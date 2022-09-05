Read full article on original website
'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale
Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead
Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 9-11)
Check out one of the many small-town festivals or cultural fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Parking at Bayfront is $10. This event features a large farmers market that showcases...
cbs3duluth.com
Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead
SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
fox9.com
Body found in New Brighton lake, second water recovery in two days for Twin Cities
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The body of a man was pulled from the south end of Long Lake in New Brighton Monday, marking the second body found in a Twin Cities lake in as many days. The Ramsey County Water Patrol was called for a water rescue around...
Eater
The Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
Summer was packed with exciting restaurant openings in the Twin Cities — and fall 2022 promises even more to look forward to. Minnesota’s sunny season brought legendary egg rolls and traditional Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Paul at Em Que Viet; a neighborhood bar resurrection in the form of Little Tijuana; Latin American cuisine and a dose of magical realism to the shores of Lake Minnetonka at Macanda; and many more. There were significant closings, too. David Fong’s, an institution of Chinese-American cuisine in Bloomington, announced it would close its doors after a 64-year run. Bar Brava twilighted its full-service menu, and Pie & Mighty sold one last coconut cream on Chicago Avenue.
redlakenationnews.com
Is there more speeding on Minnesota roads?
Driving in Minnesota has gotten so wild that irate strangers are reaching out to Pete Hosmer's driving school to complain. "They're calling our office saying this car of yours is driving 'too slow' – so get off the road," said Hosmer, who owns A+ Driving School in White Bear Lake.
Officials pull body of 77-year-old angler from Long Lake
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
extension.org
What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390
We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
fox9.com
Fatal wreck involving FedEx semi, SUV closes road near Northfield, Minn.
GREENVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fatal crash in Dakota County shut down a stretch of road north of Northfield, Minnesota on Tuesday, the sheriff's office reports. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. on Foliage Avenue near 307th Street in Greenvale Township. The sheriff's office says the crash is under...
Minnesota Man Arrested After Leaving ID Behind At Crime Scene
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
fox9.com
Minneapolis park board approves plan to cut down historic Hiawatha Golf Course to 9 holes
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of indecision, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has approved a plan to cut down the historic Hiawatha Golf Course to nine holes. A new master plan for the course was approved Wednesday night on a 6 to 3 vote by the board. The plan was crafted to overhaul the course after a major flood in 2014. Since that time, the golf course has pumped millions of gallons of groundwater into Hiawatha Lake, to the dismay of environmentalists.
Minneapolis Airline Offering ‘Bring A Friend For Free’ Passes
This airfare deal isn't going to last long, but it could save you some big bucks if you want to book soon out of Minneapolis and other places Southwest Airlines flies. If you want to save some cash and want to book soon. Southwest Airlines is offering a massive promotion for you and a friend.
MyPillow's last remaining mall store appears to have closed
MyPillow's last remaining mall store appears to have closed its doors. The sign has been taken down from the MyPillow location at Rosedale Center. Twitter user Paul Merrill posted a photo of the shuttered space, with items being taken out of it. If it has indeed closed, it leaves only...
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
514 Minnesotans, including 6 cops, on Oath Keepers membership list
This from KMSP-TV, “The names of 514 Minnesotans, including six law enforcement officials, appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group, which is accused of playing a key role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The list is according to a report released Wednesday from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, which found hundreds of elected officials, law enforcement, military members and first responders in the U.S. are alleged members of the Oath Keepers extremist group. The report says the total number of Oath Keepers Signups in Minnesota is 514, including one elected official, six law enforcement members, three members of the military, and two first responders. The report does not name the members.”
fox9.com
2 killed in plane crash at Red Wing Regional Airport
BAY CITY, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two people are dead after a plane crashed Tuesday afternoon along the Mississippi River at the Red Wing Regional Airport. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it responded around 1:40 p.m. for the report of a plane down in a field on airport property off Highway 35 in Bay City, Wisconsin.
