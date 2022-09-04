Read full article on original website
pocketnow.com
Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100
You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
Android Authority
Is wireless charging bad for smartphone battery health?
Wireless charging can definitely have an impact on battery life, though many factors must be considered. Most premium and upper mid-range smartphones ship with wireless charging capabilities these days, allowing you to keep your battery topped up throughout the day. As convenient as this feature might be, however, should you worry about wireless charging affecting your smartphone’s battery’s health? Let’s break it down.
CNET
Stop Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way: Get a Full Battery Faster
You'd think it would be simple: "Here's the best way to charge your iPhone." But charging an iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in, even though it should be. Wall charger? That's a fine way to do charge your iPhone, but there are so many other ways to do it that can work better... or worse. It all depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on a phone.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Demure, stylish, and very smart – everything, from the Galaxy Watch 5's third-party app support to its fitness...
Apple announces iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with always-on display, 48MP camera and A16 Bionic SoC
What just happened? Apple just wrapped up its annual fall hardware event where it unveiled the new iPhone 14 lineup. As in years past, the new family of phones is divided into mainstream offerings and pro-grade solutions. The latter typically affords premium amenities like better cameras and greater storage capacity at a higher price point, and the same holds true this time around.
Android Central
Is the S22 Ultra still worth it?
I am in a situation where I might get to upgrade my work provided phone soon when we get a new hire in our department. I am using an S21+ now and I had always loved my Notes when I had them. I know everyone will say wait for the S23 it's right around the corner but I might not have that luxury. The main reason I will get to upgrade is because we are looking to hire someone new and I would upgrade my phone and pass mine down. I have thought about the Pixel as well but the modem/signal issues turn me away. Maybe the 7 will be announced before I get the chance to upgrade. But I have seen so many mixed feelings about the S22 Ultra and that it has been a disappointing device in terms of battery and such.
Android Central
OnePlus 8 different notifications for different apps
I understand some android phones allow different notification sounds for different apps. The directions are to go through settings - apps - my apps - manage notifications - Then chose the type of sound. On my OnePlus 8 I have just on/off sliders for Hide, Ringtone, & vibrate. No option...
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 is a $300 5G phone with four cameras
Samsung released the Galaxy A23 5G to the US market today. The midrange device brings a 120Hz full HD display and has a micro SD slot. Released earlier this year in other markets, Samsung is now bringing it to the US. The version being released here only comes in one color, black. The Taiwanese market also has blue and peach colorways, however.
Android Central
The best secret Android settings, and how to enable them
Before the age of monthly plans and the digital age, you had to manually enter a code into your phone's dialer to do things like checking your balance and account status. Believe it or not, those dialer codes — also known as USSD and MMI codes — are still useful today. Here's how you can use the best secret Android settings on your phone.
TechRadar
I wish the PS5 DualSense controller let me use AA batteries
I’ve always been an advocate for rechargeable controllers. In a generation where convenience is king, with the likes of Quick Resume and cloud gaming making it easier than ever to access your games, the last thing I thought I wanted to do was fumble around with lithium batteries. This...
Android Central
Why won't my Android TV Box connect to WIFI?
Welcome to Android Central! I moved this to the Android TV forum for more specific traffic. What's the brand and model name/number of the box? What 802.11 protocol is your wi-fi network running? If your wi-fi network is only 5 GHz, and the box only supports 2.4 GHz, that might be why it's only connecting to your phone hotspot.
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are $100 off at Best Buy today
Just like with Thanksgiving, sometimes the leftovers are the best part. Sifting through some of the remaining deals from the Labor Day weekend, we’ve found some excellent discounts on Samsung’s S8 lineup of tablets. Both the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus, for instance, are discounted by $100 at Best Buy, bringing the prices of the 128GB configurations down to $599.99 and $799.99, respectively.
Pixel September 2022 Update is available now, but Pixel 6a owners have to wait
Google has begun rolling out the September 2022 Pixel Update with a few bug fixes. The Pixel 6a will receive the update later this month with a fix for its biometrics.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Lineup Has a Key Improvement: Longer Battery Life
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. During its fall product event on Wednesday, Apple said the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups include "all-day" battery life. The smartphone maker says the best battery life included in the iPhone 14 Plus was previously only available in the iPhone Pro Max models. (Here's how all four iPhone 14 models compare.)
Momax AirBox Go MagSafe battery pack offers both a 10,000 mAh battery and 20W USB-C output
Take a powerful gadget on the go when you have the Momax AirBox Go MagSafe battery pack. Boasting a 10,000 mAh battery capacity, this device also has a 20-watt USB-C output. Not only that, but it also offers 3 wireless charging spots that you can use for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. So you can keep all your essential devices charged up on the go. With a compact design, this fast-charging device keeps your gadgets powered up without excess cables and chargers. With a made-for-MagSafe design, this Apple-certified gadget actually offers an unrestricted 15 watts of output power. This gives your iPhone incredibly fast charging with nearly double the output of most other aftermarket battery packs. Overall, crafted with genuine MagSafe components, it’s the ideal on-the-go wireless charger for Apple devices.
Android Central
My Galaxy S8 Active Will Not Update Software
I took it to a UbreakIfix place as per Samsung request last year, and after 2 days of them having it, they put "Unknown" or the ticket back to Samsung Repair. For the BL unlock, is it a normal apk? or do I need to run via sdcard in recovery mode? I haven't had to tweak a phone since the days of Huawei Ascend M860.... that was my first phone, and it needed serious tweaks back then. Can I see recovery mode via hdmi from usb-c?
Apple Insider
New AirPods Pro with improved features & better battery life debut
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The second generation ofAirPods Pro have been announced with improved battery life, and a dramatically better charging case. "AirPods...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic receive numerous changes and improvements with One UI Watch 4.5 update
Samsung has finally brought One UI Watch 4.5 out of beta for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Introduced alongside the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung actually revealed what One UI Watch 4.5 features would make it to the Galaxy Watch4 series in July. Additionally, the company released Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, which arrived a little over two weeks ago.
Android Central
Google Pixel 6a vs. Samsung Galaxy A53: Which is the best value?
The Pixel 6a has it all: fantastic cameras, powerful hardware that's ideal for gaming, IP67 rating, and clean software without any bloatware. The phone is smaller and lighter than the A53, and the two-tone design at the back is striking. It misses out on a 120Hz panel, but other than that, there aren't any drawbacks here, and the Pixel 6a is the best mid-range phone money can buy at the moment.
