How to watch NFL in Germany game: Seahawks vs Buccaneers

By Michael Balderston
 4 days ago

The NFL is going international once again. After multiple games in London, on November 13 the first-ever game in Germany is being played between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It's an early start to NFL Sunday with the game taking place in Munich, but where can you tune in to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL in Germany game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers.

When is the Seahawks vs Buccaneers game?

Seahawks vs Buccaneers from Munich takes place on Sunday, November 13, at 9:30 am ET/2:30 pm UK.

How to watch Seahawks vs Buccaneers

The NFL Network is going broadcast the Seahawks vs Buccaneers game from Germany. The football-centric network is a premium cable channel, meaning you need a specific type of subscription from traditional cable providers (though most offer the channel) or a live TV streaming service that carries the network, like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

UK NFL fans can watch the game with no issue, as it is airing on ITV, which is free-to-air for all UK viewers.

NFL in Germany: Seahawks vs Buccaneers game preview

Germany is getting a battle between two first place teams with the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After trading Super Bowl winning-quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks have been one of the surprise teams this season, with comeback player Geno Smith and rookie runningback Kenneth Walker the 11th-ranked overall offense in yards and the fourth best in points per game. The defense, meanwhile, may no longer be the legion of boom, but they have forced 15 turnovers so far this season, tied for fourth.

For the Bucs, they finally snapped a three-game losing streak with a last-minute comeback in week 9. Is that going to be the thing that gets Tom Brady and the team rolling again? The offense is a far cry from what it was in 2021, especially running the ball, as rank dead last in the league in rushing yards per game. The defense has been a top 10 unit so far, though, which should make for a good matchup with the Seahawks.

