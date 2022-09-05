Read full article on original website
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Downtown Decatur prepares for development havoc
More than $50 million in construction projects are occurring in a single block of downtown Decatur, and neighboring restaurant and business owners are beginning to deal with the chaos and loss of parking that comes with the work. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
Downtown Decatur issues community survey for residents
Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority is conducting a study from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20.
WAAY-TV
More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County
Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
themadisonrecord.com
Five people added to Bob Jones Hall of Fame
MADISON – The excitement of high-school homecoming creates lasting memories. Adding to the atmosphere, the Hall of Fame at Bob Jones High School has five inductees for 2022. Bob Jones Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and compiled a significant contribution in their fields of endeavor. People who are not alumni qualify if they made a major gain for Bob Jones in leadership or service.
WAFF
Stronger unions on the rise in north Alabama according to North Alabama Area Labor Council leader
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Public opinion of organized labor unions is higher than it’s been in decades according to a new Gallup poll and north Alabama labor leaders say they can see the growing support in the area. Gallup reports that 71% of Americans now approve of labor unions....
Alabama family refuses to remove American flag despite homeowners association demand
A Huntsville family says they were told by their homeowners association to remove their American flag and the U.S. Army flag, along with the pole where the two fly outside their home. WAAY is reporting that Jill and Anthony Hudnell were told by the Homeowners Association of Lake Forest to...
Urban Legends of the Shoals
Folklore, myths, tall tales...urban legends. Every small town in America has at least one or two and the Shoals area of North Alabama is no different. I heard lots of these legends growing up in Florence. From tales of giant catfish lurking in the depths of Wilson Lake to eerie "ghost lights" spotted in the Cloverdale area to a haunted Ghost Bridge, many of the same legends persist to this day. Are they true or just a myth? Read along to find out. Here is my list of the top 10 urban legends of the Shoals.
North Alabama State Fair returns to Muscle Shoals next week
One of North Alabama's most famous annual events will return to the Shoals next week.
Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering officially opening
New photos have been released showing the inside of the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology in Huntsville that will officially open in Huntsville this month. After starting small in loaned quarters at Oakwood University, the school is now at its new location in Cummings Research Park with more than 125,000 square feet of academic and residential space.
tvliving.com
New shop offers specialty doughnuts in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new doughnut shop in Huntsville may be your new all-time favorite. Parlor Doughnuts, which can be found around the country, recently opened a new location in downtown Huntsville. The shop focuses on specialty donuts such as maple bacon, carnival, sandy beach and tons more!
North Alabama Medical Center hosting job fair
America is currently facing a national shortage of nurses, and NAMC is no exception.
Toddler falls out of Huntsville apartment window
A 3-year-old child fell out of an apartment window on Thursday afternoon, according to Huntsville emergency officials.
WAAY-TV
Peach Cobbler Factory nears opening date in Huntsville
Peach Cobbler Factory has gotten a big step closer toward opening its doors in Huntsville. A move-in is complete and all that’s left are some final construction details and the official announcement of an opening date, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page Tuesday. Celeste Otero, owner of the...
Huntsville gas prices fall again; among the lowest in Alabama
Planning to fill the tank after the long weekend? Huntsville's boasting some of the cheapest prices in the state!
theredstonerocket.com
Crisis Services of North Alabama answers call for help
Suicide among active-duty Army members was higher in 2021 than any other year since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to a recent article in Army Times. Citing statistics from the Defense Suicide Prevention Office, the article said there were were 176 deaths among active service members last year, continuing a trend that has been going up since 2020.
wbrc.com
Local county sheriff’s department already seeing dip in gun permit revenues; state funds soon will be available
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County sheriffs are working on ways to make up for losing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The new law does not go into effect until January 1, 2023, but one local department is already seeing less money coming in. The Walker County Sherriff’s Department...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville hotel, restaurants introduce new executive chef
A new chef is bringing his talents to Huntsville. Jarrod Himes has been appointed as executive chef for the 106 Jefferson hotel in Huntsville. He’ll oversee the hotel’s two dining options: Revivalist and Baker & Able. Himes has more than 20 years of culinary experience, according to a...
8 suspects indicted in multiple Morgan County murder cases
A grand jury returned indictments for eight different people in connection with six different murder investigations in Morgan County.
Huntsville school selected for state’s ‘turnaround initiative’
A Huntsville elementary school once listed among Alabama's "failing" schools will receive extra funding from the Alabama Department of Education.
One dead in Madison County wreck
Authorities confirm one person has died and a second was seriously injured in a crash on Cherry Tree Road in Madison County.
