THREE SUSPECTS REMAIN AT LARGE
On September 6th at approximately 12:00pm Santa Rosa County Sheriff Deputies received information that a possible carjacking had occurred at Bagdad Park. During this investigation a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen. Today at approximately 1:30 pm our deputies located the reported 2013 Hyundai Elantra and attempted to conduct a Traffic Stop on the stolen vehicle. It was during this time that the four occupants of the vehicle fled. During the search one individual was later detained.
Stopped a stolen car fleeing from SRSO Monday night
Three people face various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued and stopped a stolen car fleeing from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office into Okaloosa County Monday night. The car, a 2014 Honda Accord, had been reported stolen out of Fort Walton Beach September 5th. An...
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT THURSDAY 9-8-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
