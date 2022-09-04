I am in a situation where I might get to upgrade my work provided phone soon when we get a new hire in our department. I am using an S21+ now and I had always loved my Notes when I had them. I know everyone will say wait for the S23 it's right around the corner but I might not have that luxury. The main reason I will get to upgrade is because we are looking to hire someone new and I would upgrade my phone and pass mine down. I have thought about the Pixel as well but the modem/signal issues turn me away. Maybe the 7 will be announced before I get the chance to upgrade. But I have seen so many mixed feelings about the S22 Ultra and that it has been a disappointing device in terms of battery and such.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO