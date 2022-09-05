Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Brighton
Brighton arrived at the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter on Oct. 29, 2021. He had heartworms and a bad case of itchy, irritated skin. The shelter took care of both over the first few months of his stay and watched as this big, blocky-headed, hunky, chunky boy healed and became even more rambunctious, playful and goofy!
KCTV 5
Shawnee brewery ‘deeply saddened’ no longer able to allow dogs inside, per state code
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas health code that went into effect last year has a Shawnee brewery asking its customers and followers to request state legislators to reverse the regulation. Transport Brewery posted to social media that management was only in July made aware of Kansas Food Code...
KMBC.com
Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs
RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Chutney
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This is Chutney. At 3 years old, Chutney still has a ton of love to give! This confident girl takes treats gently, loves belly rubs, and will put her head right on your lap for a nice nap. She is also very curious and smart,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6 of the Most Haunted Places in Missouri To Visit – If You Dare
Being touched and turning around to see no one is there, screaming voices heard, dark shadows, and children laughing are just some of the things visitors of the most haunted places in Missouri have experienced. Do you dare visit these places yourself?. I am all about watching a paranormal team...
KCTV 5
KCTV5 Cares: Run for the Sharks
The Kansas City Zoo is hosting a special fundraiser. Grace is out at the zoo to let you know how to participate in Run for the Sharks.
KMBC.com
Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a missing Lawrence man was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
Your House Your Home: Ways to save on household bills
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There is a new study that compares the spending habits of renters with those of homeowners. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink uses that data to help you save some cash in today’s Your House Your Home segment!. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The...
KCTV 5
Services to be held for late KCFD firefighter, paramedic
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Services will be held for late KCFD firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson after he passed away at 77 years old. The Kansas State Fire Fighters Association says on Sunday, Aug. 28, Kansas City Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson passed away at the age of 77.
KCTV 5
Wanted: Michael Washburn
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Michael Washburn is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for a sex offender registration violation. The agency stated Washburn’s last known address was near Peery Avenue and Topping Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities stated...
KCTV 5
Body found in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A dead body was found near missing Lawrence man Garrett Russell’s White 2000 Toyota Camry, Ottawa Police said in a release Thursday. Russell was reported as missing by a family member on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to the Ottawa Police Department. According to the family, Russell had last been seen a week prior on Aug. 24.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Cold case of missing woman solved, search for her killer continues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grieving daughter, who was a toddler when her mother disappeared, now knows what happened to her mom after a Kansas City Police Department detective and crime analyst recently solved a 39-year-old cold case. The daughter filed a missing person report this summer, and Intelligence...
KCTV 5
KC’s first Black-owned brewery nears grand opening in 18th & Vine District
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In one year, significant progress has been made at 2000 Vine. On the windows, Vine Street Brewing Co. is making its mark. Kansas City’s first Black-owned brewery planned to open earlier this year, but additional work is being done. “As a historic building, we...
Police locate Jasper's stolen cannoli van
A van stolen last weekend from Jasper’s Ristorante in Kansas City was located Thursday by KCMO police.
Deadly shooting shocks Excelsior Springs families, neighbors
The man accused in a deadly shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, is now in police custody, but the community is still reeling from the news.
5 Local Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit This Fall (And One You Can’t)
Guys, you know what time it is. Well, it's getting there, anyway. What some people would call the best time of year - SPOOKY SEASON. Now I know for me, I prefer the weather of fall to all the other seasons. I like it a little chilly, but not so cold that I want to hide under a number of lined parkas. Just enough for a light jacket or maybe the tip of your nose to get a bit cold. So I thought, well, let's round up a list of where you can go with the family to experience some good old fashioned Pumpkiny Goodness this fall!
martincitytelegraph.com
“Let’s save Dallas, Missouri!” – A cry for help from Watt’s Mill businesses
Kansas City Parks and Recreation has agreed to protect the historic millstone at Watt’s Mill after a cook-out fire caused severe damage. The department will install steel posts and a cable fence around the millstone. Signs will also be installed informing the public that fires are not allowed in the park.
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
1 critically injured in crash on Missouri 150 in Kansas City
One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash at Missouri 150 and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City Tuesday morning.
Comments / 1