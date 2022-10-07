How to watch 2022 NFL London games: Giants vs Packers

The NFL is going international once again, with multiple NFL London Games taking place throughout the 2022 NFL season (three to be exact, plus another two international games in Germany and Mexico).

On Sunday, October 9, UK football fans are going to get to see one of the games best quarterbacks live, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are set to face Saquon Barkley and the surprising New York Giants. For US fans, it's an early start to their football Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL London game between the Giants and Packers.

When is the Giants vs Packers NFL London game?

The second game to be played in London this season, Giants vs Packers from London on October 9 at 9:30 am ET/2:30 pm UK. The game is airing on the NFL Network in the US and ITV in the UK.

How to watch 2022 NFL London Game: Giants vs Packers

Giants vs Packers from London is airing on NFL Network in the US, a specialty cable channel all about football. That means while NFL Network is available through many traditional pay-TV cable providers, it's good to double check to see if yours does. For those interested in live TV streaming services, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV also carry NFL Network.

US consumers can also stream the Giants and Packers in London if they sign up for the NFL Plus streaming service. However, live streaming games is only available through mobile devices and tablets.

UK NFL fans can watch the game with no issue, as it is airing on ITV, which is free-to-air for all UK viewers.

Giants vs Packers game preview

Here's an interesting fact: this matchup between the Giants and Packers is the first time that two teams with winning records have gone against each other in London. Both teams are coming in with a record of 3-1.

For many, that record is a bit of a surprise for the Giants, as the New York team is off to their best start in years. Much of that can be credited back to running back Saquon Barkley, who leads the league with 463 rushing yards through four games. It's a great thing to see as Barkley has been struggling with injuries in recent years. However, the rest of the Giants offense isn't doing a whole lot, as they're passing for just 139.5 yards per game and averaging only 19 points per game.

The good news is the defense has also been stingy as far as giving up points (allowing 17.8 per game) and opponents passing games (under 200 yards per game); though Aaron Rodgers is by far the best QB they've played so far this year.

Though to be fair, the two-time defending MVP is struggling a bit to start the season. Rodgers has thrown for less than 250 yards per game so far and has already thrown three interceptions; for context, he threw four all last season. But, like the Giants, the Packer's run game has been delivering thanks to a two-headed attack of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

The Packers defense, meanwhile, enters the game as a top five unit, though they have been a bit susceptible to the run game, allowing 126.8 yards per game thus far.

Still, the Packers are sizeable favorites, eight points against the spread.