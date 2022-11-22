ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football rankings Week 12: Defense/Special Teams

By ESPN Fantasy Staff
 3 days ago

ESPN's weekly defense/special teams (D/ST) fantasy football rankings are an aggregate of our eight rankers, listed alphabetically. They are Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Daniel Dopp, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza, Eric Moody and Field Yates.

Rankings for the week will be published every Tuesday and weigh the defensive unit's fantasy potential and the quality of that week's matchup, and are updated throughout the week for news and emerging analysis. Rankings are refreshed every Friday to take out players from Thursday's game(s).


