NBCMontana
Oversized loads carrying windmill pieces will travel through Idaho, Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Starting this week, more than 80 oversized windmill loads will travel through Idaho and Montana to Canada. Idaho transportation officials said nine loads will depart each week for two and a half months in groups of three. The loads will leave from Lewiston and travel north...
East to Gold Mountain: Chinese Miners in Montana
East to Gold Mountain: Chinese Miners in Montana And when Montana experienced its own gold rush, many Chinese came to Bannack and Virginia City to seek their fortunes; the first mention of Chinese arriving in the area was in an 1865 issue of the Virginia City newspaper The Montana Post, which groused at the arrival of a small group of gold-seeking Chinese workers. ...
Flathead Beacon
‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West
BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
How Many Montanans Were Born In Montana? You May Be Surprised.
One of the things that many Montanans are proud of is actually being a Montanan—and why wouldn't they be?. I mean, Montana is a special place that has been romanticized in movies, books, and songs. It's the type of place where you can still find adventure around every corner. A place where folks are honest, look you in the eye, and greet you with a firm handshake.
Hazy Sky Country: Will Masks Block Wildfire Smoke in Montana?
Thankfully Montana isn't having a massive wildfire season right now. (Knock on wood) But, we are still being inundated with wildfire smoke coming from other states. Most now recognize that those cloth masks were worthless when it came to COVID-19, but should you grab a COVID mask to protect yourself from wildfire smoke?
yourbigsky.com
Visit these 5 Montana ghost towns!
Visit Montana lists several ghosts town to visit for people passing through or for Montanans looking for something to do. Be taken back to the time of saloons and gold mines. Here are a few ghost towns to explore in Montana. The Bannack State Park in Bannack, Montana, is registered...
Where is All the Smoke in Missoula Coming From?
As I am writing this, I am currently tending to a sick kid affected by the heavy wildfire smoke. The unhealthy air quality, mixed with seasonal allergies has made school and outdoor activities unbearable for my kiddo. Complaining of headaches and extreme congestion, it is safe to say wildfire season is not a favorite time of year for this kid.
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
5 of the Most Popular Restaurant Reservations Across Montana
Want to get into the most popular restaurants in Montana? You'd better make a reservation to guarantee a spot. It's not just the fancy schmancy places that get booked up across Montana. Notice that the list is comprised of some of Montana's newest hot spots. Delicious food and good ambiance...
[WATCH] Remarkable 1950s Video of Grizzly Bear in Yellowstone
A friend recently sent me a video of researchers attempting to tag a sedated grizzly bear in 1959, and it's absolutely insane. There are a lot of grizzly bears in Montana. It's not uncommon to hear stories about humans having encounters with grizzlies or getting attacked. Grizzly bears are fierce predators and are incredibly protective of their territory. You never want to get between a grizzly and its food source.
The Best Mac & Cheese Spot in Montana Is Quite Surprising
This is a dish you can have any time of the day, and anywhere you are. It's a simple but can be elevated into almost a gourmet meal. Mac & Cheese is constantly devoured by kids and adults nationwide. So we had to find out the best place in Montana for mac & cheese, and we found a winner.
Power outage hitting parts of Missoula
A Wednesday afternoon power outage is impacting over 2,700 NorthWestern Energy customers in Missoula.
KULR8
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
Montana Makes The Top 5 When It Comes To This Popular Flavor.
I'm going to be honest, I just don't understand all of the fuss. After an extremely hot summer with what seemed like 90-plus degrees every day here in Montana, it looks like fall is just around the corner, and for some folks, that means sweaters, scarves, and everything pumpkin spice. Don't get me wrong, a little pumpkin spice here and there is fine, but I don't understand the obsession that so many Montanans have with it.
UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana
LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Montana FWP Offers Critical Information for Hunting Season
Hunting season has already begun in Montana, but it’s never too late to get the most accurate information to stay safe in the field. We spoke to Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks District Two Education and Program Manager Vivaca Crowser about planning and carrying out a successful hunt.
Exposing the “Green Decoy” Enviro Groups in Montana
A new report connects the dots between the deep-pocketed liberal donors and the radical environmental groups operating here in Montana. GreenDecoys.com recently published their report, "Montana in the Balance," which highlights the radical environmental groups posing as "sportsmen" groups. We caught up with Green Decoys Managing Director Will Coggin. Here's...
Wildfire smoke impacting Wednesday's air quality in Missoula County
The Missoula City-County Health Department reports air quality conditions in Lolo and the southern end of the Missoula Valley were "Unhealthy."
BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad
I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
