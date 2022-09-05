Read full article on original website
There’s a beautiful community near downtown Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rockford is home to all kinds of wonderful attractions: downtown Rockford, the White Pine Trail, the Rockford dam, and great breweries and restaurants. That’s why so many people are drawn to live there! Today we’re taking you to Autumn Trails, which is a residential neighborhood that’s within walking distance to all those things! Autumn Trails is a growing community by Eastbrook Homes and if you’ve ever dreamed of having a newly built home in a fun area, they’re perfect for you!
A $9 Million Dollar Investment in Muskegon's Future - Boys and Girls Club Renovation Groundbreaking
On August 6th the grand affair happened. As the cake was arriving and the last of the "come and get it" yard sale stuff was in the parking lot of the old YMCA building on Muskegon Lake...there was a sense of quiet, calm and readiness for the coming work to be done as just about anything that can turn dirt was sitting just off camera or, as a back drop. The Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore was going dark for a while and the drive, the work and the hopes and dreams of all of those who began the project years ago in the basement of a school were about to begin to unfold.
Have You Seen This Grand Rapids Salon That Raises Money To Support Hospice And Cancer Patients
One of the greatest luxuries you can give yourself in this life is the gift of treating yourself. Self care should be required, because when you're looking and feeling your best, you generally are doing your best at home, work and with your family. But if you're like me, you...
Harmony Hall set to close in October
Harmony Brewing Company’s Harmony Hall location near Bridge Street will be closing after seven years of operation because it has outgrown its facility.
Litehouse Family YMCA to celebrate grand opening
A new YMCA location is planned for greater Grand Rapids. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is set to open its newest branch, Litehouse Family YMCA, at 1070 N. Hudson St. SE in Lowell. The 17,500-square-foot facility is in the former site of Impact Church and is designed to meet...
Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
Holland family throws fifth Family Fun Day to benefit childhood cancer research
HOLLAND, Mich. — A 10-year-old girl from Ottawa County is doing things she never could have imagined. This weekend, you'll have the chance to join alongside her as she continues her fight against childhood cancer. She's known around the community as "Emerson the Brave." At just six-and-a-half years old,...
Want to Take a ‘Little’ Getaway? A New Tiny House Resort is Opening in West Michigan
The tiny house trend has been growing in popularity in recent years, with TV shows like "Tiny House Hunters" and "Tiny House Nation". If you've dreamed of downsizing and want to give small-scale living a try - there's a new tiny house resort opening in West Michigan. New Tiny House...
Boys & Girls Club breaks-ground on multi-million dollar upgrade to Muskegon clubhouse
MUSKEGON, Mich. — There was a major step forward for a community organization with a big impact in Muskegon Tuesday night. The Boys and Girls Club of the Lakeshore broke ground on its new and improved Western Avenue clubhouse. The project has been in the planning stages for some...
Muskegon city manager candidates meeting with public on lake cruise
MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon city leaders are preparing to interview six candidates to be the next city manager, and are inviting the public on a Muskegon Lake cruise to meet them. However, they’re not yet prepared to say who those six candidates are. The city commission will interview...
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Muskegon (MI)
Muskegon is a beautiful city surrounded by beautiful forests and freshwaters in Muskegon County, Michigan, United States. This city is the county seat of Muskegon County, with a population of 37,317 as of the 2020 census. Muskegon is the home of the largest beach in West Michigan. Muskegon is popularly...
A Day at The Deck: Muskegon's only beachfront restaurant
Michelle Harris and Fred Scharmer took a risk by purchasing a beachfront space in Muskegon back in 2014 and have since turned it into a booming restaurant.
2022 Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest to be held September 9-10
The Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest will return for 2022. The event will be held September 9-10 at Calkins Field (3755 South Division in Wayland).
Get rid of your old tires at collection event coming to Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Got old tires that you don’t know what to do with? An upcoming tire collection day may be just what you need. The Muskegon Conservation District is hosting a tire collection day on Saturday, Sept. 10. Passenger, semi and agricultural tires – as long...
Major road in Muskegon goes on a diet starting Tuesday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Drivers in downtown Muskegon will need to pack their patience for the next several months as a major road goes on a diet. Work began on Terrace Street Tuesday morning. The city plans to reduce the road from its current four lanes down to two after traffic studies suggested it was too large given the number of cars that use it.
‘Road diet’ to begin in downtown Muskegon
A pilot project by the city of Muskegon on Shoreline Drive is scheduled to begin its first phase. This October, a “road diet” will reduce lanes for approximately six weeks on the four-lane U.S. 31 Business Route (Shoreline Drive) through the city’s downtown waterfront area. A single lane of Shoreline Drive will be closed in each direction between Seventh and Terrace streets for data collection on traffic, speed and vehicle crashes.
West Michigan man recovering after Alaska grizzly bear attack
ALASKA -- A West Michigan man is recovering with injuries to his arms after he was attacked by a grizzly bear while hunting in Alaska. Nicholas Kuperus, 33, of the Nunica area, was hunting moose with friends Sept. 6 about 60 miles north of Glennallen in the Upper East Fork Indian River area. The area is about 300 miles northeast of Anchorage.
Migrant worker dies after falling off farm wagon.
HART TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old migrant farm worker riding in a wagon hauling zucchini died after falling off the front of the wagon Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, on Lever Road, said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast. Ricardo Moreno-Gomez, who is from Guatemala and temporarily living in migrant housing in...
The B.O.B. set to reopen in Grand Rapids after being closed for 8 months
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The B.O.B. is back. The iconic Grand Rapids restaurant, bar and entertainment venue is set to reopen Thursday, Sept. 8, after the company closed its doors in January amid a pending change in ownership.
Nowak Machined Products Muskegon is Hiring
Looking for a job or career change? Nowak Machined Product in Norton Shores is hiring. Find out why you should work there. Founded in 1982 by brothers Joe and Ken Nowak, Nowak Machined Products is an IATF 16949: 2016 certified precision CNC machine shop. They manufacture quality metal parts for world leading companies in the automotive, agricultural, recreation, medical and material handling industries from their shop at 6170 Norton Center Dr in Norton Shores, Michigan. They are not just an average machining shop, they are a local, community-minded, family-owned place with knowledgeable people with technologically advanced equipment. At this moment they are looking for CNC Machine Operators, Maintenance technicians and Quality Technicians. Visit https://nowakmp.com/about/careers/ for an updated list of career opportunities.
