Muskegon County, MI

WOOD

There’s a beautiful community near downtown Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rockford is home to all kinds of wonderful attractions: downtown Rockford, the White Pine Trail, the Rockford dam, and great breweries and restaurants. That’s why so many people are drawn to live there! Today we’re taking you to Autumn Trails, which is a residential neighborhood that’s within walking distance to all those things! Autumn Trails is a growing community by Eastbrook Homes and if you’ve ever dreamed of having a newly built home in a fun area, they’re perfect for you!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
muskegonchannel.com

A $9 Million Dollar Investment in Muskegon's Future - Boys and Girls Club Renovation Groundbreaking

On August 6th the grand affair happened. As the cake was arriving and the last of the "come and get it" yard sale stuff was in the parking lot of the old YMCA building on Muskegon Lake...there was a sense of quiet, calm and readiness for the coming work to be done as just about anything that can turn dirt was sitting just off camera or, as a back drop. The Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore was going dark for a while and the drive, the work and the hopes and dreams of all of those who began the project years ago in the basement of a school were about to begin to unfold.
MUSKEGON, MI
Muskegon, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Litehouse Family YMCA to celebrate grand opening

A new YMCA location is planned for greater Grand Rapids. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is set to open its newest branch, Litehouse Family YMCA, at 1070 N. Hudson St. SE in Lowell. The 17,500-square-foot facility is in the former site of Impact Church and is designed to meet...
LOWELL, MI
Fox17

Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Muskegon (MI)

Muskegon is a beautiful city surrounded by beautiful forests and freshwaters in Muskegon County, Michigan, United States. This city is the county seat of Muskegon County, with a population of 37,317 as of the 2020 census. Muskegon is the home of the largest beach in West Michigan. Muskegon is popularly...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Major road in Muskegon goes on a diet starting Tuesday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Drivers in downtown Muskegon will need to pack their patience for the next several months as a major road goes on a diet. Work began on Terrace Street Tuesday morning. The city plans to reduce the road from its current four lanes down to two after traffic studies suggested it was too large given the number of cars that use it.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

‘Road diet’ to begin in downtown Muskegon

A pilot project by the city of Muskegon on Shoreline Drive is scheduled to begin its first phase. This October, a “road diet” will reduce lanes for approximately six weeks on the four-lane U.S. 31 Business Route (Shoreline Drive) through the city’s downtown waterfront area. A single lane of Shoreline Drive will be closed in each direction between Seventh and Terrace streets for data collection on traffic, speed and vehicle crashes.
MUSKEGON, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Migrant worker dies after falling off farm wagon.

HART TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old migrant farm worker riding in a wagon hauling zucchini died after falling off the front of the wagon Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, on Lever Road, said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast. Ricardo Moreno-Gomez, who is from Guatemala and temporarily living in migrant housing in...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Nowak Machined Products Muskegon is Hiring

Looking for a job or career change? Nowak Machined Product in Norton Shores is hiring. Find out why you should work there. Founded in 1982 by brothers Joe and Ken Nowak, Nowak Machined Products is an IATF 16949: 2016 certified precision CNC machine shop. They manufacture quality metal parts for world leading companies in the automotive, agricultural, recreation, medical and material handling industries from their shop at 6170 Norton Center Dr in Norton Shores, Michigan. They are not just an average machining shop, they are a local, community-minded, family-owned place with knowledgeable people with technologically advanced equipment. At this moment they are looking for CNC Machine Operators, Maintenance technicians and Quality Technicians. Visit https://nowakmp.com/about/careers/ for an updated list of career opportunities.
NORTON SHORES, MI

