Services Scheduled for Bill Bohn, Huntington Rotary Club President

Friends and family, business owners and other leaders are mourning the loss of William R. Bohn, president of the Huntington Rotary Club who was killed in a crash on Saturday.

Bohn, who was serving his third term as Rotary president, was president of Summit Graphics Inc.

The MTA police department confirmed Monday that Bohn, 69, was killed Saturday morning when a train bound for Penn Station struck his car at the Pulaski Road crossing. Aaron Donovan, spokesperson for the MTA Police Department, said an investigation was ongoing but that “at this time, there does not appear to be any criminality suspected, and the crossing gates appear to be functioning as intended, with gate arm down across the roadway, lights flashing and chimes sounding.”

State Assemblyman Keith Brown said, “Huntington lost a great man,”and “Bill was a such a great guy it is a huge loss for our community.”

Bohn was also formerly president of the Townwide Fund, and involved in numerous other organizations and projects around Huntington.

“The Huntington Rotary Club and Huntington community have experienced a profound loss in the passing of our dear friend Bill Bohn this past Saturday morning,” the club said.

“Bill was a man of great integrity, humility, and dedication to serving others. From his family, to our Huntington and Long Island communities, to international Rotary causes, Bill’s altruism was immense.

“The Chamber of Commerce, Oheka Castle, and countless other organizations benefited from Bill’s commitment to the Rotary motto of “Service above Self.”

Kelly Smith of the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce wrote, “I was devastated this weekend to hear of the passing of one of my dearest mentors and friends, Bill Bohn. Bill was one of the most selfless people I knew and had the biggest heart. He taught me how to truly embody service over self, which I will forever be grateful for and feel blessed to have learned from his example. Our community was a much better place with him in it and his presence will be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow rotarians as we grieve the loss of an amazing man.”

“We grieve with Bill’s wife, children, grandchildren, and sisters, and thank them for sharing him with us.”

“A great loss for Huntington! Small of stature, but huge of committment to our Community. Bill was truly a driving force for service to our community. The Kiwanis Club of Huntington sends sincere condolences to Bill’s family, and to the Rotary Club of Huntington and its members,” Barbara Macchiaroli, secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Huntington, posted on Facebook.

Earlier this summer, among his other work, Bohn was deeply engaged in work to clean the waters and boost the biodiversity in Town of Huntington waters by creating oyster reefs.

Visitation is scheduled Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-9 pm at MA Connell Funeral Home in Huntington Station. Mass will be said Thursday at St. Patrick’s Church in Huntington.