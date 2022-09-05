Read full article on original website
Liz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest
Liz Truss appeared to snub Rishi Sunak as she walked onto the stage to give a speech after being announced as the new Conservative leader.The two rivals sat one seat apart as Sir Graham Brady announced the results of the ballot, which confirmed Ms Truss’s win with 57 per cent of the vote.As she got up to speak, Ms Truss did not acknowledge Mr Sunak when she walked past.Three years ago, when the result of Boris Johnson’s leadership battle against Jeremy Hunt was announced, the pair shook hands before Mr Johnson took to the stage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime ministerLiz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime ministerMoment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister
Liz Truss booed as she arrives at Conservative headquarters after winning leadership contest
Liz Truss was heckled with shouts of "shame on you" and booed as she arrived at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) after being elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday, 5 September.The foreign secretary defeated rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot of party members.Shouting and music was heard as Ms Truss walked up the CCHQ steps.Ms Truss will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday, and will fly to Balmoral this week to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Moment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister‘Bye Bye Boris’ played outside QEII Centre after Truss announced as new Tory leaderLiz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest
New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss won't be 'afraid of picking a fight' with Biden, experts say
New United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss is likely to take a more forceful approach to British foreign policy — including with the U.S. — at a time of major geopolitical upheaval, experts tell Fox News Digital. Truss, an experienced Conservative Party official who's currently the foreign secretary,...
Priti Patel tells MPs to ‘shut up’ as she pays tribute to Boris Johnson
Priti Patel told MPs interrupting her in the House of Commons to “shut up” as she was paying tribute to Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister.The home secretary reminisced about serving during Mr Johnson’s premiership before being interrupted by jeering MPs across the dispatch box.The outgoing prime minister will be succeeded by newly-elected Tory leader Liz Truss, who secured 81,326 votes whilst her opponent Rishi Sunak gathered 60,399 in a ballot of party members.Mr Johnson is expected to give a speech ahead of visiting the Queen on Tuesday 6 September. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson’s own moral failings have lowered all around him
Liz Truss speech – live: New PM to address UK after ‘completely deluded’ Johnson statement
Liz Truss is set to address the UK outside Number 10 later today after meeting the Queen at Balmoral Castle.Ms Truss is expected to spend about 30 minutes with the monarch at her Scottish residence before heading back to London to give her first statement as prime minister.In his farewell speech earlier, Boris Johnson promised to give his successor his “most fervent support” as she prepares to announce her plan to tackle soaring energy prices.The outgoing PM, who did not give any apology for the partygate scandal, accused the Tories of “changing the rules halfway through”.Labour deputy leader Angela...
Liz Truss refuses to say if Donald Trump is ‘friend or foe’
Liz Truss has refused to say whether Donald Trump is a “friend or foe”, after sparking a diplomatic incident by suggesting that “the jury is out” on which camp French president Emmanuel Macron sits in.Following her comment at a Conservative leadership hustings last week, Mr Macron warned she could cause “serious problems” in the Anglo-French relationship, insisting that he regarded the UK as a friend “regardless of its leaders, and sometimes in spite of its leaders”.At the final hustings of the campaign to succeed Boris Johnson, in Wembley on Wednesday, Ms Truss chose her words more diplomatically.She made clear...
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 days after becoming PM, amid Brexit row
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 proceedings against the European Union within days of becoming prime minister, as a legal war with Brussels looms over the Northern Ireland protocol. The foreign secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner is understood to have received fresh advice from trade and legal experts about invoking...
Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs
LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has selected a cabinet where for the first time a white man will not hold one of the country's four most important ministerial positions.
Liz Truss warned against ‘bad’ Boris Johnson mistake of filling cabinet with friends
Conservative leadership favourite Liz Truss is on course to repeat Boris Johnson’s mistake of packing her first cabinet with only allies, a senior Tory peer has warned.Polling guru Lord Hayward urged Ms Truss, widely expected to be named winner of the Tory contest today, to offer top positions to people aligned with rival Rishi Sunak.Truss is set to give allies Kwasi Kwarteng, Suella Braverman and James Cleverly top roles as chancellor, home secretary and foreign secretary respectively – but few Sunak supporters are in line for any cabinet roles.“To govern you are going to have to bring in some...
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss: Here’s everything we know about the handover of power
Today, Monday 5 September, the new Prime Minister of Britain was announced. Out of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, it is Truss who has been announced the victor. Here’s what happens next. Early morning Tuesday 6 September, outgoing PM Boris Johnson is expected to...
