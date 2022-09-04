Read full article on original website
Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
Food insecurity in Louisiana: New numbers identify major ‘meal gap’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It is Hunger Action Month and BRProud will be highlighting the local needs here all month long. “We have generational hunger,” said Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank President and CEO Mike Manning. The month kicked off with new 2020 data from Feeding America.
New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens
SHREVEPORT, La. - Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable population, but now there is something that could empower them. There's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Which Louisiana cities will be first to regain jobs lost to COVID?
Most of Louisiana's metro areas are within 5% of their pre-pandemic jobs numbers, though many are still potentially more than a year away from a full recovery, a new forecast from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette shows. A forecast for the third quarter of 2022 from UL's B.I. Moody...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year
Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
Louisiana Labor Day Lottery Luck Nets $1.05 Million in Powerball
Labor Day was a lucky day for Powerball players in Louisiana as the Louisiana Lottery is reporting a $1,000,000 and $50,000 winners were sold in the state for Monday's drawing. The Lottery is also reporting there was a big win over the weekend in the state's Easy 5 game as well. That ticket is reported to be worth $162,198.00.
APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR ONLY NURSE-MIDWIFERY PROGRAM IN LOUISIANA
New Orleans, LA – LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is accepting applications for its Nurse-Midwifery Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. The only nurse-midwifery program in the state, it has been pre-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (ACME) to begin admitting students in 2023. Graduates of...
He “was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana” City and state leaders issue statements on death of Moon Landrieu
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It’s a sad day in Louisiana as we mourn the loss of former New Orleans mayor and voice for equality in Louisiana, Moon Landrieu. Upon the announcement of Landrieu’s passing, his legacy became even more known as leaders on both the city and state levels lamented the former political dynasty patriarch’s loss of life.
Louisiana Woman Dies in Housefire, Dangerous Smoking Habits Likely to Have Been a Factor
Louisiana Woman Dies in Housefire, Dangerous Smoking Habits Likely to Have Been a Factor. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) revealed on September 6, 2022, that they had established that dangerous smoking behaviors likely contributed to a deadly house fire in St. Martinville over the weekend.
La. lawmaker plans to re-propose bill to hold back third graders who struggle with reading
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 41% of students in Louisiana are reading below grade level, according to the latest results from the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program. The decline in reading scores is why Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is once again proposing a plan to hold back young students who struggle to read.
Iberville Parish's COVID new cases flat; Louisiana cases fall 4.8%
Louisiana reported 11,074 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 4.8% from the previous week. The previous week had 11,634 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked seventh among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
Jackson, Mississippi, is facing a water crisis. Could it happen in Louisiana?
In Mississippi's capital city, 150,000 residents are without drinkable running water and will be for the foreseeable future after floodwaters from a swollen Pearl River caused an already struggling water plant to fail. In Louisiana, officials are looking across the state line at the crisis in Jackson with worry, and...
Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners executive secretary arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. — The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners has been arrested and accused of a drug transaction, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of a drug transaction with a wanted suspect...
Lovebugs or Jack & Jills? Here's What South Louisiana Calls Them (And Easy Ways to Get Rid of Them)
Love is in the air, and Acadiana residents are sick of it.
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
Louisiana politicians attend annual Labor Day picnic
NEW ORLEANS — The annual American Federation of Labor Congress of Industrial Organizations' picnic has returned to New Orleans City Park for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The picnic is an event that traditionally brings together hundreds, if not thousands, of union members each Labor Day.
