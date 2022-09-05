ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Brighton

Brighton arrived at the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter on Oct. 29, 2021. He had heartworms and a bad case of itchy, irritated skin. The shelter took care of both over the first few months of his stay and watched as this big, blocky-headed, hunky, chunky boy healed and became even more rambunctious, playful and goofy!
PARKVILLE, MO
KMBC.com

Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
RAYTOWN, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Chutney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This is Chutney. At 3 years old, Chutney still has a ton of love to give! This confident girl takes treats gently, loves belly rubs, and will put her head right on your lap for a nice nap. She is also very curious and smart,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Pets & Animals
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KMBC.com

Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
RAYTOWN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Dog
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: Ways to save on household bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There is a new study that compares the spending habits of renters with those of homeowners. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink uses that data to help you save some cash in today’s Your House Your Home segment!. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Services to be held for late KCFD firefighter, paramedic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Services will be held for late KCFD firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson after he passed away at 77 years old. The Kansas State Fire Fighters Association says on Sunday, Aug. 28, Kansas City Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson passed away at the age of 77.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Wanted: Michael Washburn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Michael Washburn is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for a sex offender registration violation. The agency stated Washburn’s last known address was near Peery Avenue and Topping Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities stated...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Body found in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A dead body was found near missing Lawrence man Garrett Russell’s White 2000 Toyota Camry, Ottawa Police said in a release Thursday. Russell was reported as missing by a family member on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to the Ottawa Police Department. According to the family, Russell had last been seen a week prior on Aug. 24.
LINN COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KCTV 5

Cold case of missing woman solved, search for her killer continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grieving daughter, who was a toddler when her mother disappeared, now knows what happened to her mom after a Kansas City Police Department detective and crime analyst recently solved a 39-year-old cold case. The daughter filed a missing person report this summer, and Intelligence...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KIX 105.7

5 Local Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit This Fall (And One You Can’t)

Guys, you know what time it is. Well, it's getting there, anyway. What some people would call the best time of year - SPOOKY SEASON. Now I know for me, I prefer the weather of fall to all the other seasons. I like it a little chilly, but not so cold that I want to hide under a number of lined parkas. Just enough for a light jacket or maybe the tip of your nose to get a bit cold. So I thought, well, let's round up a list of where you can go with the family to experience some good old fashioned Pumpkiny Goodness this fall!
KNOB NOSTER, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy