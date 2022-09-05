Read full article on original website
Wednesday Covid Roundup: L.A. Approaches 90k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new death and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight deaths and 1,737 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,227, county case totals to 3,421,995 and...
Barger Releases Statement Regarding 2022 L.A. Homeless Count
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, released the following statement regarding the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results provided by the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority. The full message below. “LAHSA’s homelessness tally and finding that 39% of people experiencing homelessness...
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
Flex Alerts Extended by 2 Hours as California Enters 9th Day of Heat Wave
With Southern California in a ninth straight day of a prolonged heat wave, the state's power regulators are again hoping to avoid rolling blackouts by asking all residents to conserve electricity during the hours of 3 to 10 p.m., extending the previous Flex Alerts by two hours.
LA County superintendents want County to change COVID close contact masking policy
LOS ANGELES - A group of 24 Los Angeles County superintendents signed and sent a letter to the LA County Department of Public Health, requesting the department align with the State on its policy of 10-day indoor masking of close contacts with COVID-19. Currently, LA County has a mandate in place requiring people who are in close contact with someone with COVID-19 to wear a highly protective mask around others for 10 days.
Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita
UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
New COVID vaccine booster shots now available in LA County
A newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shot targeting the Omicron variant started being offered Wednesday in Los Angeles County. The booster shots are designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus, and they are available at providers throughout the county. Details on where the vaccines are available can be found at vaccinatelacounty.com, or in Spanish, vacunatelosangeles.com.
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Southern California gas prices take a wrong turn, inching up after several weeks of declines
Gas prices have taken a turn in the wrong direction, after weeks of incremental drops.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County went up again Thursday for the sixth consecutive day, increasing 3.1 cents to $5.342. The same price had been ticking down 78 of the previous 80 days.It's still $1.12 less than the record high of $6.462 set on June 14, but that's a cold comfort for drivers who were hoping gas prices could get back under $5 a gallon.Ventura County has the highest average with $5.37, and Orange County's average for a gallon of regular gas is at $5.30.Drivers looking for the cheapest gas will have to head to the Inland Empire, where a gallon regular gas is an average of $5.24.Southern California gas prices are going up, despite the national average continuing to decline. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dipped 1.3 cents to $3.751.
15-day outdoor watering ban for 4 million LA County residents now in effect. Here's what to know
A 15-day ban on outdoor watering for 4 million Los Angeles County residents began Tuesday as the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
Fentanyl Crisis Continues To Explode In Santa Clarita
The tally of deaths and near deaths related to Fentanyl are hitting record numbers throughout the country including in Santa Clarita. Santa Clarita is no exception. Local officials are taking positive steps to increase awareness of the Fentanyl Epidemic. Several weeks ago, with the coordination of KHTS’s Jeri Seratti-Goldman and Action Drug Rehab’s CEO, Cary Quashen, a press conference was held in Santa Clarita featuring Congressman Mike Garcia, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, William S. Hart School Board President, Joe Messina and others. Most of the Los Angeles media covered the press conference.
Flex Alert extended to Thursday with an additional hour at each end
CAISO has announced that Thursday's Flex Alert will run from 3:00 pm until 10:00 pm instead of 4:00 to 9:00
LA County Residents Urged to Suspend Outdoor Watering Starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days -- starting Tuesday -- while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
Firefighters Battle Attic Flames in West Covina Home
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Highlight Drive and East Hillside Drive in the city of West Covina around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Once firefighters arrived on scene, they located a two-story house with...
LA County Receives New ‘Super Scoopers' From Canada to Help Fight Fires
LA County received new "super scoopers" that will help firefighters battle flames just as the wildfire season seems to be picking up. Wildfire fighters just received their annual "super scooper delivery," courtesy of our friends in Canada. As wildfires seem to claim more and more acres power companies seem to...
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
L.A. County Extends Excessive Heat Warning
– Santa Clarita Valley: now in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 7. – Antelope Valley: remains in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 7. – Downtown L.A./L.A. Basin: now in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 7. – Los Angeles County Mountains: now in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 7. – San Fernando Valley: now in...
Outdoor Water Ban Effects Four Million Californians: What You Need To Know
'We don’t take this call lightly, but it is what is needed at this time.'
