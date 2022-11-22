ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Fantasy football rankings Week 12: Quarterback

By ESPN Fantasy Staff
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XztLE_0hj4cMkY00

ESPN's weekly quarterback fantasy football rankings are an aggregate of our four rankers, listed alphabetically. They are Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Eric Moody.

Rankings for the week will be published every Tuesday and weigh the player's skills and role in the offense, as well as the quality of that week's matchup, and are updated throughout the week for news and emerging analysis. Rankings are refreshed every Friday to take out players from Thursday's game(s).


Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU at Texas A&M: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for regular-season finale Week 13

The Tigers have one more test before they get their shot at Georgia in the SEC title game in Atlanta. LSU hits the road to College Station to take on a Texas A&M team that did not live up to the preseason expectations set after it landed one of the best recruiting classes in the modern era. The Aggies are 4-7 and just 1-6 in SEC play having snapped a six-game losing streak against UMass last week.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ESPN

ESPN

1K+
Followers
521
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy