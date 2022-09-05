Kansas City, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a second round of public engagement as part of an I-70 Environmental Study Re-Evaluation for I-70 between The Paseo and U.S. 40. The project team incorporated community feedback into the modified design as a result of a series of public meetings held in spring of 2022 to identify ways to improve safety, reduce congestion, and reconnect the community. Now, additional community feedback is needed on the modified design and these new ideas.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO