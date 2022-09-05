ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, IL

wpsdlocal6.com

NAACP holding state convention in Illinois during Heritage Blues and Gospel Festival

CAIRO — The 85th annual NAACP convention will be held in Southern Illinois this year, for the first time in several years. According to a release from the State of Illinois NAACP, the convention is being held from September 8-10. The convention starts in Marion, IL but most of the workshops will actually be held in Cairo. The timing of the convention will coincide with the Cairo Heritage Blues and Gospel festival.
CAIRO, IL
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Marion Garden of the Month September honoree is simply a gardener's paradise

The September Garden of the Month is simply lovely. Mickey and Carletta Hanks have lived at 1000 W. Boulevard in Marion for the past 12 years, transforming their yard into a gardener's paradise. Many of their large variety of plants came from friends and relatives, with one large yucca plant...
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
dailyegyptian.com

Glass, grass and John Prine influence shop owner

“A cool song about smoking pot” inspired the owner of a cannabis and tobacco shop which has three locations in southern Illinois: Carbondale, Marion and Harrisburg. “Illegal Smiles” by American folk singer John Prine influences the decor and philosophy at the store, Legal Smiles, owner Halee Hicks said. The shop is filled with Prine’s merchandise, music and posters.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Retired teacher celebrates 105th birthday in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Tuesday in Mayfield, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at the Bungalows in Mayfield to celebrate the 105th birthday of Imogene Monroe. Monroe is a retired teacher, so her birthday party was decorated like a classroom with a teacher's desk, blackboard...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Free baby supplies to be handed out in drive-thu community baby shower

MARION, IL — Over 200 bags of baby supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru community baby shower in Marion, IL on Saturday, September 10. According to a Thursday release, Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with the Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team to provide the free baby supplies, which includes wipes, diapers, bottles, pacifiers, baby shampoo, and baby lotion.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge

Preview of 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival in Cairo. The 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival kicks off tomorrow in Cairo. Organizers preview the 3-day event. UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour to participate in Southeast Missouri State Campus Safety Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Southeast Missouri State...
SCOTT CITY, MO
theburgnews.com

Mission to Rebuild: Central PA church helps Kentucky town after devastating tornado

At about 10 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021, a deadly EF4 tornado struck Mayfield, Ky., upending cars, buildings and lives, and causing catastrophic damage and dozens of casualties. The small town was essentially destroyed. Homes were swept off their foundations, businesses collapsed into piles of rubble, and cars were tossed into the air and mangled into unrecognizable masses of metal. Hundreds of towering trees were snapped and debarked, and numerous power lines were downed, wiping out the town’s emergency operations center’s ability to transmit radio communications.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray Independent School District preschool bus involved in crash

MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District says a preschool bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The collision happened at the intersection of Kirkwood and 16th Street. The school district says the bus involved was preschool bus No. 1401. One student was on the bus when the...
MURRAY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

9/11 Event Speaker in Union City Removed After False Claims Discovered

A scheduled speaker at the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Union City has been removed. A recent press release announced August Johansen as one of the speakers for the Stair Climb at Discovery Park of America on September 10th. Following the release, several reports indicated Johansen had false claims...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Crash in Metropolis damages building

A crash in Metropolis injured one and damaged a building. A driver lost control of a small pickup and crashed into the side of the Marathon Station at 12th & Coburn Streets. There is currently no word on the exact cause of the crash that reportedly left the driver briefly trapped.
METROPOLIS, IL
wfcnnews.com

Sesser, Hurst, W. Frankfort recieve loans for clean drinking water

BENTON – 117th District State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) announced this week that the Illinois EPA is awarding low-interest loans to local governments and sanitary districts. The city of Hurst in Williamson County, the city of Sesser, and the city of West Frankfort all stand to benefit from the...
HURST, IL

