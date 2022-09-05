Read full article on original website
Week 2 AP High School Football Coaches Poll Round-Up
This week AP High School Football Coaches' Poll saw little movement across the board. One addition from the area was made and two teams fell off the rankings and votes completely. In 6A, Glenwood held steady at #7 after a decisive victory over Decatur-MacArthur last week 53-13....
Okemos football coach Efe Scott-Emuakpor's journey from playing to coaching
Coaching was never the goal, making an impact was. It was something Efe Scott-Emapkour was seeking. A three-sport athlete at East Lansing, tearing it up on the football field became his calling card.
Thursday prep report: Saints take their chance, hang on to edge Collierville
Ali Howard’s first-half goal stands up, thanks to some quality goalkeeping and missed opportunities.
Connecticut Sun surge past Sky to book WNBA finals showdown with Las Vegas
Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, beating the Chicago Sky 72-63 Thursday night in the decisive fifth game of the semi-final series and advancing to the WNBA finals. Connecticut scored the final 18 points of the...
Massac homecoming fun kicks off Monday
Massac County High School's homecoming week is set for Sept. 12-17. The Massac Patriots will be playing the Murphysboro Devils. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 and homecoming coronation will be held at halftime.
Reece Johnson's goal enough for Cathedral Prep boys soccer to beat McDowell
It's not a coincidence soccer's most revered uniform number adorns Reece Johnson's jersey. The No. 10 is often worn by a team's best player or scorer. It's a tradition that dates back more than 60 years to when Pele had his iconic performances on the pitch. Johnson, as far as...
Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen passed for 297 yards while accounting for four touchdowns, Von Miller had two of Buffalo’s seven sacks, and the Bills stamped themselves as a clear contender for the Rams’ Super Bowl crown with a 31-10 victory over Los Angeles on Thursday night. Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs caught TD passes as the two-time defending AFC East champion Bills opened the NFL’s 103rd season by overcoming four turnovers and running away with a blowout win in the same stadium where the Rams won the Super Bowl nearly seven months ago. Allen went 26 for 31 despite two interceptions. He also rushed for 56 yards, scrambling for a 4-yard TD when he stretched the ball over the line with 13:27 to play. The star quarterback took his share of hits, but he also dished them out and showed off a mean stiff-arm while Buffalo’s offense under new coordinator Ken Dorsey largely dominated the champs. “There’s a lot to learn, but that second half, that’s who we want to be, going out there and executing that way,” Allen said. “We were 90% on third down. That’s a recipe for success.”
