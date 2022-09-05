ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego weekly Reader

Sharing the Shell show: from Sheryl Crow to The Beach Boys

“You don’t need tickets to enjoy the concert.”. Downtown San Diego – After the Padres game on August 2nd, I cut through the Convention Center to catch my ferry home to Coronado. You can get a cardio workout walking up the stairs at the San Diego Convention Center. After huffing up the stairs, I noticed a group of people standing around. One guy was off to the side by himself, smoking a joint. I could hear a woman’s voice coming from the direction of the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park: “Thank you San Diego,” she was saying. I went over to where the group was standing and found I could see directly into the Rady Shell. Lo and behold, the grateful gal saying thank you was none other than Sheryl Crow.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

From Base to Border and Back

San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Birds#Ankles#The San Diego Zoo#Bumblefoot
sandiegoville.com

San Diego's Eclipse Chocolate Announces Impending Closure

A longtime destination for dessert and brunch in San Diego, Eclipse Chocolate has announced its impending closure. Will Gustwiller established Eclipse Chocolate in 2004 after completing his Masters in Sculpture at San Diego State University. In 2007, he opened a dessert cafe on El Cajon Boulevard, and in 2013 relocated his company to South Park, which allowed for a 400 percent increase in production and a 70-chair dining concept. In early 2017, Gustwiller won a special "Guy’s Chocolate Games" episode of Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network competition, Guy's Grocery Games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
iheart.com

Hurricane Weather Is Headed To San Diego, Here’s What You Can Expect

San Diego County is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Kay, which is coming up from Mexico. While the hurricane won't directly hit San Diego, the National Weather Service says the County could see up to an inch of rain along the coast and the inland valleys, and up to five inches in the mountains and deserts through Sunday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!

For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Japanese Fried Chicken Concept Naegi Set To Open In San Diego's North County

Opening today in San Diego's North County is Naegi, a fast-casual Japanese fried chicken concept from the owner of critically-acclaimed Matsu restaurant. Last year, we broke the news that San Diego Chef William Eick had finally secured a location for his highly-anticipated Matsu Japanese-inspired fine dining concept, taking over the 2,400 square-foot space in Oceanside long occupied by Flying Pig Pub. Since opening last summer, Eick has earned rave reviews and is on track for Michelin-star recognition for his Japanese fine dining restaurant and is now ready to open a brick-and-mortar location of sister eatery Naegi (meaning "sapling" in Japanese), which previously operated as a pop-up concept.
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy