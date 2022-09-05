Read full article on original website
Your Phone’s Camera Can’t: How to Photograph Your Dog Running
Your smartphone is an awesome tool! As a communication device, it’s impossible to beat right now. But as an actual camera, it’s lacking. For example, your smartphone’s camera is awful at tracking your dog running toward you. It does a terrible job shooting photos in burst and portrait mode at the same time to photograph your dog running and having your dog in focus. To get photos like that, you often have to reach for what some call a “real camera.”
Your Phone’s Camera Can’t: Getting Better Bird Photos
Your phone is incredibly capable as a device overall. But the camera in it just won’t replace what a dedicated camera can do. We’re all aware that zoom lenses are one of the biggest and best reasons to get a dedicated camera. In fact, this is also one of the best ways to go about getting better bird photos. And in this post, we’ll talk about why your phone can’t cut it.
