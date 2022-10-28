How to watch 2022 NFL London games: Broncos vs Jaguars

The NFL is going international once again, with multiple NFL London Games taking place throughout the 2022 NFL season (three to be exact, plus another two international games in Germany and Mexico).

On Sunday, October 30, its another round of NFL football in London as the Denver Broncos take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (who have become almost the defacto London home team with games there just about every year). That means another early start to NFL Sunday for US fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL London game of Broncos vs Jaguars.

The second game to be played in London this season, Broncos vs Jaguars from London on October 30 at 9:30 am ET/2:30 pm UK. The game is streaming exclusively on ESPN Plus in the US and on ITV in the UK.

How to watch 2022 NFL London Game: Broncos vs Jaguars

For the first time, ESPN Plus is the exclusive home for a live NFL game for US audiences, which means if you want to watch you have to be signed up for the sports streaming service.

The good news is it's easy to do so and there are a number of available options. The first is signing up for ESPN Plus as a standalone service, which costs $9.99 per month. The bad news, there is no free trial for ESPN Plus.

Other options include getting ESPN Plus with Disney Plus and Hulu with the Disney Bundle, or with Hulu with Live TV, which features the streaming service as a standard feature.

UK NFL fans can watch the game with no issue, as it is airing on ITV, which is free-to-air for all UK viewers.

NFL in London: Broncos vs Jaguars game preview

Neither the Broncos or the Jaguars are having the season that they want right now, as both teams enter this matchup at 2-5.

For the Broncos, expectations were much higher when they traded for quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason, but the Super Bowl winner has not played like himself only throwing for five touchdowns so far. He is coming off a hamstring injury that caused him to miss week 7, but is expected to play in London. The Broncos running game has also struggled, hampered by the loss of Javonte Williams for the season. Overall, they've been one of the worst offenses in the league and the worst when it comes to scoring, averaging just 14.3 points per game.

That's spoiling a really good effort by the defense this season, which ranks second in yards allowed per game at just 286 and third in points allowed per game. Can the Broncos offense actually score enough points to reward their defense with a win?

It may be a tough test because the Jaguars offense has been clicking with quarterback Trevor Lawrence in his second year and now under head coach Doug Pederson. They are ranking as a top 10 unit in total yards. Beyond Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne has emerged, so much so that they felt comfortable trading running back James Robinson recently, making Etienne the full-time lead back. The Jags defense, meanwhile, sits just outside the top half of the league overall.

You also have to wonder if they have an advantage making the London trip every year, though the record doesn't necessarily make that seem to be the case, as they are 3-4 all time with games in London.