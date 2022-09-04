HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 6, 2022) – Hampton University, one of the nation’s leading Historically Black Colleges & Universities, today announced the addition of award-winning newsman Maynard Eaton to the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. A 1971 Hampton University graduate, Eaton is an eight-time, EMMY-winning journalist and the first African American local newsman at WVEC – Channel 13 in Hampton. “We are honored to welcome Endowed Professor Eaton to our school,” said Julia A. Wilson, dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. “Professor Eaton is a veteran journalist and local pioneer in the television industry, with vast experience and expertise in covering high-profile news stories. “I know Professor Eaton will inspire our students with his skills in investigative reporting and his knowledge of media ethics and America’s formative Civil Rights Era. His exceptional journalistic mastery and high standards of ethics will be invaluable in helping us develop culturally literate, diverse and internationally competitive journalists and strategic communicators,” Wilson said. For more than 40 years, Eaton has conducted numerous high-profile news reports and interviews with heads of state, political luminaries, renowned entertainers, athletes, and civil rights leaders. For the past decade, he has served as National Communications Director for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy organization. Eaton continues to write feature articles for the National Association of Black Journalists’ Black News & Views and the Spelman College Messenger.Eaton has garnered many prestigious awards and accolades including a Gannett News Service reporting award, 2008 Journalist of the Year by the Rainbow/PUSH civil rights group, eight EMMY Awards for TV news reporting/writing, two Atlanta Association of Black Journalist awards for his excellence in writing and reporting, and several honors from the National Association of Black Journalists. Eaton earned his Master’s of Arts degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, where he was mentored by the late Fred Friendly (former president of CBS News), and a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Mass Media Arts from Hampton University. In addition to teaching writing and content editing classes, Eaton will teach JAC 454 Civil Rights Era & the Media, and JAC 404 Media Ethics.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO