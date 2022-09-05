Read full article on original website
KCPD solves 39-year-old missing person cold case
Kansas City Police say they’ve solved a 39-year-old cold case regarding a missing mother. 20-year-old Gwendolyn Robinson went missing in 1983, but this summer her daughter, Deoina Mitchell, who was a toddler at the time of the disappearance, filed a missing person’s report at the South Patrol Division for answers. Detective Nathan Kinate was assigned the case.
Additional closures needed for bridge joint repairs along portion of I-435 on Sept. 7
JACKSON COUNTY – Crews have added additional closures to the bridge joint expansion repairs scheduled for today, Sept. 7, beginning at 9 a.m. Crews will be making repairs until approximately 5 p.m. along westbound Interstate 435 over the Blue River. Crews will closing the following areas during this time. Motorists MUST seek alternate routes during this time.
U-turn attempt blamed for Monday evening accident
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. – A U-turn is blamed for a Johnson County accident Monday evening. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report indicates the incident occurred at approximately 5:06 p.m. on Highway 23 at Route E. A northbound traveling pickup, driven by 64-year-old Alan B. Troyer, of Warrensburg, attempted to conduct a U-turn and was struck by 59-year-old Debbie K. Marmon, of Norwalk, IA.
Improve I-70 KC open house public meeting #2 set for September 13
Kansas City, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a second round of public engagement as part of an I-70 Environmental Study Re-Evaluation for I-70 between The Paseo and U.S. 40. The project team incorporated community feedback into the modified design as a result of a series of public meetings held in spring of 2022 to identify ways to improve safety, reduce congestion, and reconnect the community. Now, additional community feedback is needed on the modified design and these new ideas.
Shirley Ann (Clark) Harrison
Shirley Ann (Clark) Harrison, 76, of Richmond, MO, formerly of Jefferson City, MO, passed away on September 5, 2022, at Shirkey Nursing Home in Richmond, MO. She was born February 2, 1946, in Polo, MO, to Roy L. and Cleota (Green) Clark of Richmond, MO. Shirley graduated from Richmond High...
Odessa Board of Alderman meet Thursday, September 8
ODESSA, Mo. – The Odessa Board of Alderman meet in regular session Thursday, September 8. The tentative agenda indicates a motion to approve of a second 2022/23 School Resource Officer Memorandum of Understanding with the Odessa R-VII School District. The meeting is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. at the Community...
Ronald “Ronnie” Ford
Ronald “Ronnie” Ford passed away on September 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 17, 1948, in Carrollton, MO. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lola, his daughter, Debbie (Steve) Howerton, and his son, Steven Ford. Surviving siblings are Vickie, David, Mike,...
John Robert Samm
A Carrollton resident, John Robert Samm, 70, died Sunday, September 4, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, September 12, 2022 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Visitation will be Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton.
Ray County Commission to meet in regular session
RICHMOND, Mo. – Ray County Commission meets in regular session on Friday, September 9. The tentative agenda indicates Eric Kratzberg with McBride, Lock and Associates, LLC discusses the 2021 audit exit. The meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Office.
