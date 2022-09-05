Read full article on original website
7220sports.com
Front Range foes Wyoming, UNC to meet Saturday in Laramie
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys will be looking for their second straight home win of the season when they host the Northern Colorado Bears this Saturday in War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. The game will pit two schools separated by only 100 miles, but two schools that haven’t played each...
7220sports.com
Emotional homecoming ahead for former Wyoming QB JJ Raterink
LARAMIE -- Every December, the 23rd day of the month to be specific, JJ Raterink pulls out one of his prized possessions and adds it to his attire. It's a large, diamond-encrusted ring, one you can't put a value on. It can't be bought, only earned. For Raterink, it symbolizes...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Heat Wave Continues But Will Finally Break On Friday
Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said that's the question he has been getting constantly over the last week. There's a reason for that. High temperature records have been shattered across the state from Casper to Cheyenne and Lander to Laramie.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way
Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. "This is going to be the hottest day," meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
University of Wyoming is Closing the Union Parking Lot
The University of Wyoming is scheduled to begin the construction of new residence halls later this semester, according to a recent release by the university. This will necessitate the closure of parking areas east of the Wyoming Union, McWhinnie Hall, and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. UW is preparing...
Wyoming Trooper Out On Bond, Officials Mum On Charges
A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper who was recently arrested following a multi-month investigation recently bonded out of jail. But officials, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, continue to refuse to divulge Testerman's exact charges or release any details on the case, citing Wyoming Statute 619(a). The statute applies to cases of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual battery.
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper waives preliminary hearing, moving on to district court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Gabriel Testerman waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was set for today, Sept. 7. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim, during which West set Testerman’s bond at $100,000.
thecheyennepost.com
Elk Captured in Cheyenne
Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
cowboystatedaily.com
Plane Crashes Between Two Moving Cars On Highway 30 Near Medicine Bow, Wyoming
A plane holding two people crash-landed onto a highway near Medicine Bow, Wyoming, Monday morning and skidded off the road. Both occupants survived the initial impact, according to a man who stopped to help them. The crash victims' status Tuesday morning...
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery Crash on I-80 East of Cheyenne
Two people were killed and another injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne early Saturday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 4:51 a.m. at milepost 385.5, just west of the Burns and Carpenter exit. The patrol says a semi was parked on the...
Get Ready, Cheyenne! September Is Filled With Events
We have made it past Labor Day weekend and we still have a lot to do as the calendar transitions from Summer into Fall this month. There really is something going on every week for the remainder of the month, from festivals to other fun outings, September is going to be one for the books.
capcity.news
Widespread haze due to wildfires to affect Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is looking at warm weather and widespread haze for the next few days due to a distant wildfire, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 7, a haze will fall over the area after 10 a.m. It will be a sunny and...
Cheyenne Sees 70th Consecutive 50+ Degree Day, Breaks Record
Cheyenne extended its streak of 50-plus degree days to 70 on Labor Day, setting a record, according to the National Weather Service. "The last morning below 50 was June 27th, with 47 degrees," the NWS said. "We are likely to add a few more days to this tally, but this...
Cheyenne Transient Charged in Tuesday Stabbing of 15-Year-Old
Cheyenne police have identified the victim in Tuesday's stabbing near the 200 block of E. 9th Street as a 15-year-old boy. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the victim and his friend, a 14-year-old boy, were at Lincoln Park when 39-year-old transient Allen Fenstermacher struck up a conversation with them.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Arrest made following suspected Cheyenne stabbing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - At approximately 3 PM on Tuesday, Cheyenne police responded to a call of an aggravated assault with a knife on the 200 block of East 9th Street. Officers currently have one male suspect in custody, there being no word yet on the status of...
oilcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeks Colorado man suspected of killing a man Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for a man who Laramie County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe shot and killed a 37-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 4. The suspect is identified as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, aka Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, from Greeley, Colorado. Investigators believe...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/6/22–9/7/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Nikko Viliamu Johnson, 28 –...
[LIST] It’s Craft Fair Season! Check Out Cheyenne’s Fall Craft Shows
There is nothing like shopping at craft shows in Autumn. The vendors pull out all the stops - you'll find everything from delicious baked goods to Christmas presents (hey, it's never too early to start Christmas shopping. But I draw the line at putting up Christmas decor before Thanksgiving.) Cheyenne...
NWS Cheyenne: Some Areas May See Frost by Sunday Morning
Some areas west of the Laramie Range may see frost by Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The NWS says it will be hot and hazy/smoky today and hot and breezy Thursday, but a strong cold front will sweep through the area by late Thursday night, resulting in much cooler temperatures Friday through Sunday.
