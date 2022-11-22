ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Fantasy football rankings Week 12: Running back (non-PPR)

By ESPN Fantasy Staff
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klTRu_0hj4cIDe00

ESPN's weekly non-PPR running back fantasy football rankings are an aggregate of our four rankers, listed alphabetically. They are Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Eric Moody.

Rankings for the week will be published every Tuesday and weigh the player's skills and role in the offense, as well as the quality of that week's matchup, and are updated throughout the week for news and emerging analysis. Rankings are refreshed every Friday to take out players from Thursday's game(s).


Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
Yardbarker

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between three teams

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Minnesota

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leads all NFL players in Pro Bowl votes

MINNEAPOLIS -- It doesn't take an elite football mind to recognize Justin Jefferson is among the NFL's biggest stars.That's proven true as Pro Bowl voting has gotten underway. One week in, the Vikings' star wide receiver has more votes than any other player.Jefferson leads the pack with 72,403 votes, nearly 3,000 more than second-place player Patrick Mahomes (69,679). Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill round out the top five.Jefferson, just 23, has quickly become one of the faces of the league because of his stellar on-field play and off-field charisma. He's currently second in the league in receiving yards with 1,093, behind only Hill's 1,148. He's already set several franchise and league receiving records less than three seasons into his career.This year, the NFL has retooled the Pro Bowl. Rather than one game featuring the league's fan favorite players, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be a "week-long celebration of player skills that features a new format spotlighting flag football."  You can vote for Jefferson and your other favorite players by clicking here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outsider.com

Giants HC Brian Daboll Unloads on Ref During Cowboys Game, NFL World Weighs In

Maybe it’s best that we can’t read Brian Daboll’s lips. The head coach of the New York Giants wasn’t pleased with an early call from the officials. And that’s a nice way of saying that a very passionate Brian Daboll blew a gasket. His poor headset paid a high price. And his reaction was a gift to all NFL fans who were watching the Giants and Cowboys as their Thanksgiving football treat. So gif away.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts massive referee blown call

Every year, the NFL’s Thanksgiving games are some of the most highly-anticipated and most-watched games of the entire year. As a result, you’d expect the officials to be at their best to avoid scrutiny as much as possible. But on Thursday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions, the NFL referees made a huge and costly blunder.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury

With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
ClutchPoints

John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022

Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Sporting News

Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
Salina Post

Chiefs' Kelce among those receiving weekly NFL honors

The National Football League has announced AFC and NFC players of the week. Tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, linebacker Matt Milano of the Buffalo Bills and defensive back Marcus Jones of the New England Patriots are the AFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week for games played in Week 11 (Nov. 17, 20-21).
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

ESPN

1K+
Followers
521
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy