odu.edu
ODU Once Again on National Stage
When the clock hit quadruple zeroes, thousands of Old Dominion University students poured onto the turf at S.B. Ballard Stadium. They massed around the team and bobbed up and down to the music playing on stadium speakers as they celebrated a momentous 20-17 victory over Virginia Tech. "It was crazy,"...
wfxrtv.com
Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
odusports.com
Field Hockey Hosts Columbia On Friday
Location – L.R. Hill Sports Complex (Norfolk, Va.) No. 14 Old Dominion (3-1) at Richmond (3-1) Game Info – Sunday, Sept. 11 at 12 p.m. Location - Crenshaw Field (Richmond, Va.) Stream – CLICK HERE. Live Stats - CLICK HERE. NORFOLK, Va. – The 14th ranked Old...
WITN
Aramark to make changes for ECU Old Dominion game following long lines and lack of water at season opener
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Aramark, the company in charge of concessions at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, says it is making changes for this Saturday’s game between ECU and Old Dominion after acknowledging Saturday’s game against NC State, “was not to the level of best-in-class excellence to which we hold ourselves and that our fans both expect and deserve.”
What ODU coach Ricky Rahne said about ECU
East Carolina and Old Dominion will square off this coming Saturday for the fourth time in the past decade. The first meeting between both programs took place back in 2013, and they met again in 2018 and 2019. ECU has won all three matchups, but all three have been competitive, and this one looks like it will be as well.
Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient
Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
rewind1051.com
Virginia among best for retirement
A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
odusports.com
Field Hockey Match Cancelled Against Longwood
FARMVILLE, Va. – Old Dominion's field hockey match today with Longwood has been cancelled due to weather. There will not be a makeup date and the game will count as a no contest. The Lancers scored the first goal of the game on a penalty corner as Floor Schouten...
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In September
Don't miss out on this fantastic free admission deal for seniors. Entrance to Norfolk's Virginia Zoo (Virginia Zoological Park).By Mytwocents at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications Welcomes 8-time EMMY Winner Maynard Eaton as Endowed Professor
HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 6, 2022) – Hampton University, one of the nation’s leading Historically Black Colleges & Universities, today announced the addition of award-winning newsman Maynard Eaton to the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. A 1971 Hampton University graduate, Eaton is an eight-time, EMMY-winning journalist and the first African American local newsman at WVEC – Channel 13 in Hampton. “We are honored to welcome Endowed Professor Eaton to our school,” said Julia A. Wilson, dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. “Professor Eaton is a veteran journalist and local pioneer in the television industry, with vast experience and expertise in covering high-profile news stories. “I know Professor Eaton will inspire our students with his skills in investigative reporting and his knowledge of media ethics and America’s formative Civil Rights Era. His exceptional journalistic mastery and high standards of ethics will be invaluable in helping us develop culturally literate, diverse and internationally competitive journalists and strategic communicators,” Wilson said. For more than 40 years, Eaton has conducted numerous high-profile news reports and interviews with heads of state, political luminaries, renowned entertainers, athletes, and civil rights leaders. For the past decade, he has served as National Communications Director for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy organization. Eaton continues to write feature articles for the National Association of Black Journalists’ Black News & Views and the Spelman College Messenger.Eaton has garnered many prestigious awards and accolades including a Gannett News Service reporting award, 2008 Journalist of the Year by the Rainbow/PUSH civil rights group, eight EMMY Awards for TV news reporting/writing, two Atlanta Association of Black Journalist awards for his excellence in writing and reporting, and several honors from the National Association of Black Journalists. Eaton earned his Master’s of Arts degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, where he was mentored by the late Fred Friendly (former president of CBS News), and a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Mass Media Arts from Hampton University. In addition to teaching writing and content editing classes, Eaton will teach JAC 454 Civil Rights Era & the Media, and JAC 404 Media Ethics.
nsuspartans.com
Battle of the Bay Home Opener Set for Wednesday
NORFOLK, Va. – After last year's Battle of the Bay resulted in a captivating five-set thriller in front of a packed house, the Spartans and Pirates will run it back this Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Norfolk State's home opener. Hampton came out on top of the 2021 match,...
Norfolk businesses near Killam Ave. react to mass shooting
Businesses along Colley Avenue say the mass shooting will have a lasting impact on the community and, potentially, an economic impact.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
Tides players pulled off the field in Memphis; shooting suspect arrested
Players from the Norfolk Tides and the Memphis Redbirds were pulled off the field Wednesday evening amid an active shooter situation in Memphis.
Culture closes after Norfolk revokes restaurant zoning certificate
Culture Lounge & Restaurant has closed after the City of Norfolk delivered a Notice of Revocation on Friday.
Virginia Beach EMS case information no longer available on 'Pulse Point' app
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An app meant to help save lives has gone dark in Virginia Beach. The city's EMS stopped using the "Pulse Point" app at the beginning of the month. “It was designed and marketed to have public access to cardiac arrest cases, in the event somebody nearby also knew CPR and that they could go to that scene,” said Virginia Beach EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka.
Virginia Business
Riverside Health System to get new CEO in 2023
Bill Downey will retire after 40 years with Newport News care provider. Newport News-based Riverside Health System will start 2023 with a transition to a new CEO, the health care system announced Wednesday. Bill Downey will step down after 40 years with Riverside, the past 12 years of which he...
Squirrel causes power outage for over 10,000 Virginia Beach customers, Dominion Energy says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The power went nuts in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning after a squirrel caused an outage for over 10,000 customers across the city, including two schools. Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, tweeted about the outage around 10:15 a.m. She said it started when...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Hometown Med of Moyock and OBX, PLLC launches new medical practice
A new medical practice has opened in Moyock to serve the local community and surrounding area. They will provide preventive, secondary and tertiary care for adult and pediatric population of Moyock and its surrounding communities. The office will also accommodate a wellness/aesthetic component to include IV hydration, Botox and dermal fillers.
Bay Weekly
Fishing on a Challenging and Changing Chesapeake
Our fourth big rockfish came over the side only two hours after we had started. The healthy 34-inch fish barely fit into our ice chest and we had to stop and rearrange the contents, removing some water bottles and ice and nestling the four, similar sized beauties together before dumping the ice back in and deciding our next move. Would my friend Mo and I call an early end to the trip or catch some fat white perch to put frosting on our angling cake? Those were truly exciting days.
