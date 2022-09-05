The Cleveland Browns are going about this Baker Mayfield thing all wrong. Take it from me, Mr. Reverse Psychology. There’s a whole section of stories below about the Browns being relatively blasé about facing ex-starter Baker Mayfield down in Carolina this Sunday. The logic, I guess, is to avoid giving Mayfield and the Panthers any bulletin board material which will fire them up against the Browns. Clickbaity sites are trying desperately to find some shade in anything the Browns are saying, but, you know, good luck to them on that. Browns are coming at this with the emotional intensity of a particularly languid tortoise.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO