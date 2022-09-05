Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
DJ Soul Sister's birthday jam and more music for the weekend of Sept. 8, 2022
A slew of local favorites will be onstage in New Orleans this week, including a popular deejay celebrating her birthday. The daughter of Neville Brothers saxophonist Charles Neville, Charmaine Neville was barely in her teens when she toured the “chitlin circuit” in Mississippi and Alabama with an R&B band called Country & Scooter. Early versions of her own band boasted a litany of New Orleans music legends, including pianist James Booker, drummers James Black and Zigaboo Modeliste, and percussionist Michael Ward. For decades, keyboardist and songwriter Amasa Miller has been her steadiest collaborator.
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!
After a 2-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beignet Fest is finally back in New Orleans!. On Saturday, September 24th, 2022, the Beignet Fest returns to New Orleans from 10 am to 6:00 pm at City Park's Festival Grounds. The fun filled, family-friendly day will feature various selections of different beignet dishes from some of the area's best restaurants, caterers, and food trucks. There will also be a fully interactive kid's village from Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, a local artist's market with handmade arts and crafts for sale, PJ's Coffee Café and Abita Beer Garden. Plus, the festival will feature live musical performances from local favorites such as Shamarr Allen and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
Loyola Maroon
Outdoor entertainment legalized in New Orleans
Outdoor entertainment was officially legalized in the city Aug. 4, appealing to New Orleans residents’ wishes to keep the aura of the pandemic’s outdoor concerts alive and well. The New Orleans City Council made a unanimous decision to fully legalize outdoor entertainment for bars and restaurants, which allowed...
NOLA.com
Old Metairie shotgun makeover moves the entrance, adds a camelback and creates a cathedral-ceiled den
Eleanor and Lucas Hohnstein wanted to design their own home so they could incorporate the wish list of features they had agreed on. They had the combined skills to make that possible, but their opportunity came along during the pandemic. The couple, both working from home, and their two young...
NOLA.com
An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District
It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
NOLA.com
Pyre BBQ in Mandeville gets back to basics, plans north shore expansion
The aroma of wood smoke and slowly cooking meat surrounds Pyre BBQ in Old Mandeville. The results fill metal trays, lined with butcher paper, with heaps of brisket, ribs and chicken. It also signals a new start for a north shore chef who seems to have barbecue in his blood.
NOLA.com
New Orleans singer Charmaine Neville's home badly damaged by lightning strike
Charmaine Neville was at home in Bywater several weeks ago during a thunderstorm when lightning struck. Not the figurative, inspirational sort of lightning, but the literal kind. It hit her 100-plus-year-old house like, well, a bolt of lightning. “It felt like the lightning picked up the house and slammed it...
NOLA.com
Off St. Charles Ave., in the Quarter and on Lake Pontchartrain: Luxe home choices for $1M+ offer variety
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on the holiday weekend's top stories
New Orleans calls in NYPD, Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter and the state considers opening its power market to competition. Here's a look at Labor Day Weekend's top stories in New Orleans. Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: An Uptown mansion for a one-meal staycation, etouffee dumplings, porch drinks
You don’t forget a dish like shrimp étouffée dumplings. I don’t anyway. I first tried them at Restaurant August, in one of the finely appointed dining rooms, under a chandelier, when Todd Pulsinelli was chef. The last time I had them was under an oak limb...
NOLA.com
Bob Tucker: Moon Landrieu brought New Orleans into the 20th century
Sometime in 1968 or 1969, a group of activists gathered in New Orleans to march for liberation and in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. One of our stops was City Hall, where we presented 10 nonnegotiable demands, any nine of which we would have negotiated if anybody listened to us. I looked over at the breezeway and saw Moon Landrieu, who was on the City Council. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look to make some fiery speech. He just listened.
On Bourbon Street, she’s a scientist at the stove
At Royal Sonesta New Orleans, nobody is better in the hotel's main kitchen than Latrelle Selestan.
NOLA.com
Soul Sister's Birthday Jam, PUP, 'Waterworld: The Musical' and more New Orleans events coming up Sept. 6-13
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Melissa Weber, aka DJ Soul Sister, celebrates her birthday with live music, DJs and host Papa Smurf. Switch, which released R&B hits on the Motown label, headlines the show, and there’s music from DJ Captain Charles and Soul Sister. Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at Tipitina’s. Tickets $25 in advance via tipitinas.com, $28 day of show.
WDSU
Westbank Heritage Fest returns with live music, food, and fun
NEW ORLEANS — The Westbank Heritage Festival is celebrating six years this Labor Day weekend. The festival, which is free, is happening at the Alario Center. The festival features live music, food, and games. The festival will be open from 12 to 8 p.m.
wwno.org
Where Y’Eat: As New Orleans summer drags, these waterfront restaurants could offer some relief
New Orleans is surrounded by water, sluiced by water, defined by water. So why isn’t it easier to find spot for a nice meal and maybe a drink with a waterfront view?. The answer of course is the landscape of levees, flood walls and wharves that also define our area, and that leaves scarce space for waterfront restaurants and bars. Ours is a hard-working waterfront and one that is occasionally menacing.
myneworleans.com
National Fried Chicken Festival Unveils Food Lineup
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s has announced its highly-anticipated list of local and national restaurants set to participate in the fifth annual event on October 1 – 2 at its new home along the New Orleans Lakefront.
WWL-TV
50th Southern Decadence ends, city cleaning up after successful weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Monday marked the official end to Southern Decadence in New Orleans and by all accounts, it was a successful return after a two-year hiatus. At the corner of Bourbon and St. Ann, outside The Bourbon Pub, Fredrick Butler spent Monday morning cleaning up. “Work,” laughed Butler....
NOLA.com
Photos: Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter
Southern Decadence celebrated its 50th anniversary with a colorful walking parade through the French Quarter Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. This year's theme was 'Jazz. Burlesque. Decadent. New Orleans.'
NOLA.com
Ron Faucheux: Moon Landrieu spoke up, and then put his words into action
When he first ran for mayor of New Orleans, Moon Landrieu ran a full-page ad in The Times-Picayune asking the question, “Can a man who tells the truth win?”. It was an important question. The blight of racial segregation had stained New Orleans and Louisiana for too long. Few politicians had the courage to speak up. Landrieu was one of the few who did.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 22-26 , 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 749: $715,000, Hugh A. Hayden and Renee A. Romain to Travis L. Briggs. Julia St. 448: $279,900, Avery Duncan Moseley and Brittany Jo Adams Moseley to Rebecca Ann Uhle. Rocheblave St. 637: $190,000, 2235 Poydras LLC to Lion Development Group LLC. S. Cortez St. 201: $829,000, C3nola Investment...
