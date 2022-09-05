Read full article on original website
Warm ocean waters attracting unique marine life off San Diego coast
SAN DIEGO — At H&M Landing, Shannon Perkins doesn't like leaving his fishing pole these days. “Unfortunately, I still have to mow the lawn,” said Perkins. When he's not tending to chores, Perkins and his sport fishing boat 'Little G' are out on the water with a full boat of anglers.
Weather experts keep eye on local impact of Hurricane Kay
“82-degree water temperatures can support a hurricane. If a hurricane came along 82-degree Fahrenheit water, it would arrive at full strength,” said Professor Pat Abbott from San Diego State University.
Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
San Diego weekly Reader
Sharing the Shell show: from Sheryl Crow to The Beach Boys
“You don’t need tickets to enjoy the concert.”. Downtown San Diego – After the Padres game on August 2nd, I cut through the Convention Center to catch my ferry home to Coronado. You can get a cardio workout walking up the stairs at the San Diego Convention Center. After huffing up the stairs, I noticed a group of people standing around. One guy was off to the side by himself, smoking a joint. I could hear a woman’s voice coming from the direction of the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park: “Thank you San Diego,” she was saying. I went over to where the group was standing and found I could see directly into the Rady Shell. Lo and behold, the grateful gal saying thank you was none other than Sheryl Crow.
Friends mourn San Diego businesswoman killed in seaplane crash near Seattle
A beloved San Diego production events businesswoman was killed in a plane crash Sunday in the Seattle area.
What's that strong stench coming from the San Diego River?
SAN DIEGO — An unusual smell is rising from the San Diego River in Mission Valley, and it may not be just from the heat. CBS 8 is Working For You to find out what the smell is coming from the Riverbed. Neighbors nearby have been complaining online on...
From Base to Border and Back
San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
Whale carcass buried after washing ashore at Coronado Beach
A whale carcass has been covered by city workers after it washed ashore at Coronado Beach Monday evening.
'There's a very persistent pattern of discrimination' | Researchers say there's more heat in urban neighborhoods
SAN DIEGO — Researchers at UC San Diego say some communities are hotter than others. They looked at urban heat and found that communities that have higher Black, Hispanic or Asian experience significantly more urban heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods, within a vast majority of the populous United States and San Diego.
San Diego's Eclipse Chocolate Announces Impending Closure
A longtime destination for dessert and brunch in San Diego, Eclipse Chocolate has announced its impending closure. Will Gustwiller established Eclipse Chocolate in 2004 after completing his Masters in Sculpture at San Diego State University. In 2007, he opened a dessert cafe on El Cajon Boulevard, and in 2013 relocated his company to South Park, which allowed for a 400 percent increase in production and a 70-chair dining concept. In early 2017, Gustwiller won a special "Guy’s Chocolate Games" episode of Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network competition, Guy's Grocery Games.
WATCH: Unsettling Footage Shows Monster Shark Lurking Right by Coastline
Some recent unsettling footage taken by a California paddleboarder shows a massive shark as it lurks along the Pacific coastline during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The sighting happened over the weekend on the same day that a woman was attacked by a monster shark just off the coast of Hawaii.
WARNING ISSUED FOR SILVER STRAND SHORELINE, CORONADO: ADVISORY FOR CHILDREN’S POOL DUE TO CONTAMINATION
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) on September 7 issued the following beach management actions for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. New Beach Management Actions:. Silver Strand Shoreline - Warning. DEHQ has issued a water contact warning for the Silver...
Hurricane Weather Is Headed To San Diego, Here’s What You Can Expect
San Diego County is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Kay, which is coming up from Mexico. While the hurricane won't directly hit San Diego, the National Weather Service says the County could see up to an inch of rain along the coast and the inland valleys, and up to five inches in the mountains and deserts through Sunday.
Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!
For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
San Diego criticized for making unsheltered people move during heat wave
It’s been another day of scorching temperatures. Whether it’s air conditioning or fans, people are doing what they can to stay cool. But as KPBS reporter John Carroll shows us, keeping cool when you live on the street is nearly impossible. Living on the street is difficult any...
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in San Diego from Tripadvisor.
Japanese Fried Chicken Concept Naegi Set To Open In San Diego's North County
Opening today in San Diego's North County is Naegi, a fast-casual Japanese fried chicken concept from the owner of critically-acclaimed Matsu restaurant. Last year, we broke the news that San Diego Chef William Eick had finally secured a location for his highly-anticipated Matsu Japanese-inspired fine dining concept, taking over the 2,400 square-foot space in Oceanside long occupied by Flying Pig Pub. Since opening last summer, Eick has earned rave reviews and is on track for Michelin-star recognition for his Japanese fine dining restaurant and is now ready to open a brick-and-mortar location of sister eatery Naegi (meaning "sapling" in Japanese), which previously operated as a pop-up concept.
As Chula Vista native was back visiting, home was burning in Fairview Fire
As Chula Vista native was back visiting family, he learned his Hemet home was burning in Fairview Fire
Is the heat keeping you up? | Unusual tips to help you stay cool during the heatwave
SAN DIEGO — It is scorching hot! That's exactly what many San Diegans continue to complain about as record high temperatures sizzle. Some are protecting themselves from the heat by staying hydrated and stocking up on gallons of water or ice, while others are taking advantage of businesses with AC.
