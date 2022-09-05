ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

manhattanexpressnews.nyc

All drinks cost only $5 at this new coffee shop in the East Village

Everyone’s talking about Blank Street Coffee—but we’d like to turn your attention to Compilation Coffee at 102 St. Mark’s Place in the East Village, between First Avenue and Avenue A. The new destination by Noah Jashinski—a java pro whose resume includes stints at Blue Bottle, Intelligentsia...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Inside NYC’s Jenga building, where Gustavo Arnal jumped to his death

The 18th-floor lower Manhattan apartment at 56 Leonard St. where Bed Bath & Beyond’s chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal jumped to his death Friday night is expected to hit the rental market in the coming weeks, The Post has learned. Arnal, 52, and his wife, Alexandra Cadenas-Arnal, had leased...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC’s most anticipated new restaurants opening this fall

The two most exciting times for NYC restaurant and bar devotees come in quick succession each year: Fall previews and best-of season. The first stirs excitement about what’s to come and the second celebrates where we’ve been, with the occasional happy (and frequently serendipitously-timed) transfer from one to the next. And both invite plenty of action.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The first-ever Staten Island Krispy Kreme is opening this month

Believe it or not, there has never been a Krispy Kreme on Staten Island—but things are about to change. The iconic coffee and doughnut chain has announced the opening of its first location within the borough at 2643 Richmond Avenue by the Staten Island Mall. The shop, officially opening on September 20, will also be the only one in New York state boasting a drive-through and it will up the number of total chain stores across all boroughs to 14.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A mini Japanese marketplace is opening in Brooklyn

Soon, you’ll be able to experience the tastes of Japan without ever leaving Brooklyn. When 50 Norman opens in Greenpoint on Friday, September 16, it’ll bring a Japanese multi-retail and dining mini-complex to the neighborhood. Acclaimed Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka designed the 3,500-square-foot space featuring reclaimed woods from...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

You’re no longer required to wear a mask on the subway

It’s a big day in New York. After 28 months of masking up on public transit, New Yorkers are no longer required to wear a mask on the subway, buses or trains. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the change during a press conference on Wednesday, noting that New York is going from “required” to “optional” when it comes to masking up in most places.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

An Alice in Wonderland-inspired pop-up wine bar and experience is coming to NYC

The immersive experience trend continues strong with Wonderland Dreams, a newly announced interactive wine bar loosely inspired by Lewis Carroll’s 1865 iconic English novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The cultural offering is scheduled to debut in midtown Manhattan at 529 Fifth Avenue by 44th Street on October 7 and run through late April 2023.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Let me tell you—these are my five wishes for NYC’s restaurant scene this fall

Musing about the future is fun, at least on Champagne-flute-half-full days. New Year’s Eve is prime time for promise, but autumn’s always the first runner-up. Last fall, NYC’s emerging proliferation of dedicated martini menus was in full view. The speakeasy-style bar boom that eventually followed was coming into focus. And, beyond the five boroughs, cultured meat seemed to usurp zero-ABV cocktails as the perennial simmering zeitgeist, the latter finally settling into entry-level ubiquity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The 21 best things to do this fall in NYC

Just being in NYC in the fall is an experience in itself—for a few brief months, we all channel Meg Ryan in You’ve Got Mail and breathe in the crisp air filled with the smell of leaves and pretend we’re in the middle of a love story for the ages (maybe we are). It’s true that NYC is one of the most sought out places to experience the best that fall offers, from delightfully spooky Halloween events and festivals to gorgeous leaf-peeping opportunities and some of the best festivals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

