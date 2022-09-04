ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits Daiquiri Boom

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Daiquiri Boom, a new drive-through daiquiri shop in Beaumont, and spoke with the owner, Baptiste Brunner, about the different types of drinks and add-ons that are available. Made with real fruit and Louisiana cane sugar, Brunner says he wants to provide...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont sold to Florida company

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas' only Harley-Davidson dealership has been sold to a Florida company. The Ed Morse Automotive Group has purchased Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont along with it's sister dealerships in San Antonio and Austin, the company announced in a Tuesday news release. Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont was...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Restaurant Reports for August

The latest rounds of inspection reports are in and we’re proud to announce to all of the parents, grandparents and guardians, your kids are eating lunch at school in clean kitchens. Inspector James Scales gave scores of 100 to Mauriceville School, Vidor Oak Forest and Pineforest Elementary, Vidor Junnior...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
thriveswla.com

Area 337 a Latino Kitchen

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited with Gus Garden, owner of the popular Latin restaurant, Area 337 in Lake Charles. arden was born and raised in Dominican Republic. In 2001, at the age of 14, he and his family moved to Miami. During and after high school, Garden worked at several fast-food establishments, where he began to learn about the food service industry. In 2009, he moved to Puerto Rico. “That’s where the fun began,” Garden says. “I started working in upscale restaurants. Because I knew English, I took care of the tourists. Though I always worked the front of the house, I learned about Puerto Rican cooking – how to make the rice, plantains, yucca.” In this environment, Garden honed his customer service skills, explaining the food culture and preparation to clients, remembering their preferences, and earning their trust. Later, he became a manager and learned those skills.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur, Port Neches teens tied to violent Seguin assault, robbery

A group of males with ties to Port Arthur and Mid County are among those considered suspects in a violent robbery out of Guadalupe County, authorities said. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18; and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are being sought on active warrants for an aggravated robbery in Seguin.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Newton ISD issues info in anticipation of large Jasper/Newton football crowd

In anticipation of a large crowd for the Jasper at Newton football game on Friday night, Newton ISD has issued helpful information for fans. Superintendent Michelle Barrow said “We are anticipating a large crowd and need to inform both communities about tickets, parking, and procedures.”. The following info was...
NEWTON, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 6, 2022, that on Friday, September 2, CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 668 North Perkins Ferry Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana (Moss Bluff) to target those driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Family Arranges Search For Convicted Murderer

Jasper, Texas - The family of convicted murderer Matthew Hoy Edgar is arranging a ground search to be held this weekend in the area where he was last seen. The family is asking for volunteers to assist in the effort which will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10th. Volunteers are asked to meet at Hemphill BBQ, located on the corner of Highway 83 and FM 3121. From there, searchers will fan out into the surrounding wooded areas to search for any trace of Edgar. Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking through heavily wooded areas. Matthew Hoy Edgar was last seen in January. He failed to show up in the Sabine County Courthouse on the last day of his trial. The jury that day convicted him of the October 31st, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and then sentenced him to life in prison. Recently, Edgar was added to the Texas Department of Public Safety Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Tyler County Gets Second Write In Candidate

Just a little over a week ago a write-in for Tyler County Judge placed his name in the hat, and now there's a second write-in candidate on the ballot. Amanda Hastings, who lives in Hillister, is now a candidate for County Commissioner in Precinct 4 against Buck Hudson. Hastings is...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
therecordlive.com

Waffle House, sanitation company have big projects in Orange

Commercial and residential construction projects in the city of Orange during August stayed strong with building permits including a $350,000 remodeling project at the Waffle House on Texas Highway 62. Pine Woods Sanitation, however, led the way in city building permits during August with a permit for a $450,000 new...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Gerald W. (Jerry) Trahan

Gerald W. (Jerry) Trahan, 58, of Orange, Texas, passed away unexpectedly August 31, 2022 at his niece’s residence in West Orange. Born in Orange on July 22, 1964, he was the son of Lenis (Jr.) and Helen LeBlanc Trahan. Jerry was a 1983 graduate of WOS High School and...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

What’s Up With The Cameras?

Walkers at Northway Park in Orange have noticed what appears to be cameras in several locations of the park. KOGT spoke with Orange City Manager Mike Kunst who said the cameras have been place of the track because of recent damage done to the track, which the city recently spent $350,000 on just to resurface the one mile walking path.
ORANGE, TX

