Decatur, AL

The Decatur Daily

Downtown Decatur prepares for development havoc

More than $50 million in construction projects are occurring in a single block of downtown Decatur, and neighboring restaurant and business owners are beginning to deal with the chaos and loss of parking that comes with the work.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County

Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That's according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Five people added to Bob Jones Hall of Fame

MADISON – The excitement of high-school homecoming creates lasting memories. Adding to the atmosphere, the Hall of Fame at Bob Jones High School has five inductees for 2022. Bob Jones Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and compiled a significant contribution in their fields of endeavor. People who are not alumni qualify if they made a major gain for Bob Jones in leadership or service.
MADISON, AL
Decatur, AL
Food & Drinks
Decatur, AL
Lifestyle
City
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
Restaurants
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Moulton, AL
April Killian

Urban Legends of the Shoals

Folklore, myths, tall tales...urban legends. Every small town in America has at least one or two and the Shoals area of North Alabama is no different. I heard lots of these legends growing up in Florence. From tales of giant catfish lurking in the depths of Wilson Lake to eerie "ghost lights" spotted in the Cloverdale area to a haunted Ghost Bridge, many of the same legends persist to this day. Are they true or just a myth? Read along to find out. Here is my list of the top 10 urban legends of the Shoals.
FLORENCE, AL
Person
Bob Gibson
AL.com

Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering officially opening

New photos have been released showing the inside of the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology in Huntsville that will officially open in Huntsville this month. After starting small in loaned quarters at Oakwood University, the school is now at its new location in Cummings Research Park with more than 125,000 square feet of academic and residential space.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tvliving.com

New shop offers specialty doughnuts in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new doughnut shop in Huntsville may be your new all-time favorite. Parlor Doughnuts, which can be found around the country, recently opened a new location in downtown Huntsville. The shop focuses on specialty donuts such as maple bacon, carnival, sandy beach and tons more!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Food#Pulled Pork#American Cuisine#Mediterranean Cuisine#Pub#Food Drink#Southern#Italian
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory nears opening date in Huntsville

Peach Cobbler Factory has gotten a big step closer toward opening its doors in Huntsville. A move-in is complete and all that's left are some final construction details and the official announcement of an opening date, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page Tuesday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Crisis Services of North Alabama answers call for help

Suicide among active-duty Army members was higher in 2021 than any other year since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to a recent article in Army Times. Citing statistics from the Defense Suicide Prevention Office, the article said there were were 176 deaths among active service members last year, continuing a trend that has been going up since 2020.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WAAY-TV

Huntsville hotel, restaurants introduce new executive chef

A new chef is bringing his talents to Huntsville. Jarrod Himes has been appointed as executive chef for the 106 Jefferson hotel in Huntsville. He'll oversee the hotel's two dining options: Revivalist and Baker & Able. Himes has more than 20 years of culinary experience, according to a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

