing reels for this coming season.
WATCH: Angler Reels in Absolutely Massive Sturgeon on a Barbie Fishing Rod
We should all start fishing like a girl. This angler pulled out the Barbie fishing rod and reeled in the catch of a lifetime with a huge sturgeon. Spending time in the outdoors can surprise you. The massive fish was the biggest catch of the young fisherman’s career. Just when you try to make a silly video with a skinny, cheap child’s rod – the fish of a lifetime comes swimming by, looking for a small bite to eat.
Two & A Half Hour Fishing Battle Leads To 500-Pound North Carolina State Record Swordfish
Talk about a rewarding battle. According to Sport Fishing, 33-year-old Brandon Carney and his crew on his boat the “Willow-B” began their fishing trip off the shore of Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina on August 21st. Carney, and his crew of Stephen Beaman, Joshua Meekins, Justin Meekins, Shelly Carney,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brown Bear Steals Sockeye Salmon Right Off Alaskan Fisherman’s Line
Talk about a wild encounter. Catching a sockeye alone is a dream for most fisherman. A tasty and large fish that roams the waters of the west coast, it also just so happens to be a bear’s favorite meal in that neck of the woods. Alaskan brown bears love...
The 5 worst states for fishing and why anglers should avoid them
Some waters simply aren’t made for fishing. While a few states enjoy plenty of thriving fishing holes, other areas have little to offer anglers. Ever wondered which states are the absolute worst for fishing? Opinions on this controversial topic differ based on the kind of fishing a person prefers, but a 2021 study by Lawn Love sheds light on general rankings for each state. The study analyzed data from Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods to rank all 50 states. Factors such as community activity, access to water sources and fishing gear, and fishing license costs all influenced the...
Enormous Snapping Turtle Found Washed Up on Wisconsin Beach: PHOTOS
After taking a dip in Sand Lake in northwestern Wisconsin, a beachgoer stumbled upon a mammoth of a snapping turtle along the shore. Even though the turtle had already died, the discovery was still worthy of appreciation as its body couldn’t even fit across the back of an ATV.
Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch
You got to love to see it. There’s nothing like pulling up a beauty from the depths of the river and having something completely shocking happen. Waterbodies support a lot of life, from the plant life that live in it, to the predators that use it to their advantage. Although water creates a mystery what goes on there is just as unforgiving as anything in the wild on land. Pike are a completely predator fish. Often stay still and attack […] The post Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Law Enforcement Torch Run benefitting Special Olympics Michigan kicks off this weekend with event in Macomb County
The Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run, a major supporter of Special Olympics Michigan gets underway this weekend. WWJ’s Erin Vee spoke with Andrea Rachko about the single largest grassroots fundraiser for athletes with intellectual disabilities.
komando.com
Great site for the fishing and boating lover in your family
One of the best ways to bond with the little ones in your family is to take a family vacation. You might want to take them to the great outdoors, so they’re freed from the screens in their life. A great idea is to take them on a family fishing trip so they can learn to appreciate nature.
Comments / 0