New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

DJ Soul Sister's birthday jam and more music for the weekend of Sept. 8, 2022

A slew of local favorites will be onstage in New Orleans this week, including a popular deejay celebrating her birthday. The daughter of Neville Brothers saxophonist Charles Neville, Charmaine Neville was barely in her teens when she toured the “chitlin circuit” in Mississippi and Alabama with an R&B band called Country & Scooter. Early versions of her own band boasted a litany of New Orleans music legends, including pianist James Booker, drummers James Black and Zigaboo Modeliste, and percussionist Michael Ward. For decades, keyboardist and songwriter Amasa Miller has been her steadiest collaborator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!

After a 2-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beignet Fest is finally back in New Orleans!. On Saturday, September 24th, 2022, the Beignet Fest returns to New Orleans from 10 am to 6:00 pm at City Park's Festival Grounds. The fun filled, family-friendly day will feature various selections of different beignet dishes from some of the area's best restaurants, caterers, and food trucks. There will also be a fully interactive kid's village from Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, a local artist's market with handmade arts and crafts for sale, PJ's Coffee Café and Abita Beer Garden. Plus, the festival will feature live musical performances from local favorites such as Shamarr Allen and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

Outdoor entertainment legalized in New Orleans

Outdoor entertainment was officially legalized in the city Aug. 4, appealing to New Orleans residents’ wishes to keep the aura of the pandemic’s outdoor concerts alive and well. The New Orleans City Council made a unanimous decision to fully legalize outdoor entertainment for bars and restaurants, which allowed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District

It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Person
Dawn Richard
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Louis Armstrong
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on the holiday weekend's top stories

New Orleans calls in NYPD, Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter and the state considers opening its power market to competition. Here's a look at Labor Day Weekend's top stories in New Orleans. Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Bob Tucker: Moon Landrieu brought New Orleans into the 20th century

Sometime in 1968 or 1969, a group of activists gathered in New Orleans to march for liberation and in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. One of our stops was City Hall, where we presented 10 nonnegotiable demands, any nine of which we would have negotiated if anybody listened to us. I looked over at the breezeway and saw Moon Landrieu, who was on the City Council. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look to make some fiery speech. He just listened.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Soul Sister's Birthday Jam, PUP, 'Waterworld: The Musical' and more New Orleans events coming up Sept. 6-13

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Melissa Weber, aka DJ Soul Sister, celebrates her birthday with live music, DJs and host Papa Smurf. Switch, which released R&B hits on the Motown label, headlines the show, and there’s music from DJ Captain Charles and Soul Sister. Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at Tipitina’s. Tickets $25 in advance via tipitinas.com, $28 day of show.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Where Y’Eat: As New Orleans summer drags, these waterfront restaurants could offer some relief

New Orleans is surrounded by water, sluiced by water, defined by water. So why isn’t it easier to find spot for a nice meal and maybe a drink with a waterfront view?. The answer of course is the landscape of levees, flood walls and wharves that also define our area, and that leaves scarce space for waterfront restaurants and bars. Ours is a hard-working waterfront and one that is occasionally menacing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

National Fried Chicken Festival Unveils Food Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s has announced its highly-anticipated list of local and national restaurants set to participate in the fifth annual event on October 1 – 2 at its new home along the New Orleans Lakefront.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Ron Faucheux: Moon Landrieu spoke up, and then put his words into action

When he first ran for mayor of New Orleans, Moon Landrieu ran a full-page ad in The Times-Picayune asking the question, “Can a man who tells the truth win?”. It was an important question. The blight of racial segregation had stained New Orleans and Louisiana for too long. Few politicians had the courage to speak up. Landrieu was one of the few who did.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

