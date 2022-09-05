ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

No One Is Close To Deshaun Watson In Important QB Mark

Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will have to wait a while before he takes the field for the Cleveland Browns. During their preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he showed a glimpse but completed only one pass in five attempts for seven yards. For now, he will have to serve...
FanSided

Would the Cleveland Browns trade Kareem Hunt to the Atlanta Falcons for this trade package?

The Cleveland Browns would be wise to consider trading Kareem Hunt. The Cleveland Browns are looking at a long season without their starting quarterback, the embattled and disgraced Deshaun Watson. The likelihood of this Browns team winning more than eight games is, at best, a stretch. Jacoby Brissett is either on par with or slightly behind someone like Case Keenum and that’s not a strong recipe for success.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Browns in Week 1

CBS (Early games) Yellow: Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely) Red: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis) Blue: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta) Green: Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton) Orange: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston...
ESPN

Mayfield makes Panthers debut vs Browns in season opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — The NFL’s fieriest quarterback playing against the team that unceremoniously discarded him after four seasons. Better get your popcorn ready, folks — this could get entertaining. The “Baker Bowl” is one of the standout games on the Week 1 calendar as Baker Mayfield,...
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/8: Managing Games, Languid Tortoises, and the Art of Un-Hype

The Cleveland Browns are going about this Baker Mayfield thing all wrong. Take it from me, Mr. Reverse Psychology. There’s a whole section of stories below about the Browns being relatively blasé about facing ex-starter Baker Mayfield down in Carolina this Sunday. The logic, I guess, is to avoid giving Mayfield and the Panthers any bulletin board material which will fire them up against the Browns. Clickbaity sites are trying desperately to find some shade in anything the Browns are saying, but, you know, good luck to them on that. Browns are coming at this with the emotional intensity of a particularly languid tortoise.
brownsnation.com

NFL Fans React To Browns Depth Chart Announcement

The anticipation of the start of the NFL regular season is unlike any other. Day-by-day and week-by-week, fans of the league eagerly follow summer training camp to get a preview of how their favorite team will look come September. Along with the camp battles and roster cuts, fans look forward...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/8/22)

It is Wednesday, September 8, 2022, and the opening of the 2022 NFL season is upon us. The Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for their Sunday afternoon game at Carolina against the Panthers. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Stefanski Names Team Captains. In...
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario

Rebuilding in the NBA is a long process. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither were the Curry-era Golden State Warriors. If your team is at the bottom of the NBA standings, you should afford them some patience. Look at the development of your young players before thinking about the team’s win/loss record. In due time, they’ll likely get back to playing meaningful basketball.
