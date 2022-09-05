Read full article on original website
Related
wkms.org
Paducah's Local Licks Festival Raises Funds for Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club September 10
The Local Licks Festival returns to Paducah this weekend to raise funds for the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club. The festival will feature national and local acts. Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club secretary Nathan Brown speaks to Austin Carter about the upcoming festival. The Oscar Cross Boys and...
wpsdlocal6.com
NAACP holding state convention in Illinois during Heritage Blues and Gospel Festival
CAIRO — The 85th annual NAACP convention will be held in Southern Illinois this year, for the first time in several years. According to a release from the State of Illinois NAACP, the convention is being held from September 8-10. The convention starts in Marion, IL but most of the workshops will actually be held in Cairo. The timing of the convention will coincide with the Cairo Heritage Blues and Gospel festival.
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com
Marion Garden of the Month September honoree is simply a gardener's paradise
The September Garden of the Month is simply lovely. Mickey and Carletta Hanks have lived at 1000 W. Boulevard in Marion for the past 12 years, transforming their yard into a gardener's paradise. Many of their large variety of plants came from friends and relatives, with one large yucca plant...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Labor Day Parade celebrates workers after two years of pandemic-related cancelations
PADUCAH — During the past two years, many events were postponed or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but public gatherings are returning — including Labor Day events. The Western Kentucky Labor Day Committee hosted its 47th Labor Day Parade. The event was canceled for the past two...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau pizzeria owner honors late wife by offering free food
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Poppa Mojo’s owner Ron Taylor is on a mission to help feed those who are homeless and hungry in Cape Girardeau. His goal was inspired by his wife, Barb Taylor, who created a charity named “Feed Cape” while she battled ovarian cancer.
dailyegyptian.com
Glass, grass and John Prine influence shop owner
“A cool song about smoking pot” inspired the owner of a cannabis and tobacco shop which has three locations in southern Illinois: Carbondale, Marion and Harrisburg. “Illegal Smiles” by American folk singer John Prine influences the decor and philosophy at the store, Legal Smiles, owner Halee Hicks said. The shop is filled with Prine’s merchandise, music and posters.
KFVS12
Multi-million dollar West End Boulevard project underway in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A multi-million dollar project is underway in Cape Girardeau. This being the West End Boulevard replacement project. Crews with Fronabarger Concreters are currently working on a northern section of the roadway from Ozark Street to Bertling Street along West End. This particular project has several...
RELATED PEOPLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Retired teacher celebrates 105th birthday in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Tuesday in Mayfield, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at the Bungalows in Mayfield to celebrate the 105th birthday of Imogene Monroe. Monroe is a retired teacher, so her birthday party was decorated like a classroom with a teacher's desk, blackboard...
wpsdlocal6.com
Free baby supplies to be handed out in drive-thu community baby shower
MARION, IL — Over 200 bags of baby supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru community baby shower in Marion, IL on Saturday, September 10. According to a Thursday release, Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with the Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team to provide the free baby supplies, which includes wipes, diapers, bottles, pacifiers, baby shampoo, and baby lotion.
KFVS12
Dept. of Transportation gives additional $4.3M to construction of Southern Ill. Multimodal Station
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation gave an additional $4.3 million to the construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station. The city of Carbondale made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 7. They said the total grant funding for the project is now at...
KFVS12
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Preview of 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival in Cairo. The 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival kicks off tomorrow in Cairo. Organizers preview the 3-day event. UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour to participate in Southeast Missouri State Campus Safety Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Southeast Missouri State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Tilghman student 1 of less than 10 in nation to receive prestigious scholarship, guaranteed career in Coast Guard
PADUCAH — Paducah Tilghman Naval Junior ROTC cadet Audrey Shirk, featured in a Local 6 Service and Sacrifice story in August, has been guaranteed an appointment to the Coast Guard Academy Scholars Program and Coast Guard Academy Class of '28. According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, the...
theburgnews.com
Mission to Rebuild: Central PA church helps Kentucky town after devastating tornado
At about 10 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021, a deadly EF4 tornado struck Mayfield, Ky., upending cars, buildings and lives, and causing catastrophic damage and dozens of casualties. The small town was essentially destroyed. Homes were swept off their foundations, businesses collapsed into piles of rubble, and cars were tossed into the air and mangled into unrecognizable masses of metal. Hundreds of towering trees were snapped and debarked, and numerous power lines were downed, wiping out the town’s emergency operations center’s ability to transmit radio communications.
wpsdlocal6.com
Public invited to view placement of 700 foot, 5.2 million pound steel truss on new Cumberland River Bridge
SMITHLAND, KY — After months of construction and planning, crews are finally ready to place the massive 700 ft. steel truss on the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truss will be moved and placed over a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray Independent School District preschool bus involved in crash
MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District says a preschool bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The collision happened at the intersection of Kirkwood and 16th Street. The school district says the bus involved was preschool bus No. 1401. One student was on the bus when the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thunderboltradio.com
9/11 Event Speaker in Union City Removed After False Claims Discovered
A scheduled speaker at the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Union City has been removed. A recent press release announced August Johansen as one of the speakers for the Stair Climb at Discovery Park of America on September 10th. Following the release, several reports indicated Johansen had false claims...
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
westkentuckystar.com
Crash in Metropolis damages building
A crash in Metropolis injured one and damaged a building. A driver lost control of a small pickup and crashed into the side of the Marathon Station at 12th & Coburn Streets. There is currently no word on the exact cause of the crash that reportedly left the driver briefly trapped.
wfcnnews.com
Sesser, Hurst, W. Frankfort recieve loans for clean drinking water
BENTON – 117th District State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) announced this week that the Illinois EPA is awarding low-interest loans to local governments and sanitary districts. The city of Hurst in Williamson County, the city of Sesser, and the city of West Frankfort all stand to benefit from the...
Comments / 0