There's an unexpected deal on Saatva mattresses for Black Friday

By Louise Oliphant
 3 days ago

Remember the time you stayed at that luxury retreat? Boutique hotel? Friend's house that just had the wow factor? You had your best night's sleep, right? Yes. And maybe it was down to the fact that you were able to fully switch off without the usual home stresses or distractions, but it could also have been because you were laying on one of the comfiest mattresses around.

The thing is, when budget is involved, picking up a dreamy mattress can't always be a priority, so waiting for the right time to buy is essential. And if you've been waiting for the perfect moment, you've struck gold as Black Friday deals are well and truly here.

Saatva is known for its luxury mattresses that offer next-level comfort and unmatched support. Now if that already sounds out of your price range, think again... Because right now, you could be saving anything from $225 to $525 on some awesome sleep essentials.

The Black Friday Saatva mattress deal we're talking about

Saavta Black Friday sale l Save from $225 to $525
This is definitely the best exclusive offer we've secured from Saatva, meaning you can snag a Queen-size mattress for under $1,600. You should hurry because this is only for a limited time, and the clock is ticking. View Deal

As awesome as Saatva is—we love their mattresses—it's not a brand that is synonymous with money-saving which is why we were almost a little shocked to find this incredible discount on some of its bestselling items, including the classic mattress that one of our reviewers genuinely called “a slice of luxury”.

All you have to do is checkout. Delivery and set up are seamless as per, plus they will even take your old mattress away for free...

The most iconic Saatva mattresses on offer right now

Saatva Classic Mattress | Save $400
The flagship Classic is the model that made us fall in love with Saatva. To summarize, it has a high-quality design, excellent lumbar support, and uncompromising comfort. Choose from three firmness options and two depths for customization too.

Read our Saatva Classic review

Mattress prices:
Twin XL: $1,225 $825
Queen: $1,795 $1,395
King: $2,195 $1,795 View Deal

2. Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress | Save $200
If you like the look of the Classic model but are in love with memory foam, then this might be the bedding upgrade for you. It's ideal for couples with different firm ratings as it adapts to your body type, and features LuxeCool system for a cooler alternative to regular memory foam. Oh, and it has $200 off!

Mattress prices:
Twin XL: $1,195 $995
Queen: $1,595 $1,395
King: $2,195 $1,995 View Deal

Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress | Save $250
The fully organic latex hybrid incorporates all-natural, hypoallergenic latex with recycled steel coils for breathable, pressure-relieving comfort.

Mattress prices:
Twin XL: $1,415 $1,020
Queen: $2,045 $1,820
King: $2,445 $2,195 View Deal

Saatva Loom and Leaf | Save $375
Saatva's memory foam mattress is made with ultra-premium 5-lb memory foam to cradle and contour your body, with gel-infused foam that sleeps cool and provides extra support for your lower back. It's available in Relaxed Firm and Firm options.

Mattress prices:
Twin XL: $1399 $1024
Queen: $2174 $1799
King: $2,474 $2099 View Deal

Need more convincing?

We've actually reviewed the Saatva Classic hybrid mattress and can confirm they're hotel standard:

Yes, our Sleep Editor, Jaclyn (arguably our toughest critic) gave this fan-favorite a run for its money. It's a hybrid innerspring design that is the flagship of the brand, and akin to sleeping in a wonderfully luxurious hotel bed. Giving it a good 4.5 stars in the Saatva Classic mattress review she claims:

"The Saatva Classic Hybrid Mattress is best-in-class for pressure relief and comfort, with excellent edge support and breathability. The missing 0.5 stars is because it does take some time to adjust, and there is some motion transfer. Otherwise, the Saatva Classic transports me to the fluffy hotel beds I'd find on vacation in a time when I haven't seen the inside of a hotel in over a year. At least I can replicate that plush, cloud-like setting at home. "

A couple more Saatva bedding buys and bundles

Sateen Sheet Set & Memory Foam Pillows Bundle| $545 $505 (save $40)
This bed sheet set and pillow bundle is perfect if you want to refresh your sleep set-up for less. With silky organic cotton and plush memory foam pillows, it'll feel like sleeping on a cloud.

Browse our favorite bed sheets in our guide. View Deal

Sateen Sheet Set, Latex Pillows & Mattress Pad Bundle| $790 $750 (save $40)
The perfect pair to your new mattress, this bundle with a new mattress protector, silky soft 300 thread count sheets, and hotel-quality pillows will guarantee you your best sleep yet.

See our guide on the best mattress protectors for more suggestions. View Deal

If you're not into these, rest assured that there will be many more exciting mattress sales to shop between now and Black Friday.

After all, everyone deserves the best sleep they can get.

