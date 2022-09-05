ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coon Rapids, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale

Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
OAKDALE, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead

Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
SHAKOPEE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anoka, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Coon Rapids, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Lifestyle
City
Frost, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead

SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
SIDE LAKE, MN
Eater

The Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

Summer was packed with exciting restaurant openings in the Twin Cities — and fall 2022 promises even more to look forward to. Minnesota’s sunny season brought legendary egg rolls and traditional Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Paul at Em Que Viet; a neighborhood bar resurrection in the form of Little Tijuana; Latin American cuisine and a dose of magical realism to the shores of Lake Minnetonka at Macanda; and many more. There were significant closings, too. David Fong’s, an institution of Chinese-American cuisine in Bloomington, announced it would close its doors after a 64-year run. Bar Brava twilighted its full-service menu, and Pie & Mighty sold one last coconut cream on Chicago Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Milkweed#Pine Trees#Temp
redlakenationnews.com

Is there more speeding on Minnesota roads?

Driving in Minnesota has gotten so wild that irate strangers are reaching out to Pete Hosmer's driving school to complain. "They're calling our office saying this car of yours is driving 'too slow' – so get off the road," said Hosmer, who owns A+ Driving School in White Bear Lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Officials pull body of 77-year-old angler from Long Lake

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
LONG LAKE, MN
extension.org

What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390

We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit

Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
fox9.com

Minneapolis park board approves plan to cut down historic Hiawatha Golf Course to 9 holes

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of indecision, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has approved a plan to cut down the historic Hiawatha Golf Course to nine holes. A new master plan for the course was approved Wednesday night on a 6 to 3 vote by the board. The plan was crafted to overhaul the course after a major flood in 2014. Since that time, the golf course has pumped millions of gallons of groundwater into Hiawatha Lake, to the dismay of environmentalists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

514 Minnesotans, including 6 cops, on Oath Keepers membership list

This from KMSP-TV, “The names of 514 Minnesotans, including six law enforcement officials, appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group, which is accused of playing a key role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The list is according to a report released Wednesday from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, which found hundreds of elected officials, law enforcement, military members and first responders in the U.S. are alleged members of the Oath Keepers extremist group. The report says the total number of Oath Keepers Signups in Minnesota is 514, including one elected official, six law enforcement members, three members of the military, and two first responders. The report does not name the members.”
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

2 killed in plane crash at Red Wing Regional Airport

BAY CITY, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two people are dead after a plane crashed Tuesday afternoon along the Mississippi River at the Red Wing Regional Airport. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it responded around 1:40 p.m. for the report of a plane down in a field on airport property off Highway 35 in Bay City, Wisconsin.
RED WING, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy