On September 6th at approximately 12:00pm Santa Rosa County Sheriff Deputies received information that a possible carjacking had occurred at Bagdad Park. During this investigation a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen. Today at approximately 1:30 pm our deputies located the reported 2013 Hyundai Elantra and attempted to conduct a Traffic Stop on the stolen vehicle. It was during this time that the four occupants of the vehicle fled. During the search one individual was later detained.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO