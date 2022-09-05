Your smartphone is an awesome tool! As a communication device, it’s impossible to beat right now. But as an actual camera, it’s lacking. For example, your smartphone’s camera is awful at tracking your dog running toward you. It does a terrible job shooting photos in burst and portrait mode at the same time to photograph your dog running and having your dog in focus. To get photos like that, you often have to reach for what some call a “real camera.”

CELL PHONES ・ 24 DAYS AGO