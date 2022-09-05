ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wfla.com

Free Eye Exams and Glasses for Kids in Tampa Bay

The Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research, a nonprofit organization that transforms lives by restoring sight for those with visual impairments and improves quality-of-life for tissue recipients is hosting its annual Eye Ball, Saturday September 10th, 2022 at Tampa Marriott Water Street. Funds raise will support Lion’s Eye which...
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Hunger Action Month – ‘Take Action’ with Feeding Tampa Bay

This September people are being asked to join the fight to end hunger. Thomas Mantz, President, and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom and said everyone can use their power, voice, actions, and commitment to ensure nobody has to make an impossible choice between food and other necessities like medicine, utilities, or childcare.
ADVOCACY
wfla.com

Winning Game Day Appetizer

Food Photographer Melissa Santell, who is the author of “Hi, I’m Hungry” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a winning game day appetizer – the Po-Taco. Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach...
FOOD & DRINKS
wfla.com

The Fairytale Ball | “The Secret Garden” Happening in Tampa Bay Benefiting the My Fairy Godfather Foundation

Steven Anderson and Andrew Ashton, aka My Fairy Godfathers, have been helping young girls and women with the” Gift of Beauty” since 2010. The Fairy Godfathers adopted the My Fairy Godfather Foundation to provide charitable services, financial support to young girls and women for beautification and lifestyle support. (The founders) love of fashion began in their early 20’s and now they share their talents by making other women feel beautiful.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
wfla.com

TODAY ONLY: Free Heart/Lung Scan

The winning team with Life Guard Imaging – Director of Operations Frankie Maldonado, Director of Marketing Eric Shuman, and Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player and Life Guard Imaging VP of Business Development Martín Gramática appear on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo to talk about their innovative body scan. Right now, LGI is one of only 5 facilities in the country offering these scans right in the Tampa Bay area. The incredible body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer. TODAY ONLY BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-582-5222 to schedule an appointment for a FREE HEART/LUNG SCAN. Offer only good today (9/6/22).
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy