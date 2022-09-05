ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Stays Put in Latest United Soccer Coaches Regional Rankings

LOGAN, Utah - Utah State soccer remained in the top 10 of the United Soccer Coaches Pacific Region rankings in the latest poll. The Aggies are the sole representative from the Mountain West in the regional rankings. USU remained unbeaten in its lone match last week, securing a 0-0 draw...
Utah State Volleyball Receives Votes in AVCA Coaches Poll

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball received votes in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Coaches Poll. The Aggies gleaned four votes to rank 36th in the nation. Utah State (3-2) was the only Mountain West team to receive votes in the poll. The Aggies opened their 2022...
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Athletics, AFCU Announce Multi-Year Extension to Partnership

LOGAN, Utah – America First Credit Union (AFCU) and Utah State Athletics have announced a multi-year extension to their long-standing partnership. New for this season, the red zone at all Utah State football games will now be the America First Credit Union Blue Zone. Each time the Aggies enter the Blue Zone, AFCU will be donating $100 to the Family Place.
