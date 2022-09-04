Read full article on original website
msumustangs.com
STANG GANG WOMEN'S SOCCER PODCAST with Ryan Spence (Sept. 6, 2022)
This week's Stang Gang Podcast features an in-depth look at Midwestern State Women's Soccer with head coach Ryan Spence. The Mustangs had an unusual week with a game against Southwestern Oklahoma rescheduled for Sept. 20 because of a gloomy weather forecast, and a non-conference match with TWU was suspended in the 67th minute because of lightning.
WFAA
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
KXII.com
UIL penalizes Tom Bean football over alleged athletic recruiting
TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - After recent allegations against Tom Bean athletics, the UIL District Executive Committee, made up of local superintendents and athletic directors ruled Tuesday that Tom Bean did recruit several kids for athletic purposes. The UIL voted to disqualify Tom Bean ISD from football honors for three...
College football player from North Texas dies at 21 after sudden collapse
SACHSE, Texas — A college football player from North Texas has died after a sudden collapse, his school said Sunday. He was 21. Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) in Arkansas announced the death of defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough in a Twitter post. His mother, Mattie Yarbrough, told WFAA from her...
AAYBA World Series pulls out of Flower Mound, nationally sanctioned championship coming
The Flower Mound Youth Sports Association announced Wednesday that a nationally sanctioned championship tournament will replace the American Amateur Youth Baseball Alliance (AAYBA) Texas World Series, beginning next summer. Flower Mound hosted the AAYBA World Series for two weeks every summer for the last 15 years. That tournament, though, “ran...
Lubbock student-athlete collapses after football game, hospitalized in Fort Worth
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Aug 31, freshman running back Zaidyn Ward scored the final touchdown in Monterey High School’s 45-8 victory over Abilene Wylie. After the game, Monterey’s coach called a team huddle. Ward was feeling dizzy, and the coach told him to lift his head up. “When he lifted his head up, they said […]
Chicken coop-sitting business flocks to Austin
Coop launched in the Austin and Dallas area in mid-summer as a one-stop shop for chicken owners looking to have their coops cleaned and roosters and hens watched while they're out of town. The business has already garnered roughly 100 or so customers, with a waitlist for new appointments.
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
Study says this Texas city is one of the worst cities to retire in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Throughout our lives, we will put in thousands of hours of work in the hopes of one day being able to retire. That’s why it’s smart to plan your retirement early, so all those years don’t go to waste. One of the biggest...
dallasexpress.com
Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List
Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
eaglenationonline.com
New assistant principal achieves several firsts
Whether he’s moving desks or earning degrees, Lute Croy, a new assistant principal, gets the job done. Dr. Croy shares his journey about the pathway from Abilene Christian University to Prosper, and how he’s leaping into setting goals for the district in the future. Dr. Croy set a...
newschannel6now.com
A cold front arrives Sunday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 92 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies.
natureworldnews.com
Golf Ball-Sized Hail, Strong Winds Leave Texas with Property Damage, Power Outage
North Texas experienced some property damage Monday night as a result of powerful thunderstorms that produced golf ball-sized hail coupled with strong winds. Other areas also experienced a power outage. Texas resident Tyler Baccus posted pictures of hail the size of golf balls in the Saginaw region. He claimed it...
newschannel6now.com
A weak cold front is on the way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 97 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies.
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
fox4news.com
Nationwide parts shortage leaves Frisco man with new, undrivable car
An industry-wide shortage of car parts is leaving some drivers defenseless when they need repairs. One North Texas man says he's out thousands of dollars because his only choice was to sell back his brand-new car after a wreck.
KTEN.com
New hybrid store opens in Tom Bean
TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) — There's a new retail store in the fast-growing City of Tom Bean. The new Dollar Tree and Family Dollar hybrid store is the first of its kind in Grayson County. The retailer will hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 17.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
fwtx.com
Fort Worth Elvis Impersonator Is Crowned the King
Our very own Elvis Presley look-alike crooner won the ultimate prize in Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition in Memphis, Tennessee. For his first prize, Fort Worth native Victor Trevino Jr. won just short of $20,000, recognition from Elvis Presley Enterprises, and a contract to perform with the company. The competition’s criteria included vocals, style, stage presence, and overall performance.
