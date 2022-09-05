ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

scvnews.com

Wednesday Covid Roundup: L.A. Approaches 90k Total Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new death and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight deaths and 1,737 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,227, county case totals to 3,421,995 and...
scvnews.com

Barger Releases Statement Regarding 2022 L.A. Homeless Count

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, released the following statement regarding the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results provided by the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority. The full message below. “LAHSA’s homelessness tally and finding that 39% of people experiencing homelessness...
metro-magazine.com

Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert

Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
foxla.com

LA County superintendents want County to change COVID close contact masking policy

LOS ANGELES - A group of 24 Los Angeles County superintendents signed and sent a letter to the LA County Department of Public Health, requesting the department align with the State on its policy of 10-day indoor masking of close contacts with COVID-19. Currently, LA County has a mandate in place requiring people who are in close contact with someone with COVID-19 to wear a highly protective mask around others for 10 days.
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita

UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

New COVID vaccine booster shots now available in LA County

A newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shot targeting the Omicron variant started being offered Wednesday in Los Angeles County. The booster shots are designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus, and they are available at providers throughout the county. Details on where the vaccines are available can be found at vaccinatelacounty.com, or in Spanish, vacunatelosangeles.com.
rtands.com

Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
scvnews.com

California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
CBS LA

Southern California gas prices take a wrong turn, inching up after several weeks of declines

Gas prices have taken a turn in the wrong direction, after weeks of incremental drops.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County went up again Thursday for the sixth consecutive day, increasing 3.1 cents to $5.342. The same price had been ticking down 78 of the previous 80 days.It's still $1.12 less than the record high of $6.462 set on June 14, but that's a cold comfort for drivers who were hoping gas prices could get back under $5 a gallon.Ventura County has the highest average with $5.37, and Orange County's average for a gallon of regular gas is at $5.30.Drivers looking for the cheapest gas will have to head to the Inland Empire, where a gallon regular gas is an average of $5.24.Southern California gas prices are going up, despite the national average continuing to decline. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dipped 1.3 cents to $3.751.
Santa Clarita Radio

Fentanyl Crisis Continues To Explode In Santa Clarita

The tally of deaths and near deaths related to Fentanyl are hitting record numbers throughout the country including in Santa Clarita. Santa Clarita is no exception. Local officials are taking positive steps to increase awareness of the Fentanyl Epidemic. Several weeks ago, with the coordination of KHTS’s Jeri Seratti-Goldman and Action Drug Rehab’s CEO, Cary Quashen, a press conference was held in Santa Clarita featuring Congressman Mike Garcia, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, William S. Hart School Board President, Joe Messina and others. Most of the Los Angeles media covered the press conference.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. County Extends Excessive Heat Warning

– Santa Clarita Valley: now in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 7. – Antelope Valley: remains in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 7. – Downtown L.A./L.A. Basin: now in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 7. – Los Angeles County Mountains: now in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 7. – San Fernando Valley: now in...
