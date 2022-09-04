Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits Daiquiri Boom
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Daiquiri Boom, a new drive-through daiquiri shop in Beaumont, and spoke with the owner, Baptiste Brunner, about the different types of drinks and add-ons that are available. Made with real fruit and Louisiana cane sugar, Brunner says he wants to provide...
Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont sold to Florida company
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas' only Harley-Davidson dealership has been sold to a Florida company. The Ed Morse Automotive Group has purchased Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont along with it's sister dealerships in San Antonio and Austin, the company announced in a Tuesday news release. Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont was...
KPLC TV
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
Houston Chronicle
Indigenous activists call on Texas schools to forfeit Port Neches-Groves football games
Indigenous leaders are now calling on Texas schools to forfeit games in protest against the Port Neches-Groves High School mascot. The Coalition Against Native Mascots Texas on Wednesday announced formal letters were sent by the South Texas Chapter Indigenous Peoples Movement to each of the schools scheduled to play the high school this football season.
Orange Leader
Trooper Pamela Thomas opening state-of-the-art game room for Orange children and teens; check it out
A new, state-of-the-art game room for kids is opening in Orange and hosting its open house Friday. “At It Fun Jumps” will offer more than a dozen televisions, a movie room, Xbox, PS5 and bounce houses. Trooper Pamela Thomas has patrolled Southeast Texas for two decades and has seen...
kogt.com
Restaurant Reports for August
The latest rounds of inspection reports are in and we’re proud to announce to all of the parents, grandparents and guardians, your kids are eating lunch at school in clean kitchens. Inspector James Scales gave scores of 100 to Mauriceville School, Vidor Oak Forest and Pineforest Elementary, Vidor Junnior...
thriveswla.com
Area 337 a Latino Kitchen
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited with Gus Garden, owner of the popular Latin restaurant, Area 337 in Lake Charles. arden was born and raised in Dominican Republic. In 2001, at the age of 14, he and his family moved to Miami. During and after high school, Garden worked at several fast-food establishments, where he began to learn about the food service industry. In 2009, he moved to Puerto Rico. “That’s where the fun began,” Garden says. “I started working in upscale restaurants. Because I knew English, I took care of the tourists. Though I always worked the front of the house, I learned about Puerto Rican cooking – how to make the rice, plantains, yucca.” In this environment, Garden honed his customer service skills, explaining the food culture and preparation to clients, remembering their preferences, and earning their trust. Later, he became a manager and learned those skills.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur, Port Neches teens tied to violent Seguin assault, robbery
A group of males with ties to Port Arthur and Mid County are among those considered suspects in a violent robbery out of Guadalupe County, authorities said. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18; and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are being sought on active warrants for an aggravated robbery in Seguin.
Surveillance video shows 1 of 2 Beaumont businesses burglarized Saturday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont businesses are picking up the pieces after they were broken into late Saturday night. Beaumont Police say a man broke into Marisela's Tamales off Walden Road around 10 p.m. Saturday before walking down to a nearby State Farm office and breaking in there, too.
kjas.com
Newton ISD issues info in anticipation of large Jasper/Newton football crowd
In anticipation of a large crowd for the Jasper at Newton football game on Friday night, Newton ISD has issued helpful information for fans. Superintendent Michelle Barrow said “We are anticipating a large crowd and need to inform both communities about tickets, parking, and procedures.”. The following info was...
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur football player nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — Port Arthur's defensive back Daevon Iles is listed as one of 10 nominees for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week title. In the Titans' 42 to 21 win against Nederland Iles recorded six tackles and three interceptions. He also has an interception return that scored for the Titans.
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 6, 2022, that on Friday, September 2, CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 668 North Perkins Ferry Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana (Moss Bluff) to target those driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.
westcentralsbest.com
Family Arranges Search For Convicted Murderer
Jasper, Texas - The family of convicted murderer Matthew Hoy Edgar is arranging a ground search to be held this weekend in the area where he was last seen. The family is asking for volunteers to assist in the effort which will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10th. Volunteers are asked to meet at Hemphill BBQ, located on the corner of Highway 83 and FM 3121. From there, searchers will fan out into the surrounding wooded areas to search for any trace of Edgar. Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking through heavily wooded areas. Matthew Hoy Edgar was last seen in January. He failed to show up in the Sabine County Courthouse on the last day of his trial. The jury that day convicted him of the October 31st, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and then sentenced him to life in prison. Recently, Edgar was added to the Texas Department of Public Safety Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.
Jefferson County extends management contract at Ford Park another 5 years
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County commissioners voted Tuesday morning to continue the county's contract with the company that manages Ford Park Entertainment Complex for another five years. Commissioners voted unanimously to extend the county's contract with Spectra but added a clause that will allow the county to end the...
kjas.com
Tyler County Gets Second Write In Candidate
Just a little over a week ago a write-in for Tyler County Judge placed his name in the hat, and now there's a second write-in candidate on the ballot. Amanda Hastings, who lives in Hillister, is now a candidate for County Commissioner in Precinct 4 against Buck Hudson. Hastings is...
therecordlive.com
Waffle House, sanitation company have big projects in Orange
Commercial and residential construction projects in the city of Orange during August stayed strong with building permits including a $350,000 remodeling project at the Waffle House on Texas Highway 62. Pine Woods Sanitation, however, led the way in city building permits during August with a permit for a $450,000 new...
kogt.com
Gerald W. (Jerry) Trahan
Gerald W. (Jerry) Trahan, 58, of Orange, Texas, passed away unexpectedly August 31, 2022 at his niece’s residence in West Orange. Born in Orange on July 22, 1964, he was the son of Lenis (Jr.) and Helen LeBlanc Trahan. Jerry was a 1983 graduate of WOS High School and...
Orange Leader
Lamar State College Orange agreement creates quicker, cheaper path to Stephen F. Austin State University degree
Leaders at Lamar State College Orange and Stephen F. Austin State University have reaffirmed an agreement guaranteeing credits earned at LSCO seamlessly transfer to SFA for students wanting to complete a bachelor degree. LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson and SFA Interim President Dr. Steve Westbrook met today at LSCO’s campus...
KENS 5
‘I thank God’ | Mother reacts to teenage son surviving violent carjacking at Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO — A high school teenager was carjacked at a Seguin Walmart on his 16th birthday, leading to a manhunt by police for five suspects. The stolen car was later found in Port Arthur, Texas. The family of the teenage driver spoke to KENS 5. His mother, Alicia,...
kogt.com
What’s Up With The Cameras?
Walkers at Northway Park in Orange have noticed what appears to be cameras in several locations of the park. KOGT spoke with Orange City Manager Mike Kunst who said the cameras have been place of the track because of recent damage done to the track, which the city recently spent $350,000 on just to resurface the one mile walking path.
