Wichita Falls, TX

msumustangs.com

STANG GANG WOMEN'S SOCCER PODCAST with Ryan Spence (Sept. 6, 2022)

This week's Stang Gang Podcast features an in-depth look at Midwestern State Women's Soccer with head coach Ryan Spence. The Mustangs had an unusual week with a game against Southwestern Oklahoma rescheduled for Sept. 20 because of a gloomy weather forecast, and a non-conference match with TWU was suspended in the 67th minute because of lightning.
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
KXII.com

UIL penalizes Tom Bean football over alleged athletic recruiting

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - After recent allegations against Tom Bean athletics, the UIL District Executive Committee, made up of local superintendents and athletic directors ruled Tuesday that Tom Bean did recruit several kids for athletic purposes. The UIL voted to disqualify Tom Bean ISD from football honors for three...
Wichita Falls, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

AAYBA World Series pulls out of Flower Mound, nationally sanctioned championship coming

The Flower Mound Youth Sports Association announced Wednesday that a nationally sanctioned championship tournament will replace the American Amateur Youth Baseball Alliance (AAYBA) Texas World Series, beginning next summer. Flower Mound hosted the AAYBA World Series for two weeks every summer for the last 15 years. That tournament, though, “ran...
KXAN

Chicken coop-sitting business flocks to Austin

Coop launched in the Austin and Dallas area in mid-summer as a one-stop shop for chicken owners looking to have their coops cleaned and roosters and hens watched while they're out of town. The business has already garnered roughly 100 or so customers, with a waitlist for new appointments.
dallasexpress.com

Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List

Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
eaglenationonline.com

New assistant principal achieves several firsts

Whether he’s moving desks or earning degrees, Lute Croy, a new assistant principal, gets the job done. Dr. Croy shares his journey about the pathway from Abilene Christian University to Prosper, and how he’s leaping into setting goals for the district in the future. Dr. Croy set a...
newschannel6now.com

A cold front arrives Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 92 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies.
newschannel6now.com

A weak cold front is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 97 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies.
CBS DFW

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
KTEN.com

New hybrid store opens in Tom Bean

TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) — There's a new retail store in the fast-growing City of Tom Bean. The new Dollar Tree and Family Dollar hybrid store is the first of its kind in Grayson County. The retailer will hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 17.
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Elvis Impersonator Is Crowned the King

Our very own Elvis Presley look-alike crooner won the ultimate prize in Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition in Memphis, Tennessee. For his first prize, Fort Worth native Victor Trevino Jr. won just short of $20,000, recognition from Elvis Presley Enterprises, and a contract to perform with the company. The competition’s criteria included vocals, style, stage presence, and overall performance.
FORT WORTH, TX

