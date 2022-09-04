ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

WBIR

Tennessee Valley Fair announces new minor policy limiting entry without a guardian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Fair has been entertaining the community for more than 100 years. "I think it's tradition," said Abby Villas, TN Valley Fair marketing coordinator. "I think people have come here their whole entire life and come as a young child with their parents or their grandparents and then they like to repeat that cycle with their children or their grandchildren."
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

New recovery facility opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new facility opening in Knoxville with the goal of treating those are struggling. The Men's Faith Based Recovery Program will be a place that offers free help to anyone who needs it. Pastor Roy McGee with the recovery program told News 5 he used to...
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for fighting people giving him food, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is now in custody after trying to fight two people who were giving him food, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5, the report said, on McCall Lane. Officers responded to a home on the street on the report of a fight, officials said. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Dawson Marsh, who told officers he was assaulted by a man identified as Steven Wyrick.
wvlt.tv

Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting

Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out. Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton. Blount Co. Deputy receives heart transplant after being denied twice last month. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Blount County Deputy...
wvlt.tv

Concern grows after attempted kidnapping and rape in downtown Knoxville

“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville

Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
wvlt.tv

Happy birthday! | Knoxville woman turns 105

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman who has lived in Knoxville her entire life turned 105 on Sept. 6. On Tuesday, Charlotte Musgraves celebrated her special birthday at the independent living community she has lived in for the last 13 years. The woman said she is thankful to still live...
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN IN CARE BEAR PAJAMAS ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MERCHANDISE AT WAL-MART

On 9-5 –2022 at approximately 5:40 p.m. City Units were dispatched to Wal-Mart for Shoplifting. Upon arrival, while on the Phone with a Wal-Mart’s Asset Protection team member, the officer learned that a female subject wearing white care bear pajamas was approaching the pharmacy side exit. While waiting outside the doors, the team member made contact with the female subject in the breezeway of the GM doors. The female subject was taken back to the lost prevention office. The female subject was then identified as Kristena Rose Bohannon. Mrs. Bohannon’s bag was searched at this time. Her bag had concealed merchandise belonging to Wal–Mart. The Value of 11 items were $88.83, which was recovered. Mrs. Bohannon admitted to placing the items in her bag. Mrs. Bohannon was then placed in custody and transported to the Justice Center. Mrs. Bohannon was charged theft of merchandise.
arizonasuntimes.com

Leftist Author Jon Meacham Named to Board of University of Tennessee’s Institute for American Civics

Author and former MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham was named to the Board of Fellows of the University of Tennessee’s newly established Institute for American Civics last week by University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd. German-owned Politico reported that Meacham helped President Joe Biden “frame” his now infamously divisive “speech...
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

