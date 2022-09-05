ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Thomas (hamstring) limited on initial Saints injury report vs. Falcons

Here we go: the first New Orleans Saints injury report of 2022 is here, but it’s got a mixed bag of news ahead of Week 1’s kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons. Wednesday’s initial injury report lists wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) and linebacker Pete Werner (groin) as limited participants, with center Erik McCoy (calf) and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) also limited. They’ll all have two more days of practice to improve before traveling to Atlanta this weekend.
The Associated Press

Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen passed for 297 yards while accounting for four touchdowns, Von Miller had two of Buffalo’s seven sacks, and the Bills stamped themselves as a clear contender for the Rams’ Super Bowl crown with a 31-10 victory over Los Angeles on Thursday night. Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs caught TD passes as the two-time defending AFC East champion Bills opened the NFL’s 103rd season by overcoming four turnovers and running away with a blowout win in the same stadium where the Rams won the Super Bowl nearly seven months ago. Allen went 26 for 31 despite two interceptions. He also rushed for 56 yards, scrambling for a 4-yard TD when he stretched the ball over the line with 13:27 to play. The star quarterback took his share of hits, but he also dished them out and showed off a mean stiff-arm while Buffalo’s offense under new coordinator Ken Dorsey largely dominated the champs. Matthew Stafford passed for 240 yards with one TD and three interceptions on a bruising night for the Rams, who lost a season opener and fell below .500 for the first time in coach Sean McVay’s six seasons in charge.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers Signing Two To Practice Squad, Releasing WR Willie Snead

Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season. Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go...
NFL
FOX Sports

Dennis Allen-led Saints begin new era vs. rebuilding Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — It's going to be a bit strange to see someone other than Sean Payton on the New Orleans sideline. The Saints are beginning not just a new season Sunday — it's a whole new era as they face their NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons.
