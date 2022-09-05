ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Make America Great Again Trends, Twitter Dunks On MAGA Supporters

By D.L. Chandler
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uf6aD_0hj4xa5f00
Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Make America Great Again was a slogan popularized by the late President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and revived in 2016 by Donald Trump during his presidential bid. The slogan, often written as MAGA, has its share of supporters that critics of that particular segment of America see as detrimental to the country’s greatness.

Make America Great Again is almost universally known as MAGA, and the slogan found itself trending on Monday (September 5) but not in a praising way. Instead, MAGA opponents used the phrase to dunk on MAGA enthusiasts while charging supporters and politicians with upending the tenets of democracy.

This is seemingly in a response to a recent speech made by President Joe Biden in which he was quoted saying, “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” adding, “MAGA forces are determined to take the country backwards.”

Biden also issued a tweet over the weekend that angered members and supporters of the Republican Party

It was a fiery, pointed jab at so-called Trumpists, and it is not a secret that the former president has garnered a certain level of notoriety and sway over some Republican voters and members of the Republican Party.

Biden was naturally attacked by conservative pundits and as elections loom, many Democrats are careful not to anger voters on the fence by hopping into a political mud-slinging contest. Biden did clear up what he meant in a presser, stating that he’s only speaking to Trumpists and not all Republican voters with his recent charge.

Make America Great Again as a trending topic has largely been commandeered by critics of Trump and his supporters, with the requisite pushback expected. We have reactions from all sides listed out below.

Photo:

The post Make America Great Again Trends, Twitter Dunks On MAGA Supporters appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Make America Great Again Trends, Twitter Dunks On MAGA Supporters was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
The Independent

Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?

Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Donald Trump
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

‘Don’t Look Up’ director Adam McKay calls it ‘madness’ that Biden has failed to declare climate emergency

There’s a scene in the 2021 climate satire Don’t Look Up where a pair of scientists warn the US president, played by Meryl Streep, that there’s a 99.78 per cent chance an asteroid will plow into the Earth. It will cause mass death and “mile-high tsunamis”.Her response? Well, it’s technically not a sure thing, so now is the time for the country to “sit tight and assess” rather than, you know, do anything. The scene was supposed to be a joke.Now, Don’t Look Up director, Adam McKay, says the White House is doing much the same in real life...
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
334
Followers
4K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy