STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's soccer team lost to the Syracuse Orange 5-0 on Monday night at Morrone Stadium. The Huskies came out strong in the first ten minutes of the game getting four shots off on goal. In the first minute, sophomore Mateo Leveque had a shot from outside the box that sailed just wide of the post. In the eighth minute grad transfer Frantz Pierrot earned a free kick just outside of the box for the Huskies. His attempt on goal was saved by the Syracuse goalkeeper.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO