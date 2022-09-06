Silverfield on Tigers: Many 'teachable moments' in defeat at MSU

On Monday, Labor Day appropriately enough, Memphis Tigers football coach Ryan Silverfield met local media and stated the obvious: They have a lot of work to do.

Mississippi State gave Memphis a 49-23 beat down Saturday night in Starkville and for much of the game, the Tigers’ offense and defense looked to be on holiday.

The coach’s film review only confirmed his immediate opinion postgame: “Not a whole lot of great things to take away, let’s be real with it. A lot of teachable moments.”

On offense, those moments included six dropped passes, a failure to gain a rhythm in the running game until the second half and going just 3-of-12 on third down while mustering only 13 first downs and 294 total yards.

Silverfield thought the offensive line was pretty solid, despite the offense’s lack of production, and he said quarterback Seth Henigan, who was 19-for-30 through the air for 165 yards, “played a pretty clean game.”

On defense, the Tigers allowed a whopping 34 first downs as MSU quarterback Will Rogers passed for 450 yards and five touchdowns. But what stood out most in real time, and again on film, is the basic skill every defense needs: efficient tackling.

The Tigers were anything but, missing tackles all over the field. Pressure on the quarterback often was lacking, and when it wasn’t, Silverfield says the secondary didn’t hold up well enough.

Also, two veteran linebackers – Cincir Evans and Tyler Murray – sustained injuries in the game and Silverfield said their status is “day-to-day.”

While the coach and his staff were confident in their schemes heading into the game, it’s clear some adjustments are needed.

“Sometimes maybe we need to simplify the menu a little bit,” he said.

The loss also continued a pattern of road woes. The Tigers’ most recent road win came last October at Navy, and they are 1-5 in their last six games away from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

If there’s any consolation going into this Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Navy, the Midshipmen opened the season with a 14-7 home loss to FCS member Delaware. Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo was pleased with his team’s defensive effort, but the Midshipmen’s offense hit a reef.

“You can’t beat anybody turning the ball over three times,” Niumatalolo said after the game. “Our big emphasis this whole camp was to get off to a fast start and then we fumble on the first play. We made too many mistakes, and they were all self-inflicted.”

Navy runs the triple-option, which is about as far away from Mississippi State coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense as it can be. It’s why even during training camp Silverfield found time to devote to defending this unique offense built on deception and misdirection.

Silverfield said the defense will have to have “great eye discipline. If you allow your eyes to get big, they’ll find that gap” and potentially rip off a long TD run.

But a different, difficult challenge like this is also just what the Tigers need now, Silverfield believes, adding, “The ability to go play a conference game of this magnitude so early is great…

“Deep breath … let’s go show what we’re all about.”