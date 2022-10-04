ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saatva mattress deal: save up to $400 this October

By Louise Oliphant
When you come to realize your current mattress is due an upgrade, you may start thinking about what else needs replacing, too. Whether it’s a protector to go with it, fresh sheets, or a new bed frame, buying all new bedding products, while worth it, can be expensive. Typically we’d recommend prioritizing a new mattress over other products, since it’s the key to great sleep, of course. But if you can bag a bedding bundle that's even better.

Well, luckily enough Saatva is having a big bundle event for you to make the most of. Get up to $400 off a new mattress as well as discounts across mattress pads, pillows, and more. Saatva is known for offering luxury-level comfort, at an affordable price. We’ve tested their classic mattress, and our tester called it a ‘layer of luxury’. Wanting to recreate hotel standards for when guests come to stay? Or treat yourself to a premium bed? Don't miss out.

All you have to do is checkout. Delivery and mattress set-up is seamless, and they will even take away your mattress for free. Thanks to this brilliant sale, you can upgrade your entire sleep set-up while saving money, and time. Don't miss more of the best mattress sales for this month if you're still keeping your options open.

Saavta Big Bundle sale l save up to $400
This is most definitely the best exclusive offer we've secured from Saatva, meaning you can snag a Queen-size mattress for under $1,600, plus a pair of pillows with money off. But hurry, this is only for a limited time, and the clock has already started! View Deal

The best Saatva mattress deals right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3ZPT_0hj3MNYe00

Saatva Classic Mattress | Save $200
The flagship Classic is the model that made us fall in love with Saatva. To summarize, it has a high-quality design, excellent lumbar support, and uncompromising comfort. Choose from three firmness options and two depths for customization too.

Read our Saatva Classic review

Mattress prices:
Twin XL: $1,225 $1,025
Queen: $1,795 $1,595
King: $2,195 $1,995 View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHdtn_0hj3MNYe00

2. Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress | Save $200
If you like the look of the Classic model but are in love with memory foam, then this might be the bedding upgrade for you. It's ideal for couples with different firm ratings as it adapts to your body type, and features LuxeCool system for a cooler alternative to regular memory foam. Oh, and it has $200 off!

Mattress prices:
Twin XL: $1,195 $995
Queen: $1,595 $1,395
King: $2,195 $1,995 View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2AxV_0hj3MNYe00

Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress | Save $200
The fully organic latex hybrid incorporates all-natural, hypoallergenic latex with recycled steel coils for breathable, pressure-relieving comfort.

Mattress prices:
Twin XL: $1,415 $1,215
Queen: $2,045 $1,845
King: $2,445 $2,220 View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwTMk_0hj3MNYe00

Saatva Loom and Leaf | Save $375
Saatva's memory foam mattress is made with ultra-premium 5-lb memory foam to cradle and contour your body, with gel-infused foam that sleeps cool and provides extra support for your lower back. It's available in Relaxed Firm and Firm options.

Mattress prices:
Twin XL: $1399 $1024
Queen: $2174 $1799
King: $2,474 $2099 View Deal

What Real Homes recommends from Saatva

We've reviewed the Saatva Classic hybrid mattress and can confirm they're hotel standard. Yes, our Sleep Editor, Jaclyn (arguably our toughest critic) gave this fan-favorite a run for its money. It's a hybrid innerspring design that is the flagship of the brand, and akin to sleeping in a wonderfully luxurious hotel bed. Giving it a good 4.5 stars in the Saatva Classic mattress review she claims:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RP2ac_0hj3MNYe00 Jaclyn Turner Sleep Editor

"The Saatva Classic Hybrid Mattress is best-in-class for pressure relief and comfort, with excellent edge support and breathability. The missing 0.5 stars is because it does take some time to adjust, and there is some motion transfer. Otherwise, the Saatva Classic transports me to the fluffy hotel beds I'd find on vacation in a time when I haven't seen the inside of a hotel in over a year. At least I can replicate that plush, cloud-like setting at home. "

More Saatva bedding buys and bundles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oa5uY_0hj3MNYe00

Sateen Sheet Set & Memory Foam Pillows Bundle| $545 $505 (save $40)
This bed sheet set and pillow bundle is perfect if you're wanting to refresh your sleep set-up for less. With silky organic cotton and plush memory foam pillows, it'll feel like sleeping on a cloud.

Browse our favorite bed sheets in our guide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AChgJ_0hj3MNYe00

Sateen Sheet Set, Latex Pillows & Mattress Pad Bundle| $770 $730 (save $40)
The perfect pair to your new mattress, this bundle with a new mattress protector, silky soft 300 thread count sheets, and hotel-quality pillows will guarantee you your best sleep yet.

See our guide on the best mattress protectors for more suggestions. View Deal