Voices: Liz Truss is our third female PM – but this isn’t a win for women
“This means so much to so many women across the world,” crowed Conservative MP Vicky Ford on Monday, following the announcement that Britain’s next PM would indeed be another woman – Liz Truss. The minister for Africa believes that Truss entering Downing Street marks a welcome shift for women’s prospects at home and globally, and perhaps in one way she is right about that. I can’t pretend I’m not pleased to see the back of notorious philanderer Boris Johnson, a man who has described women as “totty”, attacked single mothers and thought it was acceptable to label his colleague David...
What Would the Future of Crypto Be as Liz Truss Becomes Next UK PM
Interesting times are ahead for the United Kingdom as Mary Elizabeth Truss (Liz Truss) is set to take the country's top administrative position of Prime Minister. Liz Truss won the election to become the Conservative Party Leader, beating Rishi Sunak, who was also a contender for the post. With her...
British PM Truss: 'God save the King'
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, while offering support and loyalty to the nation's new monarch Charles.
Timeline of what’s next for Liz Truss as Queen to take executive power for an hour
New prime ministers usually head to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen when they are first appointed. However Liz Truss is making a 1,000 mile round trip to Scotland for her meeting. The change over at the top of government will all take place within Balmoral Castle on Tuesday. Boris Johnson will first tender his resignation and then Ms Truss will be invited to form a government by Her Majesty. Ms Truss will then turn her attention to her very full inbox, and most particularly how to deal with the cost of living crisis. Here’s the timeline of what...
Johnson supporters helped Liz Truss raise almost £425,000 for leadership bid
Major Tory donors and Boris Johnson supporters helped Liz Truss raise more than £420,000 for her leadership challenge.Updates to the MPs’ Register of Interest published on Thursday show the new Prime Minister received support worth £424,349 as she bid for the Conservative leadership.Ms Truss secured the support of some of former prime minister Mr Johnson’s key financial backers, including JCB chairman Lord Bamford, private investor Howard Shore and Brexiteer businessman Jon Moynihan.Lord Bamford covered transport costs worth £5,316, while Mr Shore donated £50,000 and Mr Moynihan £20,000.Ms Truss’s two largest donations came from women – Fitriani Hay and Natasha Barnaba...
Right-winger Suella Braverman appointed as home secretary in Liz Truss’s first cabinet
Former attorney general Suella Braverman has been appointed home secretary in prime minister Liz Truss’s first cabinet.Ms Braverman is a hardliner firmly on the right of the Conservative party, a Brexit “Spartan” who is a fervent supporter of the policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.Ms Truss is likely to be hoping that the former attorney general and barrister will be able to use her legal expertise to break the deadlock in the courts which has so far blocked the removal of any migrants in a scheme which has already cost Britain £120m.In her own unsuccessful bid for the leadership, Ms Braverman called for Britain to pull out of the European Court of Human Rights in order to allow the scheme to go ahead.
‘A disaster waiting to happen’: Bury voters unconvinced by Liz Truss as prime minister
On the streets of the UK’s most marginal Westminster constituency, the political mood on Tuesday largely reflected the weather: grim, grey and prone to occasional furious downpours.As Liz Truss was being officially invited to be the country’s next prime minister at Balmoral, anger poured forth from people in Bury North – which voted Conservative by just 105 votes in 2019 – about the growing cost of living crisis.Tales of trebling electric bills, parents who couldn’t afford school uniforms, extended families having to pool resources, business owners fearing closure and students concerned about diminished futures all came thick and fast here...
Liz Truss to Replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Following the mass resignation of ministers from his government in July of this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he would be resigning as leader of the Conservative Party. The recent leadership election has seen Liz Truss selected as his successor within the party following six weeks of campaigning where she faced off against Rishi Sunak. She will begin her new role as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom as of tomorrow, September 6th. The first set of tasks she will be tackling include forming her government and to dive into a range of issues plaguing the country, namely the cost of living crisis, an upsurge in the price of energy, and continuing to set policy regarding the war in Ukraine.
Liz Truss Will Be U.K's Next Prime Minister
"Liz Truss won the bitter race to succeed Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister, and will take power with the country facing brutal economic headwinds that threaten to plunge millions of Britons into poverty this winter." —Ellen Milligan.
Liz Truss briefed on Queen’s health while in Commons chamber
Liz Truss was on the front bench of the Commons after her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister when she received the concerning news about the Queen’s health.The initial indication that something was wrong came as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, came into the Chamber, sat down next to the Prime Minister and began urgently speaking to her while she was listening to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s response to her energy statement.Sir Keir, too, was passed a note by his deputy Angela Rayner, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also handed a piece of paper...
